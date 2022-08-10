ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

Related
arizonasuntimes.com

California Teacher with Antifa Ties Paid Thousands to Resign

A California teacher connected to Antifa is receiving a massive payout from the school district for resigning, according to the Sacramento Bee. Project Veritas posted a video of Natomas Unified School District school teacher Gabriel Gipe saying he was working to push his students “further and further left” which sparked a district investigation. The school district in Sacramento, California, is paying Gipe $190,000 for resigning and not fighting the investigation into his activity, according to the Sacramento Bee.
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento ‘Antifa’ Teacher Indoctrinating Students in Marxism/Communism Receives 3 years’ Pay to Resign

For three years, Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento permitted an avowed socialist and member of the local “antifa” chapter to teach AP American Government at Inderkum High School. Last September the Globe reported on teacher Gabriel Gipe, who proudly admitted to politically indoctrinating his students in Marxism/Communism,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

California fast food worker bill faces key test Thursday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California bill that has pitted food workers against the franchisees and giant companies that employ them will face a key legislative test in the State Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday. Assembly Bill 257, also known as the Fast Food Accountability and Recovery Act, would create...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
2urbangirls.com

Teacher aligned with Antifa received three years of pay to resign

SACRAMENTO – A teacher who was secretly recorded pledging his support to “antifa” and saying his goal was to train his students to be “revolutionaries, was given three years of pay in order to resign. The Sacramento Bee reported the Natomas Unified School District paid Gabriel...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

California to begin offering free meals in all public schools this year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California schools are officially implementing a program that provides free meals to all students across the state starting in the 2022-23 school year. The California Universal Meals program allows for district nutrition programs to receive the necessary funding to provide free breakfast and lunch to all public school students, regardless of income status.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#American School#Ukrainian Language#Mental Health
KCRA.com

Preparations underway for Stockton's first garlic festival

STOCKTON, Calif. — Preparations have begun as theCalifornia Garlic Festival is set to take place Aug. 13 and 14 at the San Joaquín County Fairgrounds in Stockton after organizers of the Gilroy Garlic festival indefinitely canceled their event in April. Stockton's event is being organized by the same...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Mountain Democrat

Major mistakes on homeless camp

You just can’t make this stuff up. The board gets close to approving a homeless camp and has to start over because Supervisor Wendy Thomas forgot that she owns a number of properties on Broadway but didn’t recuse herself. But that’s only one problem. Next the supervisors want...
DIAMOND SPRINGS, CA
Sacramento Observer

Family Says Fair Visit Turned Into Nightmare

Attending the California State Fair is an annual tradition for Cynthia Martin and her family, but it turned into a “nightmare” after the Elk Grove mother says her 11-year-old son Elijah was beaten by police last month. The family attended the fair on a Tuesday that offered free...
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

World-renowned bull rider arrested in Sacramento on rape charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A world-renowned professional bull rider accused of rape is expected to make a court appearance Thursday. João Ricardo Vieira was arrested last week in connection with rape, but the details of the crime have yet to be released. Vieira, currently ranked as the third best...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy