A California teacher connected to Antifa is receiving a massive payout from the school district for resigning, according to the Sacramento Bee. Project Veritas posted a video of Natomas Unified School District school teacher Gabriel Gipe saying he was working to push his students “further and further left” which sparked a district investigation. The school district in Sacramento, California, is paying Gipe $190,000 for resigning and not fighting the investigation into his activity, according to the Sacramento Bee.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO