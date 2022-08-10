ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dj#Violent Crime
First Coast News

'There is never a time that there's not a void for the family member who isn't here:' Orange Park woman wants permission to see her brother in prison

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Florida has the third-largest prison system in the nation with roughly 80,000 inmates across more than 50 prisons. Not all the inmates have family members who visit faithfully, but when one Orange Park grandmother was no longer allowed to visit her brother, she reached out to First Coast News for help.
ORANGE PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

JSO responding to reported shooting in Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding in reference to person shot in the Arlington area Thursday night. Police say the incident happened in the 7100 Tynan Avenue sometime prior to 6:45 p.m. They are expected to give additional information shortly. You can watch the update here...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy