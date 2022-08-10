Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Jacksonville woman admits to killing elderly mother with metal baseball bat, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman has been arrested after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says she admitted to killing her elderly mother with a metal baseball bat. Tammy Spruell, 51, is charged with second-degree murder, according to police. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
1 teen hospitalized, 1 teen on the run after argument over video game leads to shooting
PALATKA, Fla. — The Palatka Police Department announced Wednesday on Facebook that it is looking for the suspect in a shooting that hospitalized a teenager. STORY: Florida Department of Education releases official report on teacher shortages for the 2022-2023 year. On Tuesday, at approximately 3:39 p.m., officers responded to...
Reward for information on Baker County double homicide raised to $8,000
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous related story. The reward has been raised to $8000 for information leading to the arrest of an individuals responsible for the murders of David “Daniel” Sigers (54) and James Michael “Bo”Thomas (49), Baker County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
News4Jax.com
2nd murder charge filed against man accused of killing former Jacksonville radio personality who was pregnant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second murder charge has been filed against a man accused of killing a former radio personality in Jacksonville who was pregnant, according to Duval County court records. Bursey Armstrong, 33, was already charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Tasheka...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman arrested in connection with death of 74-year-old in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested 51-year-old Tammy Spruell in connection with the death of a 74-year-old woman. Spruell was charged with second-degree murder. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. On August 8,...
Man arrested for aggravated assault in Jacksonville Beach area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday. Following an investigation, Lance I. Klein was arrested by the City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department. The arrest triggered the seizure of another gun used in the Downtown Redevelopment Area, according to the...
News4Jax.com
Man faces child neglect, failure to secure a gun charges after two boys injured in Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man has been accused of child neglect and culpable negligence with a firearm in connection with an incident last month in which two brothers were shot inside an apartment in San Pablo. Matthew Clark, 34, was arrested Friday after the incident that happened at...
72-year-old accused of trying to rob bank inside a Jacksonville Walmart appears in Duval court using walker
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Elaine Christensen, 72, told a judge she'd only been in Jacksonville five days when she was arrested on charges of robbery at the Woodforest National Bank in a Walmart on Normandy Boulevard. Christensen appeared in Duval County Circuit Court on Wednesday using a walker. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman dies in Northwest Jacksonville from hit-and-run crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office traffic and homicide unit confirmed that a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street. The hit-and-run happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The woman was attempting to cross at 7800 New Kings Road...
Man charged shooting involving children on San Pablo Road says whole thing was a 'freak accident'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after an accidental shooting on San Pablo Road last month involving two children. Matthew Allen Clark, 34, was charged with child neglect and culpable negligence after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a 13-year-old boy got into a gun safe and shot his 10-year-old brother accidentally.
First Coast News
Watch: Bodycam video shows man charging, threatening Jacksonville officer before being killed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some) A released video of a police-involved shooting of a Jacksonville man on May 26, 2020, shows the man charged the officer and repeatedly told him "I have a gun." He also repeatedly taunted the officer, screaming at the officer, "kill me."
'There is never a time that there's not a void for the family member who isn't here:' Orange Park woman wants permission to see her brother in prison
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Florida has the third-largest prison system in the nation with roughly 80,000 inmates across more than 50 prisons. Not all the inmates have family members who visit faithfully, but when one Orange Park grandmother was no longer allowed to visit her brother, she reached out to First Coast News for help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jacksonville felon sentenced to 10 years after tossing guns and eating drugs while fleeing police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S Department of Justice has sentenced Jacksonville resident Vershaun Lamar Puzie to 10 years in federal prison for two counts of tossing away guns and eating drugs while fleeing from police on foot. U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard sentenced 34-year-old Vershaun Lamar Puzie to...
First Coast News
Palatka 15-year-old shot teenager during fight during video game, police say
PALATKA, Fla. — A 15-year-old shot a 19-year-old during an argument over a video game in Palatka Wednesday, police said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the two teenagers were arguing when the 15-year-old suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the 19-year-old in the chest. The victim was...
News4Jax.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run crossing road in Moncrief neighborhood, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman who was crossing a street in the Moncrief area Wednesday evening. Police said the woman was crossing New Kings Road just north of Moncrief Road around 9:30 p.m. when she...
'Shocking, appalling and egregious:' Videos, documents involving former Jacksonville surgeon at center of lawsuits released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Videos, recordings and documents obtained by First Coast News in the bellwether trial of Dr. Richard David Heekin shed new light on his physical and mental state during the time of the botched surgeries he's accused of carrying out. Over 350 lawsuits have been filed, with...
Two Jacksonville couples arrested for child neglect after infants test positive for fentanyl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Jacksonville couples were arrested on child neglect charges within one month of each other. In both cases, their infant children tested positive for fentanyl. “The calls are going up,” Florida Poison Control Center spokesperson Mike McCormick said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Lake City Police find missing, ‘endangered’ woman
LAKE CITY, Fla. — UPDATE 9:28 a.m.- Shayla Williams has been found safe. The police department thanks the community for its help in finding her. The Lake City Police Department has issued a missing person alert. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shayla Elizabeth Williams went missing on...
Folkston PD safely stopped car thief with stolen patrol car in chase down U.S. 1
FOLKSTON, Ga. — The Charlton County Sheriff’s Office reported that it successfully and safely stopped a patrol car thief after a high-speed chase on U.S.-1. STORY: Florida Republican leaders react to Mar-a-Lago FBI search, one calls for special session. According to a Facebook post by Sheriff Robert Phillips,...
JSO responding to reported shooting in Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding in reference to person shot in the Arlington area Thursday night. Police say the incident happened in the 7100 Tynan Avenue sometime prior to 6:45 p.m. They are expected to give additional information shortly. You can watch the update here...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 3