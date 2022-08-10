Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
After two decades, much-anticipated Publix opens at Shoppes at East San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Publix Super Markets finally opened their new store to great fanfare at Shoppes at East San Marco on Thursday morning, Aug. 11. The 39,209 square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy.
Jacksonville ranked one of the worst Florida cities for dogs, according to survey
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is Jacksonville dog-friendly or dog-unfriendly? And, what even makes a city dog-friendly?. According to a survey by Excel Pest Services, Jacksonville and Spring Hill rank as the worst cities for families with dogs. Out of the 20 towns and cities analyzed, Clearwater comes in shampoo'd and...
News4Jax.com
Bringing the Caribbean to Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival brings the Caribbean to Jacksonville annually in the hot summer month of August. Come out and enjoy Caribbean culture through their food, artists and mas bands. Come “lime” with us! The event will be held on Saturday, August 13th at Metropolitan Park, from noon to 9pm. It is a three part event, with a parade, festival and concert.
News4Jax.com
Yelp showcasing Marlin & Barrel and more in Fernandina
Enjoy an end of the summer celebration with Marlin and Barrel, Luxe Picnics by Les, Breakable Hearts LLC, and more! The It’s Neat to Be Elite with Marlin & Barrel will make a perfect exclamation point to end the summer with flair. Everyone is invited, though…you must be 21+ with a Yelp profile.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Brooklyn Zoës Kitchen becoming CAVA Grill
A third Zoës Kitchen will be converted into CAVA Grill, also a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. The city approved a permit Aug. 8 to convert Zoës Kitchen in Brooklyn Station on Riverside at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 607, at a cost of $175,000. Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Video: Take a look inside the East San Marco Publix
Publix Super Markets Inc. opened its store at 2039 Hendricks Ave. on Aug. 11. This is a video they released of the store. Luke Whipple started the customer line at 4:45 a.m. Aug. 11 for the 7 a.m. opening of the East San Marco Publix store. Story here. Publix in...
globalmunchkins.com
15 Awesome Things to do in Jacksonville with Kids!
Jacksonville, Florida is famously known as being the largest city in Florida. Luckily, this means there are various things to do for kids of all ages. Like Orlando, It’s packed with fun things for the entire family, including nature parks, beaches, public gardens, museums, and galleries. However, certain attractions or places may be temporarily closed or require reservations. Before booking and planning a trip, make sure to ensure their availability. Check out our list of things to do in Jacksonville with kids!
News4Jax.com
Berndt Ends BBQ bringing heat to Blues, Brews and BBQ
The Florida Theatre’s annual event, Blues, Brews, and BBQ, Presented by Publix Charities, showcases the best BBQ the First Coast has to offer! Enjoy endless local BBQ with unlimited samples of Jacksonville’s best craft beer while you listen to live music from the Snacks Blues Band and Beale Street. All proceeds from Blues, Brews, and BBQ benefit the historic, nonprofit Florida Theatre.
Kids consignment store headed back to Jacksonville beaches in August
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been nearly a year since one of the oldest kids consignment stores, "Amy's Turn," closed in Jax Beach. Now, a new store will open in the space on Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach, to be called Amber's Turn. “When they announced they were closing I...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Manufacturing in Northeast Florida: 'Our strongest sector'
Manufacturing may be the next fastest-growing business sector in Northeast Florida, based on current interest in the area from companies looking for the best place to open or expand their operations. The trend is driven by how the coronavirus pandemic changed the office market, said Aaron Bowman, senior vice president...
Ghost Mall: Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville plagued with empty stores
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Regency Square Mall was once a vibrant place for locals. Its 160 stores drew in much of the Jacksonville community years ago but decades later, much of the building is empty. Many storefronts sit vacant, some boarded up, and parking lots are empty. “It's not a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mr. Chuy Taqueria and Cantina coming to eTown
Mr. Chuy Taqueria and Cantina will be the first restaurant coming to the Exchange at eTown, The PARC Group and Skinner Bros. Realty announced Aug. 5. E-Town is a master-planned community along Florida 9B in South Jacksonville. The restaurant is planned to open in the fall. It will be in...
First Coast News
Regency Square Mall was once a vibrant shopping and dining destination
Much of the building now sits empty. "It's not a pleasant place to be anymore."
Jacksonville Daily Record
Oakleaf Hobby Lobby taking three-store space
Construction of the OakLeaf Hobby Lobby store, the area’s fifth, is in review at a job cost of $1.6 million. The city is reviewing permits for the project that will combine three existing tenant spaces to create a 53,500-square-foot Hobby Lobby between SuperTarget and PetSmart. The Hobby Lobby will...
The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month
If living the beach life is your retirement dream, but you don't want to spend a fortune every month, you'll be glad to know it's still possible to make it happen without leaving the U.S. Related: 15...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Vestcor Companies plans to start renovating new headquarters
The Vestcor Companies wants to start interior renovations in San Marco on its new headquarters building at 1649 Atlantic Blvd. that it expects to occupy early next year. Ryan Hoover, president of TVC Development Inc., part of The Vestcor Companies, said Aug. 8 that he estimates the project will cost $1.2 million.
jacksonvillemag.com
New Asian restaurant brings style and spice to Five Points
The Five Points district in Riverside is awash in restaurants. There are multiple taco joints and numerous sandwich shops, as well as eateries serving pizza, Tex Mex, sausages, seafood, smoothies, bagels, sushi, teppanyaki and more—all within a few blocks walk of each other. Variety it has. What was missing was more upscale fare served in an equally appealing setting. Providing a remedy to that situation is the recent opening of Blue Orchid Thai Cuisine, a sister restaurant to the city’s original Blue Orchid near the Beaches.
News4Jax.com
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
thejaxsonmag.com
Urban Construction Update - August 2022
1. Interstate 95 and Interstate 10 Operational Improvements. Construction continues on a $126 million expansion of the Fuller Warren Bridge and I-95/I-10 interchange. The project, which was initially expected to be completed in spring 2021, will include the addition of a 12-foot shared use path over the St. Johns River, connecting San Marco and Riverside. Operational improvements and enhancements will be made to the interchange at Interstate 95 and Interstate 10, the Fuller Warren Bridge, and along the east side of U.S.17 north bound between McDuff Avenue and Rosselle Street.
First Coast News
Sammy the dog is returned to his owner, all the way from New Jersey to Florida!🐾
It took 8 months to bring Sammy back to his owner in Jacksonville. Check out the beautiful moment where they reunited if you want to shed a tear today!
