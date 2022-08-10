Read full article on original website
Post Register
Idaho cities decline federal coronavirus relief money
BOISE — Sixteen Idaho cities have rejected a combined $700,000 in federal coronavirus rescue money, and one city that accepted $550,000 might have to return it if it doesn’t approve spending it. It’s a small part of the $5.74 billion Idaho received in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue...
Insanely Long Line Of Elk Traveling In Idaho Herd Goes As Far As The Eye Can See
Wildlife being wildlife is just neat sometimes. Large herds all traveling in a line is just very appealing to the eye. I don’t know if it’s the fact there’s so many animals together or that they all conform to a certain behavior in complete peace. It’s probably a mix of the two, but damn, it’s cool to see.
Post Register
Nationwide caregiver shortage leaves nursing homes, assisted living facilities struggling
WASHINGTON (TND) — The widespread worker shortage is now impacting the quality of care for some of America's most vulnerable people. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are sounding the alarm about an ongoing staffing crisis. One advocate described the situation as "dire," warning that in his state, Wisconsin,...
Post Register
Idaho farm underpaid migrant workers and provided unhealthy housing
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Investigators found Wooden Shoe Farms in Bingham County underpaid migrant farm workers, and provided unsafe and unhealthy housing. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division, the farm had insufficient smoke detectors, inadequate ventilation and a lack of first-aid kits. A 15-year-old was also allowed to operate a tractor, a child labor violation.
Post Register
Ruling clouds future of southeast Alaska king salmon fishery
SEATTLE (AP) — A federal court ruling this week has thrown into doubt the future of a valuable commercial king salmon fishery in Southeast Alaska, after a conservation group challenged the government's approval of the harvest as a threat to protected fish and the endangered killer whales that eat them.
Post Register
Opinion: IDGOP leadership skilled and prepared
According to liberal press pundits, the Idaho GOP has been taken over by ISIS and Armageddon is just around the corner. Don’t you believe it. The newly elected IDGOP leadership has the experience to avoid past mistakes and move forward with confidence. The mandate given by the July convention cannot be disputed. Change is needed and course corrections will be made.
