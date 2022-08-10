ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Today in History: August 10, Ruth Bader Ginsburg sworn in

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hBHcOUe00

Today in History

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 10, the 222nd day of 2022. There are 143 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Aug. 10, 1945, a day after the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Imperial Japan conveyed its willingness to surrender provided the status of Emperor Hirohito remained unchanged. (The Allies responded the next day, saying they would determine the Emperor’s future status.)

On this date:

In 1792, during the French Revolution, mobs in Paris attacked the Tuileries (TWEE’-luh-reez) Palace, where King Louis XVI resided. (The king was later arrested, put on trial for treason, and executed.)

In 1821, Missouri became the 24th state.

In 1885, Leo Daft opened America’s first commercially operated electric streetcar, in Baltimore.

In 1944, during World War II, American forces overcame remaining Japanese resistance on Guam.

In 1962, Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man made his debut in issue 15 of “Amazing Fantasy” (cover price: 12 cents).

In 1969, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were murdered in their Los Angeles home by members of Charles Manson’s cult, one day after actor Sharon Tate and four other people were slain.

In 1977, postal employee David Berkowitz was arrested in Yonkers, New York, accused of being “Son of Sam,” the gunman who killed six people and wounded seven others in the New York City area. (Berkowitz is serving six consecutive 25-years-to-life sentences.)

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed a measure providing $20,000 payments to still-living Japanese-Americans who were interned by their government during World War II.

In 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in as the second female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 1995, Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols were charged with 11 counts in the Oklahoma City bombing (McVeigh was convicted of murder and executed; Nichols was convicted of conspiracy and involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to life in prison).

In 2006, British authorities announced they had thwarted a terrorist plot to simultaneously blow up 10 aircraft heading to the U.S. using explosives smuggled in hand luggage.

In 2019, Jeffrey Epstein, accused of orchestrating a sex-trafficking ring and sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, was found unresponsive in his cell at a New York City jail; he was later pronounced dead at a hospital. (The city’s medical examiner ruled the death a suicide by hanging.)

Ten years ago: A man in an Afghan army uniform shot and killed three American service members in southern Afghanistan; the Taliban claimed the shooter joined the insurgency after the attack. At the London Olympics, the United States won the women’s 4x100-meter track relay in a world-record time of 40.82 seconds to give the Americans their first victory in the event since 1996.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump, continuing his criticism of Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell following the failed effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, suggested that McConnell might have to rethink his future as majority leader unless he could deliver on Trump’s legislative priorities on health care, taxes and infrastructure. North Korea’s military described as a “load of nonsense” Trump’s warning that the North would face “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States.

One year ago: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations; he denied intentionally mistreating women and said the push for his ouster was politically motivated. (Cuomo would be succeeded by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who became the state’s first female governor.) The Senate approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, as a rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans came together to overcome skeptics and deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Vote-counting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems filed defamation lawsuits against right-wing broadcasters and a prominent Donald Trump ally over their baseless claims that the 2020 election was marred by fraud. Soccer star Lionel Messi signed his eagerly anticipated Paris Saint-Germain contract to complete the move that confirmed the end of a career-long association with Barcelona.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor James Reynolds is 76. Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is 75. Country musician Gene Johnson (Diamond Rio) is 73. Singer Patti Austin is 72. Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 70. Folk singer-songwriter Sam Baker is 68. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 63. Actor Antonio Banderas is 62. Rock musician Jon Farriss (INXS) is 61. Singer Julia Fordham is 60. Journalist-blogger Andrew Sullivan is 59. Actor Chris Caldovino is 59. Singer Neneh Cherry is 58. Singer Aaron Hall is 58. Former boxer Riddick Bowe is 55. Actor Sean Blakemore is 55. R&B singer Lorraine Pearson (Five Star) is 55. Singer-producer Michael Bivins is 54. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 51. Actor Angie Harmon is 50. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 49. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood is 48. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher is 43. Singer Cary Ann Hearst (Shovels & Rope) is 43. Actor Aaron Staton is 42. Actor Ryan Eggold is 38. Actor Charley Koontz is 35. Actor Lucas Till is 32. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is 25. Actor Jeremy Maguire is 11.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Berkowitz
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
Daniel Hugh Kelly
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Neneh Cherry
Person
Hirohito
Person
Jethro Tull
Person
Charley Koontz
Person
Timothy Mcveigh
Person
Terry Nichols
Person
Charles Manson
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Voting Systems#Imperial Japan#American#Japanese#Marvel Comics
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'

It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them.“Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."The insider reveals that Eric is upset with his sister, while Donald Jr. isn't...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Associated Press

Paul's wife says senator wants to subpoena Fauci records

FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul wants to subpoena the records of the country’s top infectious disease expert, the senator’s wife said while standing in for him at Kentucky’s premier political event Saturday. Paul, a Republican, has repeatedly clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci over the government’s COVID-19 policies and the origins of the virus that caused the global pandemic. Paul’s wife, Kelley, waded into the dispute while promoting her husband’s candidacy during the political speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky. Paul is seeking a third term and is being challenged by Democrat Charles Booker on November’s ballot. “Now I promise you this, come November when we win, Rand Paul will subpoena every last document of Dr. Fauci’s,” Kelley Paul said. Rand Paul and the state’s senior senator, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, missed the stump-style speaking event because of Senate duties in Washington.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court schedules race-based college admissions arguments for Oct. 31

The Supreme Court announced Wednesday it will hear oral arguments in challenges to race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, on Oct. 31. Justices agreed in January to take up the lawsuits brought to the institutions by the conservative nonprofit group Students for...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Fox News

Former Justice Breyer to join constitutional education group as spokesman along with Justice Gorsuch

Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who recently retired from the bench, has become chairman of nonpartisan group that promotes education about the Constitution. The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia said Thursday that Breyer will be a spokesman for civics education and civility in politics along with current Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who has served in the group since 2019.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Calls For Review Of Hollywood’s Covid Vaccination Mandate

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, saying that Hollywood’s Covid vaccination mandate “walks the razor’s edge of compromising religious, disability and body sovereignty freedoms,” is urging the guild’s national board to review the most up-to-date science on the effectiveness of vaccines on the spread of the virus’ latest variant before agreeing to extend the industry’s vaccination mandate. The industry’s Covid protocols, which include a narrowly defined provision that allows employers to require vaccinations as a condition of employment, expire on September 30. The mandates, however, are “subject to reasonable accommodations as required by law for individuals who cannot be vaccinated due to disability...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

781K+
Followers
170K+
Post
439M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy