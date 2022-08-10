1. Interstate 95 and Interstate 10 Operational Improvements. Construction continues on a $126 million expansion of the Fuller Warren Bridge and I-95/I-10 interchange. The project, which was initially expected to be completed in spring 2021, will include the addition of a 12-foot shared use path over the St. Johns River, connecting San Marco and Riverside. Operational improvements and enhancements will be made to the interchange at Interstate 95 and Interstate 10, the Fuller Warren Bridge, and along the east side of U.S.17 north bound between McDuff Avenue and Rosselle Street.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO