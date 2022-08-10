Read full article on original website
Eater
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell steals the show during first 'Hard Knocks' episode
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered some incredibly funny moments during the latest installment of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”. Campbell has become known for his sometimes hilarious and motivational quotes, and that continued to be the case during Tuesday’s season premiere. While addressing his team during a...
Michigan football defense 'screaming at each other, overly communicating'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Last year, Michigan’s defense improved greatly on the moribund 2020 campaign. And head coach Jim Harbaugh says he thinks this group can be even better. Before you chalk that up to hyperbole, some things are starting to make sense as the Wolverines round out the first week of fall camp. As Harbaugh shared he envisions this as a ‘no-star defense,’ a star — and leader — appears to be emerging in Mazi Smith. As Smith looks to effectively galvanize the defense into a cohesive unit, it appears, at least in the camp setting, that they’re becoming just that.
saturdaytradition.com
Ex-MSU coach Mark Dantonio gives his picks for best in the B1G during BTN sitdown
Mark Dantonio spent 12 years as Michigan State’s head coach, and guided the football program to one of the winningest eras in school history. The ex-coach can recognize talent to be sure, but what about the talent beyond his beloved Spartans? Dantonio sat down with the B1G Network to discuss conference talent and favorites.
Jameson Williams reached out to Lions legend before picking jersey number
Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams was initially supposed to wear No. 18 but has changed his mind and called a Lions legend for permission to change. When he first got to the Detroit Lions, rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams chose to wear No. 18, with respect to Calvin Johnson. Those plans have changed.
Photos: Meet Miss Michigan, Sister Of Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson
On Tuesday night, the football world watched as the Detroit Lions were featured on HBO's Hard Knocks. The first episode of the show focused on several players, including former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson. The former Michigan star's rookie performance had social media talking. He's not the only Michigan...
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks
The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
New head coach brings new mindset to Ann Arbor Skyline football team
MLive is publishing a preview story every weekday for each Ann Arbor-area high school football team leading up to the opening week of the season. Today, Tuesday, Aug. 9, MLive is highlighting Ann Arbor Skyline. --
HometownLife.com
4 bold predictions about the upcoming Oakland Activities Association football season
With high school football teams returning to practice this week, here are five bold predictions about the upcoming Oakland Activities Association season:. North Farmington will only be as good as its new starters. With only four returners on both sides of the ball, the Raiders will have a slew of...
Father Gabriel Richard football ‘lightyears’ ahead of last year
MLive is publishing a preview story every weekday for each Ann Arbor-area high school football team leading up to the opening week of the season. Today, Thursday, Aug. 11, MLive is highlighting Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard.
Juwan Howard would ‘like to see more done’ with NIL at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard would like the university to be more proactive when it comes to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), he said Thursday afternoon. “NIL, it's one of these things where it has helped some programs with what they've done in...
Jamaal Williams 'Hard Knocks' clip will get Detroit Lions fans jacked up for HBO series
Jamaal Williams had a message for his Detroit Lions teammates at NFL training camp and the video was captured by HBO's "Hard Knocks" cameras.
SB Nation
Aidan Hutchinson’s ‘Billie Jean’ karaoke on ‘Hard Knocks’ was so good a teammate ripped off his clothes
There’s a whole conversation we need to have about the Lions becoming a franchise worthy of envy, because that’s its own whole conversation. For now we can just focus on one moment from Tuesday night’s debut of Hard Knocks, specifically Aidan Hutchinson — who took part in some rookie embarrassment when he was asked to sing in front of the entire team.
Lincoln football aims to ‘push over the top’ and return to postseason
-- ANN ARBOR – It’s no longer cool to just be in the game in the fourth quarter for Chris Westfall. The longtime Ypsilanti Lincoln football coach watched his team compete several times but lose close games last season that cost the Railsplitters a spot in the postseason as they ended the year at 4-5.
