How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
City permits $3.97 million canopy replacement at Jacksonville International Airport
New canopy coverage is approved at Jacksonville International Airport’s drop-off and pickup lanes. The city approved a permit Aug. 9 for Balfour Beatty Construction LLC to replace the fabric canopy and rehabilitate the support structure on the upper and lower terminal roadways at a cost of almost $3.97 million.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Highland Chase, 9553 Lovage Lane, contractor is Pools by John Clarkson Inc., swimming pool, $312,790. Jacksonville International Airport, 2400 Yankee Clipper Drive, contractor is Balfour Beatty Construction LLC, replace fabric canopy and rehab support structure, $3.97 million. Office, Bank, Professional. Half and Associates, 9995 Gate Parkway, No. 200, contractor is...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Boyers’ historic San Marco home for sale for $5.75 million
Retired Circuit Court Judge Tyrie Boyer and Downtown Investment Authority CEO Lori Boyer are asking $5.75 million for their nearly century-old San Marco estate. On June 27, the Boyers listed their 8,257-square-foot home at 2234 River Road for sale, according to Realtor.com. In 1929 the home was built on 2.5...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Video: Take a look inside the East San Marco Publix
Publix Super Markets Inc. opened its store at 2039 Hendricks Ave. on Aug. 11. This is a video they released of the store. Luke Whipple started the customer line at 4:45 a.m. Aug. 11 for the 7 a.m. opening of the East San Marco Publix store. Story here. Publix in...
News4Jax.com
Yelp showcasing Marlin & Barrel and more in Fernandina
Enjoy an end of the summer celebration with Marlin and Barrel, Luxe Picnics by Les, Breakable Hearts LLC, and more! The It’s Neat to Be Elite with Marlin & Barrel will make a perfect exclamation point to end the summer with flair. Everyone is invited, though…you must be 21+ with a Yelp profile.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Oakleaf Hobby Lobby taking three-store space
Construction of the OakLeaf Hobby Lobby store, the area’s fifth, is in review at a job cost of $1.6 million. The city is reviewing permits for the project that will combine three existing tenant spaces to create a 53,500-square-foot Hobby Lobby between SuperTarget and PetSmart. The Hobby Lobby will...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Miramar Plaza upgrading along Hendricks Avenue
Miramar Plaza, a 77-year-old shopping strip center near San Marco, is being renovated. “For the sake of the area and the community, I wanted to purchase that property and transform it into a beautiful building the community deserves,” said Joseph Nackashi, who formed a company that bought the property at 3855 Hendricks Ave. in June 2021.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Publix in San Marco: A timeline
After 20 years in the making, Publix Super Markets Inc. opened its 39,209-square-foot store at 2039 Hendricks Ave. in East San Marco. Here is a look at the history of the project:. 2002: Discussions surface for a mixed-use project, possibly with Publix, on the Hendricks Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard property...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Smilies Coffee on Westside to open Aug. 19 with free beverages
A new venture hopes to give coffee drinkers and fans of noncarbonated cold beverages something to smile about in West Jacksonville. Smilies Coffee plans to open Aug. 19 at 7411 103rd St., about a third of a mile west of Interstate 295. The company is owned by former Portland, Oregon,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Manufacturing in Northeast Florida: 'Our strongest sector'
Manufacturing may be the next fastest-growing business sector in Northeast Florida, based on current interest in the area from companies looking for the best place to open or expand their operations. The trend is driven by how the coronavirus pandemic changed the office market, said Aaron Bowman, senior vice president...
First Coast News
Regency Square Mall was once a vibrant shopping and dining destination
Much of the building now sits empty. "It's not a pleasant place to be anymore."
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Buyer: Blue Reef Group Inc. Type: 96 residential lots in Courtney Oak & Courtney Chase SilverLeaf parcels 7A-7B Buyer: Intervest Construction of Jax Inc. Seller: Land Planners Development II Inc. DUVAL. $8,627,389. 1251 W. Church St., 1355, 1357 and 1401 W. Beaver St., 820 Barnett St. and Minnie Street, Jacksonville.
News4Jax.com
Demonstrators decry rising costs of rent in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local activist groups including Florida Rising, Florida For All and the Jacksonville Community Action Committee gathered for a rally Tuesday evening in front of City Hall, speaking out against rising rent costs. They’re calling for a more equitable distribution of tax dollars from the city budget...
News4Jax.com
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mr. Chuy Taqueria and Cantina coming to eTown
Mr. Chuy Taqueria and Cantina will be the first restaurant coming to the Exchange at eTown, The PARC Group and Skinner Bros. Realty announced Aug. 5. E-Town is a master-planned community along Florida 9B in South Jacksonville. The restaurant is planned to open in the fall. It will be in...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Region ‘settling into a much more stable real estate market’
The housing market in Northeast Florida is stabilizing, according to the July 2022 Market Review report from the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. Houses are staying on the market longer and inventory is growing. The median price of houses, town houses and condos in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and Putnam...
Ghost Mall: Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville plagued with empty stores
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Regency Square Mall was once a vibrant place for locals. Its 160 stores drew in much of the Jacksonville community years ago but decades later, much of the building is empty. Many storefronts sit vacant, some boarded up, and parking lots are empty. “It's not a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Video: Jacksonville Daily Record publisher “On A Mission” to help First Coast businesses.
We strive to continue making the Jacksonville Daily Record a destination for Northeast Florida business leaders seeking a trusted and reliable source to provide relevant news, information, data and trends they need to know to thrive and grow in the region’s fast-changing economy. In gaining a deeper understanding of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Milkster Nitrogen Creamery opening first Northeast Florida location in Miramar
The Milkster Nitrogen Creamery Jacksonville is coming to Miramar Plaza near San Marco. Based in Detroit, the company franchises its concept that uses liquid nitrogen to custom-make every order of what it considers “nicecream” while a customer waits. “We looked at a couple different ice cream franchises, but...
State closes on Duval land deal
JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Florida has closed on a $5.8 million deal to acquire 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Duval County, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Department Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a news release that the deal...
