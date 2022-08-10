Read full article on original website
US launches process to set Idaho mercury pollution standards
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is developing proposed aquatic life water quality standards for mercury pollution in Idaho that could have statewide ramifications. The agency on Wednesday made public a proposed remedy resulting from a federal court’s 2021 ruling in a lawsuit by the Portland,...
Idaho doctors form coalition to revise state abortion law
Idaho doctors are coming together in a grassroots effort to understand the impacts of the state’s abortion law, forming the Idaho Coalition for Safe Reproductive Health Care this summer. More than 320 medical professionals, many of whom are part of the coalition, recently signed a letter imploring citizens to contact their legislators and recommend revising the law, which aims to ban abortions under almost any circumstance. The coalition’s members include...
Longtime Republican joins Democrat's Idaho attorney general campaign as co-chair
BOISE — Longtime GOP Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa has never before publicly endorsed a Democrat against a Republican — but he did so on Tuesday. “The rule of law is under attack,” Ysursa told the Idaho Press, after endorsing Democratic nominee Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general against GOP nominee and former Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador. Ysursa was one of five state campaign co-chairs Arkoosh announced Tuesday at a press conference — two Republicans, two Democrats, and one independent. ...
Idaho cities decline federal coronavirus relief money
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Sixteen Idaho cities have rejected a combined $700,000 in federal coronavirus rescue money, and one city that accepted $550,000 might have to return it if it doesn't approve spending it. It’s a small part of the $5.74 billion Idaho received in the $1.9 trillion American...
Idaho-Wyoming natural gas pipeline needs environmental study
BOISE — U.S. officials won’t approve a natural gas pipeline from Idaho to Wyoming until additional environmental studies are completed. A U.S. District Court on Wednesday approved an agreement between the U.S. Forest Service and two environmental groups that filed a lawsuit to stop the 50-mile Crow Creek Pipeline Project. The Forest Service agreed to complete a supplemental environmental impact statement before authorizing the project that partially crosses Forest Service...
Police: East Idaho man arrested after admitting to punching pregnant woman in the face
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to punching a woman who is six months pregnant. According to the probable cause affidavit, Isaac Bale, 19, told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he punched the victim in the face, giving her a black eye. Police responded to a report of the incident around 6 p.m. Sunday. The caller said he saw a man, later identified...
Bannock County sheriff’s deputies target aggressive drivers during 100 Deadliest Days
Officers from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office joined with over 50 other law enforcement agencies across Idaho during the last two weeks of July to help keep our roads safe – our primary focus was to stop and educate aggressive drivers. This effort came during the middle of the busy summer travel season, also known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. This is the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there is typically an increase in speed-related fatal crashes. When the effort...
Bannock County Sheriff’s Office issues citations for speeding during 100 Deadliest Days
