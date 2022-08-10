Read full article on original website
Cosmetology school in Odessa offering free back-to-school haircuts
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A cosmetology school in Odessa is offering free back-to-school haircuts for the month of August. The service is being offered by Amenti Beauty Academy on East University. They are doing free haircuts for kids aged between 5 to 12 years old. The owner of the academy tells...
Midland firefighters preparing for 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
MIDLAND, Texas — The Professional Fire Fighters Association of Midland is preparing for its 5th Annual Tall City Memorial Stair Climb. Participants climb a total of 110 stories to match the stories of the Twin Towers. The climb is open to the general public, so anyone who wants to...
Reading series kicks-off at the Little Gym of Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ready, set, read! The Little Gym of Midland is hosting its Back To School Reading series this month and will have a special guest appearance for the entire community to enjoy, from 11 am to 2 pm on August 15th. Children from ages 3 to 4 and a half will have […]
Community lifts up Midland County fire victims
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin chapter of the Red Cross says a Tuesday night, trailer park fire caused four families to lose their homes, with three of them turning to the Red Cross for help. And others are helping out as well. “The lady who owns this is working with the residents to […]
Loss, Addiction and Triumph: The story behind the popular Mi Cocinita food truck
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - When you go to Mi Cocinita, you’ll see a bright red food truck, a couple of kids and owner Yvette Hernandez’s late brother in the window. “I was in the streets, I was doing drugs. I was in the streets, I was selling drugs. I was doing a lot of things I wasn’t supposed to. My brother was really big on ‘get your stuff together for my nieces and nephews. Get your life together. They need a good mom.’ Their dad was never there. So my brother was my brother, my supporter, my dad, my kids’ dad... He was everything to us.”
'Fly Into Fall' event to feature aircraft, local pilots
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public. It aims to be an educational event for all ages. Aircraft and helicopters from local pilots will be on hand, and there will be displays, educational booths, food trucks, jumpers and more.
Larry Gatlin to teach course at UTPB for spring 2023 semester
ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin and Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, Larry Gatlin, announced Tuesday that Gatlin will be teaching a course for the 2023 spring semester. The eight-week class will include aspects of songwriting, history, creative writing and personal development. "Grammy award-winning musician Larry Gatlin will...
West Texas animal shelters working to 'Clear the Shelter' with adoption promotions
ODESSA, Texas — West Texas animal shelters are working to "clear the shelter" this August. During this month, the Odessa Animal Shelter and Alpine Animal Services will be offering some special deals to make sure these cute critters find their "fur"ever home. In Odessa, adoption fees will be reduced...
Catfish & Company closes its doors after 30 years
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A staple in the Odessa restaurant community closed its doors for good last Sunday after three decades in business. “Our slogan was ‘Our company loves your company,’ and we always tried to mean that,” said owner Megan Clark-Sanchez. The restaurant closed at the...
Hangar space in high demand at Midland Airpark
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Councilwoman Robin Poole speaks about the improvements that are set to come to the Midland Airpark in the future. "We’ve got a lot of things up our sleeves to really enhance Airpark with making it more visible to the community," she said. "Once I found this community I knew that Airpark would be something I’d want to work towards not only saving but improving."
All New Seize The Deal Drops This Friday
Each week we bring you a new local restaurant that you can enjoy for half off. In the previous weeks, we have brought you Dickey's BBQ, Palio's Pizza, and this week we are excited to bring you.....Hook and Reel. Hook and Reel has two great locations one in Midland and...
Midland family asking for help after horrifying accident
MIDLAND, Tx (Nexstar) – The Rodriguez family were expecting a safe trip to Midland when the unexpected happened. Monica Salgado says she was driving her family back from their trip on Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler ran them off the road just outside of Tahoka. “I blacked out and...
Former Odessa High student and Grammy Award winning artist becomes a professor at UTPB
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin is welcoming a new faculty member into their program and it’s a familiar face from the area. UTPB has hired Grammy award-winning artist Larry Gatlin as one of their newest faculty members. “Well, the great novelist Thomas Wolfe, Tom...
Midland Born Only Fans Star Charged With The Murder Of Her Boyfriend
Courtney Tailor, was born Courtney Taylor Clenney in Midland, Texas, on April 21, 1996. Courtney's family lived in Midland for a few years and then moved to Austin, where she would attend college. She began modeling in college and is not listed as a model/actress. On April 3rd, she became...
Midland Sheriff issues First Day of School picture warning
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Many students began their first day of school Monday and in light of this the Midland County Sheriff’s Office wants parents and students to stay safe on social media. In honor of back-to-school season, Sheriff David Criner is reminding parents and students to think before they...
‘This has never happened’: Midland daycare responds to investigation
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland Daycare is speaking out after two separate incidents involving its students. Owners of Animal Krackers Learning Center confirmed the school is currently under investigation after a teacher was accused of injuring a student– the school is cooperating with investigators in that case. Another investigation was also launched following a fire […]
Midland’s Oldest Cold Case: She Went To a Bar 42 Years Ago and Vanished
Midland's oldest cold case turns 42 1/2 years old this month. According to Crime-Reader.com, Kristy Lynn Booth,19, headed out on the evening of February 2, 1980, to go to one of Midland's most popular nightspots at that time, the now-demolished Dimensions Nightclub at 411 Airpark Drive. That was the last...
A fire burning in Howard County is now 80% contained
HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Texas intrastate fire mutual aid system strike team is assisting Howard County volunteers battle the barber fire located southeast of Coahoma in Howard County. The Texas A&M Forest Service incident map shows the fire to be 80% contained and has burned about 63 acres.
MCH offers back to school vaccines
ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital will be administering back to school vaccines throughout the months of August and September from 2-4 p.m. at the Healthy Kids Clinic. Services will be available for Medicaid, CHIP or self-pay patients between the ages of 4 and 18 years only. Young people...
Midland police respond to barricaded subject call
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland Police Department spokesperson confirmed that officers responded to a barricaded subject call Wednesday night. A reporter on scene said the call was in the 6900 block of Burnett Lane in the Lone Star Trails neighborhood. The situation was no threat to neighbors and there...
