D23 Expo 2022 Full Schedule Revealed, Disneyland Shop Closes Due to Rodent Infestation, Calls for Magic Key Renewals Mount on Social Media, & More: Daily Recap (8/9/22)

disneydining.com
Disney ignores Guest & refuses to respond after tragedy left her family unable to visit Disney World. Until a major news organization got involved.
A woman in New Hampshire was forced to cancel her disabled daughter’s dream trip to Disney World after the pandemic left the family unable to travel, but her attempts to reach out to Disney about her options when canceling were ignored–until a major news organization stepped in to help.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage
One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
My party of 6 stayed in a $1,000-a-night 'tree house' villa in Disney World, and it's perfect for big groups
After visiting the Orlando theme parks for over 25 years, my family spent three nights in the Treehouse Villas at Saratoga Springs for the first time.
I went to one of the last Disney stores in the country, and it was full of discounted theme-park souvenirs
Disney has 22 retail stores located throughout the country. Insider's reporter visited one in New Jersey to see what it's like inside.
Wait, Could Walt Disney World Really Be Considering A Name Change?
An odd little rumor is claiming Disney might change the name of its flagship theme park.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
My party of 2 spent $90 at Diamond Horseshoe in Disney World, and the all-you-can-eat spot was worth it
I used to work at the Orlando theme parks, and I finally made it to the Western-themed Magic Kingdom restaurant to try the family-style comfort food.
disneydining.com
Disney World rival sets new curfew after huge fight involving a group of juveniles
Walt Disney World’s top rival in Florida has announced a new measure in its efforts to curb a recent rise in theme park fights and violence across the country, but whether it’s the answer is doubtful and definitely remains to be seen. On Sunday, via Twitter, Universal Studios...
WDW News Today
‘Trouble is Brewing’ at Disneyland Resort With New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It may only be August, but Halloween is here at Disneyland Resort. New festive merchandise has arrived, including a line of “Hocus Pocus” items. Hocus Pocus “Trouble is Brewing” Corkcicle – $34.99.
TikTok Star Banned From Disney World For Life Is Taking His Campaign To Get Back Into The Parks To A Whole New Level
A man banned from Disney World is trying a new tactic in his TikTok campaign.
Walt Disney Moves Closer to a Very Adult Business
Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report started as a family-friendly brand creating wholesome G-rated cartoons. The company has strayed from that and moved into PG and PG-13 content with its core Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars brands, but the company has been very protective of its family-friendly standing.
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 8/10/22 (New Additions to HHN Scare Zones, Themed Food Booths, Jurassic World Reebok Shoes, Shrek 4-D Plaque Missing from the Legacy Store, and More)
Greetings from another exciting day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Studios Florida is quickly transforming for Halloween Horror Nights and we’re excited to see what’s new. Let’s get going and check out what’s happening today!. We’re looking forward to walking under this arch and...
WDW News Today
Disney CEO Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand
In an interview with CNBC, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said that more price hikes will likely hit Disney theme parks soon to meet consumer demand. Well, we always watch our demand. When you’re playing a yield game like we are right now and you have the flexibility with our reservation system, we can move on a dime. We read demand. If demand goes up, we have the opportunity to do that. We have no plans to announce right now in terms of what we’re going to do, but again, we operate with a surgical knife here. We’re at a level of sophistication with our pricing that not only does it maximize shareholder value, but it enables us to provide a value to guests no matter what time of year they want to come. It’s all up to the consumer. If consumer demand keeps up, we’ll act accordingly. If we see a softening, which we don’t think we’re going to see, then we can act accordingly as well.
Motley Fool
Disney Annual Passes May Not Be Coming Back Anytime Soon
Disney's domestic theme parks saw revenue more than double in its latest quarter. The House of Mouse praised its park reservations system and restrictive annual passes as tools it can use to smooth out demand. With per-capita spending 40% higher than it was in 2019, you can't teach a new...
WDW News Today
Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time
An update to Disney Genie+ means guests can no longer make Lightning Lane selections for a second park before a 2:00 p.m. return window opens. Currently, guests must make a reservation for their first park of the day, visit that park, and then are able to Park Hop to a different park starting at 2:00 p.m. (provided the second park isn’t at capacity).
CBS News
Royal Caribbean revises testing requirements for most US sailings
MIAMI - Royal Caribbean announced Thursday that starting with August 8 departures, "we will revise our testing requirement for most U.S. sailings." • Fully vaccinated guests will only have to show a test result at boarding if the sailing is 6 nights or longer. • Unvaccinated children will still need...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Edible Straws With Slow Burn Memory Refresher From Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff at Disney California Adventure
Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff at Disney California Adventure is offering new edible straws with their Memory Refreshers. We visited the sweet shop to try out the straws, and decided to review the Slow Burn Memory Refresher, too. Edible Straws – $1 each. These are sturdy, edible straws that...
WDW News Today
Ad-Supported Disney+ Premieres December 8, Pricing Raised
Subscribers can begin enjoying ad-supported Disney+ for a lower price beginning in the United States on December 8, according to Deadline. The service will be available for $7.99 per month. The ad-free service will still be offered for $10.99 per month, or $109.00 annually. Additionally, ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu will...
