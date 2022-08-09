ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs

Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets didn’t sit well with a lot of people, including league executives and coaches who believe he went too far with his demands. For those who missed it, Durant basically reiterated to Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants out of Brooklyn. He did give the team an […] The post Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Kyrie's agent refutes report that Nets star 'hates' Nash, Sean Marks

Does Kyrie Irving share Kevin Durant's disdain for Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks? Depends on who you ask. A source told the New York Post's Josh Kosman earlier this week that Irving "hates" both Nash and Marks, adding that Irving "feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad."
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony

The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Nets’ Insane Kevin Durant Trade Asking Price For Celtics

When two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, they made it clear that they expected a massive haul in return for him. Even after he gave the team an ultimatum that it is either him or general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash that stays, owner Joe Tsai remained steadfast in the stance of getting as much as possible in return for him.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

Pelicans Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Eventually, two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant has to get traded. Doesn’t he? From all appearances, the situation in Brooklyn is getting toxic. We already knew Durant had requested a trade. Recently, it’s surfaced that he approached team owner Joe Tsai with an ultimatum: Fire Sean Marks and Steve...
Yardbarker

A King Thing? Knicks Named a Premier Destination for LeBron James

It's deja blue (and orange) all over again. New York Knicks fans are no doubt used to royal denials by LeBron James. Like many great performers, James often saves his best stuff for Madison Square Garden, especially after the host team's ultimately futile attempt to acquire his services after his first departure from Cleveland in 2010.
Yardbarker

Jeff Van Gundy: Relationship Between Kevin Durant, Nets Can Be Salvaged

This despite the fact Durant gave Nets owner Joe Tsai and ultimatum — either to trade him, or fire coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Tsai, of course, said his coach and GM aren’t going anywhere. There is a sense Durant made such demands because he...

