News4Jax.com

Bringing the Caribbean to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival brings the Caribbean to Jacksonville annually in the hot summer month of August. Come out and enjoy Caribbean culture through their food, artists and mas bands. Come “lime” with us! The event will be held on Saturday, August 13th at Metropolitan Park, from noon to 9pm. It is a three part event, with a parade, festival and concert.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Yelp showcasing Marlin & Barrel and more in Fernandina

Enjoy an end of the summer celebration with Marlin and Barrel, Luxe Picnics by Les, Breakable Hearts LLC, and more! The It’s Neat to Be Elite with Marlin & Barrel will make a perfect exclamation point to end the summer with flair. Everyone is invited, though…you must be 21+ with a Yelp profile.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Brooklyn Zoës Kitchen becoming CAVA Grill

A third Zoës Kitchen will be converted into CAVA Grill, also a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. The city approved a permit Aug. 8 to convert Zoës Kitchen in Brooklyn Station on Riverside at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 607, at a cost of $175,000. Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Video: Take a look inside the East San Marco Publix

Publix Super Markets Inc. opened its store at 2039 Hendricks Ave. on Aug. 11. This is a video they released of the store. Luke Whipple started the customer line at 4:45 a.m. Aug. 11 for the 7 a.m. opening of the East San Marco Publix store. Story here. Publix in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
globalmunchkins.com

15 Awesome Things to do in Jacksonville with Kids!

Jacksonville, Florida is famously known as being the largest city in Florida. Luckily, this means there are various things to do for kids of all ages. Like Orlando, It’s packed with fun things for the entire family, including nature parks, beaches, public gardens, museums, and galleries. However, certain attractions or places may be temporarily closed or require reservations. Before booking and planning a trip, make sure to ensure their availability. Check out our list of things to do in Jacksonville with kids!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Berndt Ends BBQ bringing heat to Blues, Brews and BBQ

The Florida Theatre’s annual event, Blues, Brews, and BBQ, Presented by Publix Charities, showcases the best BBQ the First Coast has to offer! Enjoy endless local BBQ with unlimited samples of Jacksonville’s best craft beer while you listen to live music from the Snacks Blues Band and Beale Street. All proceeds from Blues, Brews, and BBQ benefit the historic, nonprofit Florida Theatre.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Manufacturing in Northeast Florida: 'Our strongest sector'

Manufacturing may be the next fastest-growing business sector in Northeast Florida, based on current interest in the area from companies looking for the best place to open or expand their operations. The trend is driven by how the coronavirus pandemic changed the office market, said Aaron Bowman, senior vice president...
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mr. Chuy Taqueria and Cantina coming to eTown

Mr. Chuy Taqueria and Cantina will be the first restaurant coming to the Exchange at eTown, The PARC Group and Skinner Bros. Realty announced Aug. 5. E-Town is a master-planned community along Florida 9B in South Jacksonville. The restaurant is planned to open in the fall. It will be in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Oakleaf Hobby Lobby taking three-store space

Construction of the OakLeaf Hobby Lobby store, the area’s fifth, is in review at a job cost of $1.6 million. The city is reviewing permits for the project that will combine three existing tenant spaces to create a 53,500-square-foot Hobby Lobby between SuperTarget and PetSmart. The Hobby Lobby will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Vestcor Companies plans to start renovating new headquarters

The Vestcor Companies wants to start interior renovations in San Marco on its new headquarters building at 1649 Atlantic Blvd. that it expects to occupy early next year. Ryan Hoover, president of TVC Development Inc., part of The Vestcor Companies, said Aug. 8 that he estimates the project will cost $1.2 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
jacksonvillemag.com

New Asian restaurant brings style and spice to Five Points

The Five Points district in Riverside is awash in restaurants. There are multiple taco joints and numerous sandwich shops, as well as eateries serving pizza, Tex Mex, sausages, seafood, smoothies, bagels, sushi, teppanyaki and more—all within a few blocks walk of each other. Variety it has. What was missing was more upscale fare served in an equally appealing setting. Providing a remedy to that situation is the recent opening of Blue Orchid Thai Cuisine, a sister restaurant to the city’s original Blue Orchid near the Beaches.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Urban Construction Update - August 2022

1. Interstate 95 and Interstate 10 Operational Improvements. Construction continues on a $126 million expansion of the Fuller Warren Bridge and I-95/I-10 interchange. The project, which was initially expected to be completed in spring 2021, will include the addition of a 12-foot shared use path over the St. Johns River, connecting San Marco and Riverside. Operational improvements and enhancements will be made to the interchange at Interstate 95 and Interstate 10, the Fuller Warren Bridge, and along the east side of U.S.17 north bound between McDuff Avenue and Rosselle Street.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

