ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Publix in San Marco: A timeline

After 20 years in the making, Publix Super Markets Inc. opened its 39,209-square-foot store at 2039 Hendricks Ave. in East San Marco. Here is a look at the history of the project:. 2002: Discussions surface for a mixed-use project, possibly with Publix, on the Hendricks Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard property...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Video: Take a look inside the East San Marco Publix

Publix Super Markets Inc. opened its store at 2039 Hendricks Ave. on Aug. 11. This is a video they released of the store. Luke Whipple started the customer line at 4:45 a.m. Aug. 11 for the 7 a.m. opening of the East San Marco Publix store. Story here. Publix in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Oakleaf Hobby Lobby taking three-store space

Construction of the OakLeaf Hobby Lobby store, the area’s fifth, is in review at a job cost of $1.6 million. The city is reviewing permits for the project that will combine three existing tenant spaces to create a 53,500-square-foot Hobby Lobby between SuperTarget and PetSmart. The Hobby Lobby will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Miramar Plaza upgrading along Hendricks Avenue

Miramar Plaza, a 77-year-old shopping strip center near San Marco, is being renovated. “For the sake of the area and the community, I wanted to purchase that property and transform it into a beautiful building the community deserves,” said Joseph Nackashi, who formed a company that bought the property at 3855 Hendricks Ave. in June 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Urban Construction Update - August 2022

1. Interstate 95 and Interstate 10 Operational Improvements. Construction continues on a $126 million expansion of the Fuller Warren Bridge and I-95/I-10 interchange. The project, which was initially expected to be completed in spring 2021, will include the addition of a 12-foot shared use path over the St. Johns River, connecting San Marco and Riverside. Operational improvements and enhancements will be made to the interchange at Interstate 95 and Interstate 10, the Fuller Warren Bridge, and along the east side of U.S.17 north bound between McDuff Avenue and Rosselle Street.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Boyers’ historic San Marco home for sale for $5.75 million

Retired Circuit Court Judge Tyrie Boyer and Downtown Investment Authority CEO Lori Boyer are asking $5.75 million for their nearly century-old San Marco estate. On June 27, the Boyers listed their 8,257-square-foot home at 2234 River Road for sale, according to Realtor.com. In 1929 the home was built on 2.5...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

DIA to consider MOSH site plan on Northbank Shipyards

The Museum of Science and History will take the site plan for its proposed Northbank Shipyards facility to the Downtown Investment Authority board for approval. The DIA board Retail Enhancement and Property Disposition Committee is scheduled to review and vote on MOSH’s proposal for the 6.86-acre Aug. 10. In...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Workforce Housing#Lofts#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tvc Development Inc#The Vestcor Companies#San Marco#Group 4 Design Inc#Vc 1649 Atlantic Llc#1649 Atlantic Blvd
residentnews.net

River City Brewing Company demolished for planned apartments, restaurant

Demolition of the shuttered River City Brewing Company began on July 5 in anticipation of an incoming apartment complex and restaurant. The River City Brewing Company was a Jacksonville landmark known for its waterfront dining and views of the downtown skyline. It closed its doors in July 2021 after nearly 30 years at 835 Museum Circle.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Brooklyn Zoës Kitchen becoming CAVA Grill

A third Zoës Kitchen will be converted into CAVA Grill, also a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. The city approved a permit Aug. 8 to convert Zoës Kitchen in Brooklyn Station on Riverside at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 607, at a cost of $175,000. Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Yelp showcasing Marlin & Barrel and more in Fernandina

Enjoy an end of the summer celebration with Marlin and Barrel, Luxe Picnics by Les, Breakable Hearts LLC, and more! The It’s Neat to Be Elite with Marlin & Barrel will make a perfect exclamation point to end the summer with flair. Everyone is invited, though…you must be 21+ with a Yelp profile.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Publix
Jacksonville Daily Record

Smilies Coffee on Westside to open Aug. 19 with free beverages

A new venture hopes to give coffee drinkers and fans of noncarbonated cold beverages something to smile about in West Jacksonville. Smilies Coffee plans to open Aug. 19 at 7411 103rd St., about a third of a mile west of Interstate 295. The company is owned by former Portland, Oregon,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Manufacturing in Northeast Florida: 'Our strongest sector'

Manufacturing may be the next fastest-growing business sector in Northeast Florida, based on current interest in the area from companies looking for the best place to open or expand their operations. The trend is driven by how the coronavirus pandemic changed the office market, said Aaron Bowman, senior vice president...
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mr. Chuy Taqueria and Cantina coming to eTown

Mr. Chuy Taqueria and Cantina will be the first restaurant coming to the Exchange at eTown, The PARC Group and Skinner Bros. Realty announced Aug. 5. E-Town is a master-planned community along Florida 9B in South Jacksonville. The restaurant is planned to open in the fall. It will be in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Crews respond to yacht fire across from Blount Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded to a fire aboard a yacht docked off Safe Harbor Way across from Blount Island on Jacksonville’s Northside. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it responded just after 12:30 p.m. to an electrical fire in the engine of the yacht. The News4JAX...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy