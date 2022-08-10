Read full article on original website
KGUN 9
Man accused of killing Mesa resident over a parking dispute
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is accused of fatally running over an east Mesa man with his vehicle over a parking dispute. Mesa police say 61-year-old John Lagana is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Lagana has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
12news.com
Shooting in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, suspects in custody
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are currently investigating a shooting that happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, leaving five people hospitalized and one dead. Officers responded to calls for a shooting near North 46th Street & East McDowell Road. There they found what was described as a "chaotic scene" with multiple people suffering gunshot wounds.
AZFamily
Woman shot by husband who then turned gun on himself in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman was shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself at a home near 71st Avenue and Baseline road late Saturday night. Officers showed up to find a woman stating that she had been shot by her husband, who was still inside the house by himself. Officers tried to contact the man for several hours but did not respond. Ultimately SWAT teams entered the found and found the man dead from shooting himself. The woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, she remains in critical but stable condition.
AZFamily
Mesa man accused of running over another man with his car
ABC 15 News
One detained after man was stabbed, killed in Mesa
MESA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has detained one person after a man was stabbed and killed in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Officials say deputies responded to a possible stabbing or shooting call near University Drive and Hawes Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.
AZFamily
Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix
spotonidaho.com
Arizona parents arrested trying to get to locked-down school
Three Arizona parents have been arrested after trying to force their way onto an elementary school campus to protect their children during a lockdown. Police in the Phoenix suburb of El Mirage say the school was locked down Friday after...
One dead, five others hurt after shooting near SR 143 and McDowell Road
One person is dead and five others were hurt after a shooting overnight at a home near SR 143 and McDowell Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Murder suspect accused of repeatedly running over Mesa man with car in violent attack
MESA, Ariz. - A man has been arrested for first-degree murder in Mesa after police say he purposely ran over another man with his car. John Lagana, 61, was taken into custody for the death of 63-year-old Christopher Heimer on Aug. 12. Surveillance video revealed that Heimer was walking down...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle
PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KOLD-TV
DPS uses tattoo recognition technology to identify victims in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is putting the highlight on how modern tech is helping troopers and detectives identify victims. Recently, DPS said it used tattoo recognition technology for the first time in June to identify a homicide victim and a dead woman who had begun to decompose.
fox10phoenix.com
Man stabbed to death in north Phoenix, suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in north Phoenix after an argument turned violent Thursday evening, police said. The alleged crime happened at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The victim, an adult man, died from...
12news.com
'Never heard of anything like this': Unauthorized weed shop in Phoenix hiding guns and selling mushrooms
PHOENIX — Three people have been arrested for their involvement in an illegal recreational marijuana dispensary in Phoenix, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies say. Investigators believe Korporate Smoke located on 16th Street and Southern Avenue was selling unsafe weed to unsuspecting customers who thought it was a legitimate business.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Drug Trafficking Organization Members Indicted
Phoenix police detectives have dismantled a drug trafficking operation based in Mexico. The year-long investigation into drug activity has led to the indictments of 14 member of the drug trafficking organization. The investigation began in 2021 and targeted an international drug trafficking organization responsible for the importation and distribution of...
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe stolen car investigation ends in Scottsdale crash
An incident involving a stolen car that began in Tempe Saturday evening ended in a crash in Scottsdale. We have what the police say happened.
AZFamily
Phoenix family speaks about tragic loss after mother of two killed in crash
KTAR.com
Man arrested in Phoenix after traffic stop leads to discovery of 39,000 fentanyl pills
PHOENIX — A man was arrested last week after authorities discovered over 39,000 fentanyl pills and $15,000 in a car during a traffic stop in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police Department said in a social media post that they developed probable cause that the driver was involved in illegal drug sales.
AZFamily
3 parents arrested after reports of armed man who tried to enter El Mirage elementary school
AZFamily
Armed suspect arrested after El Mirage elementary school put on lockdown
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police 'dismantle' Mexican drug trafficking operation, department says
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department said its Drug Enforcement Bureau "dismantled" a trafficking operation based in Mexico after the investigation first began in 2021. The investigation also led to "the indictment of 14 members of the drug trafficking organization." The following items were seized:. Over 517,000 fentanyl pills. About...
