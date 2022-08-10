ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D23 Expo 2022 Full Schedule Revealed, Disneyland Shop Closes Due to Rodent Infestation, Calls for Magic Key Renewals Mount on Social Media, & More: Daily Recap (8/9/22)

By Spencer Lloyd
WDW News Today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Walt Disney
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like

Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
TheStreet

Walt Disney Moves Closer to a Very Adult Business

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report started as a family-friendly brand creating wholesome G-rated cartoons. The company has strayed from that and moved into PG and PG-13 content with its core Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars brands, but the company has been very protective of its family-friendly standing.
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 8/10/22 (New Additions to HHN Scare Zones, Themed Food Booths, Jurassic World Reebok Shoes, Shrek 4-D Plaque Missing from the Legacy Store, and More)

Greetings from another exciting day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Studios Florida is quickly transforming for Halloween Horror Nights and we’re excited to see what’s new. Let’s get going and check out what’s happening today!. We’re looking forward to walking under this arch and...
WDW News Today

Disney CEO Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand

In an interview with CNBC, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said that more price hikes will likely hit Disney theme parks soon to meet consumer demand. Well, we always watch our demand. When you’re playing a yield game like we are right now and you have the flexibility with our reservation system, we can move on a dime. We read demand. If demand goes up, we have the opportunity to do that. We have no plans to announce right now in terms of what we’re going to do, but again, we operate with a surgical knife here. We’re at a level of sophistication with our pricing that not only does it maximize shareholder value, but it enables us to provide a value to guests no matter what time of year they want to come. It’s all up to the consumer. If consumer demand keeps up, we’ll act accordingly. If we see a softening, which we don’t think we’re going to see, then we can act accordingly as well.
Motley Fool

Disney Annual Passes May Not Be Coming Back Anytime Soon

Disney's domestic theme parks saw revenue more than double in its latest quarter. The House of Mouse praised its park reservations system and restrictive annual passes as tools it can use to smooth out demand. With per-capita spending 40% higher than it was in 2019, you can't teach a new...
WDW News Today

Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time

An update to Disney Genie+ means guests can no longer make Lightning Lane selections for a second park before a 2:00 p.m. return window opens. Currently, guests must make a reservation for their first park of the day, visit that park, and then are able to Park Hop to a different park starting at 2:00 p.m. (provided the second park isn’t at capacity).
CBS News

Royal Caribbean revises testing requirements for most US sailings

MIAMI - Royal Caribbean announced Thursday that starting with August 8 departures, "we will revise our testing requirement for most U.S. sailings." • Fully vaccinated guests will only have to show a test result at boarding if the sailing is 6 nights or longer. • Unvaccinated children will still need...
WDW News Today

Ad-Supported Disney+ Premieres December 8, Pricing Raised

Subscribers can begin enjoying ad-supported Disney+ for a lower price beginning in the United States on December 8, according to Deadline. The service will be available for $7.99 per month. The ad-free service will still be offered for $10.99 per month, or $109.00 annually. Additionally, ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu will...
