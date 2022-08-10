U.S. 60 eastbound turn lane eliminated at Ledbetter Bridge crossover in McCracken County to reduce side-swipe crashes

Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Planned Thursday closure on KY 924
CRUTCHFIELD, KY — A section of KY 924 in Fulton County will be closed at about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 924 will be closed at the 3.38 mile point, near Depot St., to allow for extensive drainage work.
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating the death of Terri Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police say they’re investigating the death of Theresa “Terri” Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. The 66-year-old real estate agent was found dead in the couple’s home Tuesday night. Police say Mike Henry returned...
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky State Police Seeking Information in Cold Case Robbery-Murder in Clinton
Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are asking for the public’s help in resolving a 37 year old cold case in Hickman County. On the evening of January 7th of 1985, grocer Duane Caldwell, and his wife Betty, had closed their market for the night in Clinton, and were walking to their vehicle.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray boutique heavily damaged by fire
A Murray business suffered extensive damage in a fire Wednesday morning. Motorists on 12th Street reported thick black smoke coming from the Southern Soul Boutique around 7:30 a.m. The proprietors of the boutique reported on social media that the cause was a "terrible electrical fire." They posted that "the future...
KFVS12
wkdzradio.com
Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lane restriction planned for U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" bridge
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a planned lane restriction on the U.S. 45 Ohio River bridge between Kentucky and Illinois beginning on August 22. According to the cabinet, the 5-day lane closure is to allow for detailed inspection of the bridge. According to the cabinet, the work zone will be...
radionwtn.com
Demolition Of Mayfield Commercial Structures To Begin Wednesday
Mayfield, Ky.–At the request of the City of Mayfield, The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 58/KY 80//Broadway in Downtown Mayfield starting Wednesday, August 10, 2022. This closure of KY 58/KY 80/Broadway in Mayfield is to allow demolition of commercial structures along the west...
westkentuckystar.com
Tip leads to fugitive's arrest in Lyon County
A complaint about a fugitive in Eddyville led to one arrest. Deputies and Eddyville police responded to US 62, just east of Eddyville. Authorities said two people from Michigan had recently moved to Lyon County and both had non-extraditable warrants for their arrest from outside Kentucky. On of the suspects,...
whopam.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Weeklong road closure announced in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, says West Oak Street will be closed at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue for about seven to 10 days, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. City leaders say the closure will allow a contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of...
westkentuckystar.com
wpsdlocal6.com
City administrator explains 'environmental fee' on Marion water bills
MARION, KY — As the water crisis continues in Marion, Kentucky, residents have come to us with questions about water bills, fees and what’s next for the city. Meanwhile, City Lake is currently full, and Local 6 is told Lake George is also holding some water in the basin, so people are breathing a little easier.
wpsdlocal6.com
West Kentucky Regional Job Fair set for Aug. 23
The West Kentucky Workforce Board has joined forces with a group of local partners to sponsor a job fair on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. The West Kentucky Regional Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the convention center, which is at 415 Park Street in Paducah.
Man killed after being hit by a car in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Madisonville Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed while crossing a road Tuesday night. The police department says Jon Harrell was crossing the street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Country Mart gas station. The driver of the car told officers she hit a person […]
wkdzradio.com
Tractor-Trailer Fire Temporarily Blocks Pennyrile Parkway (w/VIDEO)
A tractor-trailer fire on Pennyrile Parkway temporarily blocked the southbound lanes of traffic Monday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer located 3 miles north of the Crofton exit led to the southbound lanes being temporarily blocked. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just before...
KFVS12
ISP investigate death of Carbondale mayor's wife
An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard County traffic stop leads to meth arrest
Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in La Center early Thursday morning. Just after one 1am Thursday Ballard County Sheriff's Deputies stopped a vehicle on West 5th Street in La Center for equipment violations. Deputies said during the stop, K9 Maya gave positive indication on the vehicle.
westkentuckystar.com
Calvert City man jailed on McCracken drug, gun charges
McCracken County deputies netted a Calvert City man on drug and gun charges after reports of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies received a tip about a suspicious motorcycle parked on Hines Road late Monday night, and arrived to find 35-year-old Terry D. Foulks. The interaction led to a search of Foulks'...
