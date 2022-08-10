ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Post Register

Idaho cities decline federal coronavirus relief money

BOISE — Sixteen Idaho cities have rejected a combined $700,000 in federal coronavirus rescue money, and one city that accepted $550,000 might have to return it if it doesn’t approve spending it. It’s a small part of the $5.74 billion Idaho received in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho farm underpaid migrant workers and provided unhealthy housing

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Investigators found Wooden Shoe Farms in Bingham County underpaid migrant farm workers, and provided unsafe and unhealthy housing. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division, the farm had insufficient smoke detectors, inadequate ventilation and a lack of first-aid kits. A 15-year-old was also allowed to operate a tractor, a child labor violation.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Ruling clouds future of southeast Alaska king salmon fishery

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal court ruling this week has thrown into doubt the future of a valuable commercial king salmon fishery in Southeast Alaska, after a conservation group challenged the government's approval of the harvest as a threat to protected fish and the endangered killer whales that eat them.
ALASKA STATE
Post Register

Opinion: IDGOP leadership skilled and prepared

According to liberal press pundits, the Idaho GOP has been taken over by ISIS and Armageddon is just around the corner. Don’t you believe it. The newly elected IDGOP leadership has the experience to avoid past mistakes and move forward with confidence. The mandate given by the July convention cannot be disputed. Change is needed and course corrections will be made.
IDAHO STATE

