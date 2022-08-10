Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Publix in San Marco: A timeline
After 20 years in the making, Publix Super Markets Inc. opened its 39,209-square-foot store at 2039 Hendricks Ave. in East San Marco. Here is a look at the history of the project:. 2002: Discussions surface for a mixed-use project, possibly with Publix, on the Hendricks Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard property...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Video: Take a look inside the East San Marco Publix
Publix Super Markets Inc. opened its store at 2039 Hendricks Ave. on Aug. 11. This is a video they released of the store. Luke Whipple started the customer line at 4:45 a.m. Aug. 11 for the 7 a.m. opening of the East San Marco Publix store. Story here. Publix in...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Oakleaf Hobby Lobby taking three-store space
Construction of the OakLeaf Hobby Lobby store, the area’s fifth, is in review at a job cost of $1.6 million. The city is reviewing permits for the project that will combine three existing tenant spaces to create a 53,500-square-foot Hobby Lobby between SuperTarget and PetSmart. The Hobby Lobby will...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Miramar Plaza upgrading along Hendricks Avenue
Miramar Plaza, a 77-year-old shopping strip center near San Marco, is being renovated. “For the sake of the area and the community, I wanted to purchase that property and transform it into a beautiful building the community deserves,” said Joseph Nackashi, who formed a company that bought the property at 3855 Hendricks Ave. in June 2021.
thejaxsonmag.com
Urban Construction Update - August 2022
1. Interstate 95 and Interstate 10 Operational Improvements. Construction continues on a $126 million expansion of the Fuller Warren Bridge and I-95/I-10 interchange. The project, which was initially expected to be completed in spring 2021, will include the addition of a 12-foot shared use path over the St. Johns River, connecting San Marco and Riverside. Operational improvements and enhancements will be made to the interchange at Interstate 95 and Interstate 10, the Fuller Warren Bridge, and along the east side of U.S.17 north bound between McDuff Avenue and Rosselle Street.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Boyers’ historic San Marco home for sale for $5.75 million
Retired Circuit Court Judge Tyrie Boyer and Downtown Investment Authority CEO Lori Boyer are asking $5.75 million for their nearly century-old San Marco estate. On June 27, the Boyers listed their 8,257-square-foot home at 2234 River Road for sale, according to Realtor.com. In 1929 the home was built on 2.5...
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA to consider MOSH site plan on Northbank Shipyards
The Museum of Science and History will take the site plan for its proposed Northbank Shipyards facility to the Downtown Investment Authority board for approval. The DIA board Retail Enhancement and Property Disposition Committee is scheduled to review and vote on MOSH’s proposal for the 6.86-acre Aug. 10. In...
Ghost Mall: Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville plagued with empty stores
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Regency Square Mall was once a vibrant place for locals. Its 160 stores drew in much of the Jacksonville community years ago but decades later, much of the building is empty. Many storefronts sit vacant, some boarded up, and parking lots are empty. “It's not a...
First Coast News
Regency Square Mall was once a vibrant shopping and dining destination
Much of the building now sits empty. "It's not a pleasant place to be anymore."
residentnews.net
River City Brewing Company demolished for planned apartments, restaurant
Demolition of the shuttered River City Brewing Company began on July 5 in anticipation of an incoming apartment complex and restaurant. The River City Brewing Company was a Jacksonville landmark known for its waterfront dining and views of the downtown skyline. It closed its doors in July 2021 after nearly 30 years at 835 Museum Circle.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Brooklyn Zoës Kitchen becoming CAVA Grill
A third Zoës Kitchen will be converted into CAVA Grill, also a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. The city approved a permit Aug. 8 to convert Zoës Kitchen in Brooklyn Station on Riverside at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 607, at a cost of $175,000. Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown,...
News4Jax.com
Yelp showcasing Marlin & Barrel and more in Fernandina
Enjoy an end of the summer celebration with Marlin and Barrel, Luxe Picnics by Les, Breakable Hearts LLC, and more! The It’s Neat to Be Elite with Marlin & Barrel will make a perfect exclamation point to end the summer with flair. Everyone is invited, though…you must be 21+ with a Yelp profile.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Smilies Coffee on Westside to open Aug. 19 with free beverages
A new venture hopes to give coffee drinkers and fans of noncarbonated cold beverages something to smile about in West Jacksonville. Smilies Coffee plans to open Aug. 19 at 7411 103rd St., about a third of a mile west of Interstate 295. The company is owned by former Portland, Oregon,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Manufacturing in Northeast Florida: 'Our strongest sector'
Manufacturing may be the next fastest-growing business sector in Northeast Florida, based on current interest in the area from companies looking for the best place to open or expand their operations. The trend is driven by how the coronavirus pandemic changed the office market, said Aaron Bowman, senior vice president...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mr. Chuy Taqueria and Cantina coming to eTown
Mr. Chuy Taqueria and Cantina will be the first restaurant coming to the Exchange at eTown, The PARC Group and Skinner Bros. Realty announced Aug. 5. E-Town is a master-planned community along Florida 9B in South Jacksonville. The restaurant is planned to open in the fall. It will be in...
News4Jax.com
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
Kids consignment store headed back to Jacksonville beaches in August
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been nearly a year since one of the oldest kids consignment stores, "Amy's Turn," closed in Jax Beach. Now, a new store will open in the space on Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach, to be called Amber's Turn. “When they announced they were closing I...
Action News Jax Ben Becker says more sticker shock could be on the way for JEA customers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA will unveil at its board retreat on Wednesday a projected 32%-45% compounded increase to base rates from FY23 to FY32. Remember, JEA already increased base rates 3% in 2021. The goal is $250M-$340M in new revenue to “support the total system requirements.”. >>> STREAM...
News4Jax.com
Crews respond to yacht fire across from Blount Island
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded to a fire aboard a yacht docked off Safe Harbor Way across from Blount Island on Jacksonville’s Northside. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it responded just after 12:30 p.m. to an electrical fire in the engine of the yacht. The News4JAX...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Video: Jacksonville Daily Record publisher “On A Mission” to help First Coast businesses.
We strive to continue making the Jacksonville Daily Record a destination for Northeast Florida business leaders seeking a trusted and reliable source to provide relevant news, information, data and trends they need to know to thrive and grow in the region’s fast-changing economy. In gaining a deeper understanding of...
