ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Lindor, McNeil back Carrasco as streaking Mets beat Reds 6-2

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lAcCE_0hBHcNbv00

Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil both homered and drove in two runs, leading Carlos Carrasco and the streaking New York Mets past the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Carrasco (13-4) pitched into the seventh inning and struck out nine to win his fifth straight decision and tie for the National League lead in wins. New York's rotation has a 2.78 ERA in eight starts since Jacob deGrom returned — a stretch that includes Taijuan Walker giving up eight runs in one-plus inning last Friday.

“I think every time one of those guys pitches, the next guy, they just want to do the same,” Carrasco said. “Like (Chris) Bassitt, last night he went eight innings. I just want to do the same.”

Lindor became the first Mets shortstop with multiple 20-homer seasons when he opened the scoring with a two-run shot in the third. He has scored at least one run in 12 straight games, the longest streak of his career and tied with Mookie Betts for the longest in the majors this season.

McNeil led off the fourth with a homer against Mike Minor — his first off a left-hander since taking Washington's Roenis Elias deep on Sept. 3, 2019. McNeil added an RBI single in the sixth and has a 12-game hitting streak.

“Kind of shows that I’m swinging the bat well and that gives me some confidence,” McNeil said.

Darin Ruf laced a two-run single in the seventh for the Mets, who have won 14 of 16 to move seven games ahead of second-place Atlanta in the NL East.

“We’ve been clicking all year,” McNeil said. “Everyone in this lineup is hot right now. We’re a dangerous team. We’re a good team. We know that.”

The first pitch was delayed 51 minutes due to torrential rain. The temperature at game time was 86 degrees, down about 10 degrees from earlier in the day.

Carrasco allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk. He carried a three-hit shutout into the seventh, when Jake Fraley hit a two-run homer and Austin Romine and Jonathan India chased the 35-year-old right-hander with consecutive two-out singles.

The 13 wins are three more than Carrasco had from 2019-21, when he was limited to 47 games (36 starts) due to a battle with lymphoma in 2019, the pandemic in 2020 and hamstring and elbow injuries last season.

“Carlos has been a good major league pitcher for a long time,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “He hasn’t been this healthy in a while. It was one of those things we hoped (could) happen this year. We knew it could be a shot in the arm.”

Mychal Givens struck out Nick Senzel to end the seventh. Trevor May wriggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth before Seth Lugo threw a perfect ninth.

“We had a couple of opportunities — not enough, though,” Reds manager David Bell said. “Carrasco was really good.”

Mike Minor (1-9) lost his sixth consecutive decision after allowing four runs on five hits with three walks in 5 1/3 innings. He threw 110 pitches, his most since 126 for Texas on Sept. 26, 2019.

Cincinnati is assured of losing a series for the first time since the All-Star break.

FAMILY REUNION

Mets closer Edwin Díaz and his younger brother, Cincinnati Reds rookie reliever Alexis Díaz, exchanged the lineup cards at home plate before the game.

With several family members watching and wearing split Mets/Reds shirts picturing both brothers for the second straight night, Edwin and Alexis shook hands with the umpires and posed for a photo before hugging one another.

“It’s unbelievable,” their father, Edwin, said during the second inning. “Kids started playing at 5 years old, 6 years old. Their dream came true.”

It was the second time this season the Díaz brothers exchanged lineup cards at home plate. They also did it before the series opener between the teams in Cincinnati on July 4.

OUCH!

Plate umpire Pat Hoberg was hit near his throat by the shard of Kyle Farmer’s broken bat on an eighth-inning single. Hoberg completed the game following a brief visit from a Mets trainer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: INF/DH Mike Moustakas (left calf strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list after he got hurt legging out a single Monday night. It’s the fifth IL stint of the year for Moustakas, who was sidelined with a right biceps injury in April and was on the COVID-19 injured list three times thereafter. In a corresponding transaction, the Reds recalled Alejo Lopez from the minors. … India returned after exiting Monday’s game due to a right hamstring injury. … Farmer batted third and started at third base after being a late scratch from Monday’s lineup because of a stiff neck.

Mets: 1B/DH Dominic Smith (right ankle) went 1 for 4 in his fourth rehab game for Triple-A Syracuse. … RHP Tylor Megill (right shoulder) has increased his throwing program. The Mets plan for Megill, who isn’t eligible to return until Aug. 17, to be utilized out of the bullpen down the stretch. … RHP Tommy Hunter (lower back) is nearing a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP T.J. Zeuch will be promoted from the taxi squad to make his season debut Wednesday afternoon. He was 0-1 with a 3.63 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Louisville.

Mets: Walker (9-3, 3.45 ERA) got just three outs last Friday while allowing eight runs against the Braves — two fewer runs than he permitted in five July starts.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen

The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission

Joey Gallo has greatly enjoyed his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers so far. The team is undefeated with him and increasing their lead atop the MLB standings. After being traded by the New York Yankees amid a very disappointing season, he is now living large in LA. The Yankees’ outcast has not been much […] The post ‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Texas State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Donaldson leads Yankees against the Mariners after 4-hit game

New York Yankees (70-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-51, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-4, 3.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 170 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -132, Mariners +111; over/under is 7...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Tommy Hunter
Person
Pat Hoberg
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Nick Senzel
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Edwin Díaz
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Insider Points to Major Weakness With This Team

Do the Dodgers have a weak spot? Andy McCullough of The Athletic did a mailbag on Tuesday, and he thinks they might. With Clayton Kershaw laid low by another back injury, plus Walker Buehler out indefinitely, the rotation looks a tad worrisome. If neither Kershaw nor Buehler makes it back for October — Kershaw may be more likely than Buehler — the Dodgers will have to bank on Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Dustin May carrying the load. The first four have all produced excellent results in 2022, but are also more contact-prone than most contenders would prefer. May is working his way back from Tommy John surgery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Marlins end Phillies' 7-game streak; Schwarber strains calf

PHILADELPHIA -- — Kyle Schwarber coped with a nagging calf injury through the last few weeks — “the old grind of baseball,” he said — and still helped the Phillies reel off a near-perfect homestand and a run at an NL wild-card spot. But as his right calf felt “tighter, tighter, tighter” out in left field against the Marlins, the NL home run leader knew he had to call it a day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds#The National League#Taijuan Walker#Rbi#Nl
CBS Baltimore

Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of rain. Then Baltimore cut the lead in half on Ryan Mountcastle's RBI double in the seventh. Odor connected off Yimi Garcia (1-4) to give the Orioles the lead an inning later. Nick Vespi (4-0) struck out his only two hitters in the eighth, preventing the Blue Jays from adding to what...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NBC Sports

Soto's ugly misplay in outfield gifts Giants two early runs

After hitting his first home run in a San Diego Padres uniform on Tuesday night, Juan Soto made his first major Padres gaffe during Wednesday’s game that worked out extremely well for the Giants. San Francisco already led 1-0 at Petco Park when Austin Slater came up to bat...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Clark identifies rising Giants prospects who have caught his eye

SAN FRANCISCO -- Will Clark wore a suit and stood behind a podium on a Saturday night late last month, but for the rest of that homestand he was back on the dirt, a Giants logo across his chest and a baseball hat on his head. Two decades after he hung it up, Clark still loves to talk and teach the game, and his role in the Giants front office often allows him to do that in the minor leagues.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC News

ABC News

781K+
Followers
170K+
Post
439M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy