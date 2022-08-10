ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Highland Chase, 9553 Lovage Lane, contractor is Pools by John Clarkson Inc., swimming pool, $312,790. Jacksonville International Airport, 2400 Yankee Clipper Drive, contractor is Balfour Beatty Construction LLC, replace fabric canopy and rehab support structure, $3.97 million. Office, Bank, Professional. Half and Associates, 9995 Gate Parkway, No. 200, contractor is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Boyers’ historic San Marco home for sale for $5.75 million

Retired Circuit Court Judge Tyrie Boyer and Downtown Investment Authority CEO Lori Boyer are asking $5.75 million for their nearly century-old San Marco estate. On June 27, the Boyers listed their 8,257-square-foot home at 2234 River Road for sale, according to Realtor.com. In 1929 the home was built on 2.5...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Video: Take a look inside the East San Marco Publix

Publix Super Markets Inc. opened its store at 2039 Hendricks Ave. on Aug. 11. This is a video they released of the store. Luke Whipple started the customer line at 4:45 a.m. Aug. 11 for the 7 a.m. opening of the East San Marco Publix store. Story here. Publix in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Entertainment
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Yelp showcasing Marlin & Barrel and more in Fernandina

Enjoy an end of the summer celebration with Marlin and Barrel, Luxe Picnics by Les, Breakable Hearts LLC, and more! The It’s Neat to Be Elite with Marlin & Barrel will make a perfect exclamation point to end the summer with flair. Everyone is invited, though…you must be 21+ with a Yelp profile.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Oakleaf Hobby Lobby taking three-store space

Construction of the OakLeaf Hobby Lobby store, the area’s fifth, is in review at a job cost of $1.6 million. The city is reviewing permits for the project that will combine three existing tenant spaces to create a 53,500-square-foot Hobby Lobby between SuperTarget and PetSmart. The Hobby Lobby will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Miramar Plaza upgrading along Hendricks Avenue

Miramar Plaza, a 77-year-old shopping strip center near San Marco, is being renovated. “For the sake of the area and the community, I wanted to purchase that property and transform it into a beautiful building the community deserves,” said Joseph Nackashi, who formed a company that bought the property at 3855 Hendricks Ave. in June 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Publix in San Marco: A timeline

After 20 years in the making, Publix Super Markets Inc. opened its 39,209-square-foot store at 2039 Hendricks Ave. in East San Marco. Here is a look at the history of the project:. 2002: Discussions surface for a mixed-use project, possibly with Publix, on the Hendricks Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard property...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Curry
Person
Shad Khan
Jacksonville Daily Record

Smilies Coffee on Westside to open Aug. 19 with free beverages

A new venture hopes to give coffee drinkers and fans of noncarbonated cold beverages something to smile about in West Jacksonville. Smilies Coffee plans to open Aug. 19 at 7411 103rd St., about a third of a mile west of Interstate 295. The company is owned by former Portland, Oregon,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Manufacturing in Northeast Florida: 'Our strongest sector'

Manufacturing may be the next fastest-growing business sector in Northeast Florida, based on current interest in the area from companies looking for the best place to open or expand their operations. The trend is driven by how the coronavirus pandemic changed the office market, said Aaron Bowman, senior vice president...
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Buyer: Blue Reef Group Inc. Type: 96 residential lots in Courtney Oak & Courtney Chase SilverLeaf parcels 7A-7B Buyer: Intervest Construction of Jax Inc. Seller: Land Planners Development II Inc. DUVAL. $8,627,389. 1251 W. Church St., 1355, 1357 and 1401 W. Beaver St., 820 Barnett St. and Minnie Street, Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Dia#Building Design#Public Use#Site Plan#Business Industry#Museum#Linus Business#Mosh#Northbank Shipyards
News4Jax.com

Demonstrators decry rising costs of rent in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local activist groups including Florida Rising, Florida For All and the Jacksonville Community Action Committee gathered for a rally Tuesday evening in front of City Hall, speaking out against rising rent costs. They’re calling for a more equitable distribution of tax dollars from the city budget...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mr. Chuy Taqueria and Cantina coming to eTown

Mr. Chuy Taqueria and Cantina will be the first restaurant coming to the Exchange at eTown, The PARC Group and Skinner Bros. Realty announced Aug. 5. E-Town is a master-planned community along Florida 9B in South Jacksonville. The restaurant is planned to open in the fall. It will be in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Region ‘settling into a much more stable real estate market’

The housing market in Northeast Florida is stabilizing, according to the July 2022 Market Review report from the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. Houses are staying on the market longer and inventory is growing. The median price of houses, town houses and condos in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and Putnam...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
Action News Jax

State closes on Duval land deal

JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Florida has closed on a $5.8 million deal to acquire 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Duval County, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Department Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a news release that the deal...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy