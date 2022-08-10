ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

US launches process to set Idaho mercury pollution standards

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is developing proposed aquatic life water quality standards for mercury pollution in Idaho that could have statewide ramifications. The agency on Wednesday made public a proposed remedy resulting from a federal court’s 2021 ruling in a lawsuit by the Portland,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho doctors form coalition to revise state abortion law

Idaho doctors are coming together in a grassroots effort to understand the impacts of the state’s abortion law, forming the Idaho Coalition for Safe Reproductive Health Care this summer. More than 320 medical professionals, many of whom are part of the coalition, recently signed a letter imploring citizens to contact their legislators and recommend revising the law, which aims to ban abortions under almost any circumstance. The coalition’s members include...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Longtime Republican joins Democrat's Idaho attorney general campaign as co-chair

BOISE — Longtime GOP Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa has never before publicly endorsed a Democrat against a Republican — but he did so on Tuesday. “The rule of law is under attack,” Ysursa told the Idaho Press, after endorsing Democratic nominee Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general against GOP nominee and former Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador. Ysursa was one of five state campaign co-chairs Arkoosh announced Tuesday at a press conference — two Republicans, two Democrats, and one independent. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho cities decline federal coronavirus relief money

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Sixteen Idaho cities have rejected a combined $700,000 in federal coronavirus rescue money, and one city that accepted $550,000 might have to return it if it doesn't approve spending it. It’s a small part of the $5.74 billion Idaho received in the $1.9 trillion American...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
Idaho State Journal

Gabby Petito's family files claim alleging police failed her

SALT LAKE CITY — Gabby Petito’s family on Monday notified Utah officials of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that police failed to recognize their daughter was in a life-threatening situation last year when officers investigated a fight between her and her boyfriend. The fight happened weeks before authorities say the boyfriend killed her while the couple was on a cross-country van trip. The notice of claim contends police in the tourist town of Moab missed signs that Petito was the victim of...
MOAB, UT
Idaho State Journal

Utah reports alarming increase in suspicious livestock deaths and disappearances

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food says it has received reports of a large number of reported missing and harmed livestock in the state this year, adding to an alarming trend that has been increasing over the past few years. “Our department has been investigating a substantial amount of cases of missing livestock and suspicious livestock deaths this year,” said Leann Hunting, UDAF animal industry director, in a press release issued last week. “While we don’t know the exact cause of the increase in...
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho man arrested for reportedly threatening hotel guests with gun

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a hotel room and threatened the occupants with a gun. The arrest of 56-year-old Bruce Murray was his second in a month for a gun-related crime. Murray reportedly admitted to police that he entered the hotel with a gun. He was later arrested July 28 for an incident that took place eight days after the hotel room incident. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho-Wyoming natural gas pipeline needs environmental study

BOISE — U.S. officials won’t approve a natural gas pipeline from Idaho to Wyoming until additional environmental studies are completed. A U.S. District Court on Wednesday approved an agreement between the U.S. Forest Service and two environmental groups that filed a lawsuit to stop the 50-mile Crow Creek Pipeline Project. The Forest Service agreed to complete a supplemental environmental impact statement before authorizing the project that partially crosses Forest Service...
MONTPELIER, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Idaho State Journal

Police: East Idaho man arrested after admitting to punching pregnant woman in the face

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to punching a woman who is six months pregnant. According to the probable cause affidavit, Isaac Bale, 19, told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he punched the victim in the face, giving her a black eye. Police responded to a report of the incident around 6 p.m. Sunday. The caller said he saw a man, later identified...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bannock County sheriff’s deputies target aggressive drivers during 100 Deadliest Days

Officers from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office joined with over 50 other law enforcement agencies across Idaho during the last two weeks of July to help keep our roads safe – our primary focus was to stop and educate aggressive drivers. This effort came during the middle of the busy summer travel season, also known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. This is the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there is typically an increase in speed-related fatal crashes. When the effort...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bannock County Sheriff’s Office issues citations for speeding during 100 Deadliest Days

Officers from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office joined with over 50 other law enforcement agencies across Idaho during the last two weeks of July to help keep our roads safe – our primary focus was to stop and educate aggressive drivers. This effort came during the middle of the busy summer travel season, also known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. This is the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there is typically an increase in speed-related fatal crashes. When the effort...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy