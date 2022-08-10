ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fightful

Dustin Rhodes Says He 'Heard Down The Pike' AEW Will Move To Two-Day Pay-Per-Views

Since its formation in 2019, AEW has stuck to quarterly pay-per-view events, though an exception was made in 2022 for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The company does have AEW Dynamite special episodes and added Battle of the Belts specials in 2022, but the big four AEW PPVs have remained Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. The run-time for the shows are generally four hours on pay-per-view, which has been a talking point for many fans.
WWE
411mania.com

Mickie James: ‘I Feel I’m Done in Wrestling’

– Earlier this week, Mickie James posted on Twitter, writing that she feels like she’s “done” in pro wrestling. She wrote, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling. But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!”. Earlier today, James responded to a...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star Shares Photo Of MJF On Instagram

The MJF and AEW situation has become akin to Joseph "Coop" Cooper from "BASEketball," in that we still have no clue where this guy is. The disgruntled AEW star hasn't been seen since the June 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles, when he launched into a tirade against AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan that had fans questioning how much was real, storyline, or somewhere in between. The promo came on the heels of a controversial AEW Double or Nothing weekend, where MJF reportedly no-showed a meet-and-greet, may or may not have bought a plane ticket out of Las Vegas, and then ultimately appeared at Double or Nothing anyway, losing to Wardlow in dominating fashion.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Names Two AEW Stars He Would Love To See In WWE

Booker T sees a good amount of WWE shining in two AEW stars, and one of them had a previous run with the company. Booker was joined by his "Hall of Fame" co-host Brad Gilmore when a fan pitched the idea of Wardlow and Andrade El Idolo moving on to WWE.
WWE
Yardbarker

Major WWE update on Bray Wyatt

Fans of Bray Wyatt may not have to wait too much longer to see him back on TV. Fightful Select reports that some WWE higher-ups believe that the company is more likely to get Bray Wyatt back. More on this will be reported tomorrow on FightfulSelect.com and if he does return, this puts an end to a year of speculation on his future in pro wrestling.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Will John Cena Be At WWE Clash At The Castle?

Since COVID-19 and even a little before the pandemic hit, John Cena has been transitioning away from professional wrestling and more into the Hollywood side of life as others such as The Rock and Batista have. WWE is heading over to Cardiff, Wales, for their first PLE inside a stadium...
WWE
411mania.com

Inspiration For WWE Eugene Character Passes Away

The man who was the real-life inspiration for WWE’s Eugene character has reportedly passed away. It was announced that Eugene Palermo, who lived with Down syndrome and worked as a ring boy for WWE shows, passed away on Sunday at the age of 57. As Wrestling Inc notes, Palermo’s...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Don Callis
411mania.com

Backstage Update on Erick Redbeard Appearing on AEW Rampage

– As previously reported, AEW announced that Danhausen will be teaming with former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard tomorrow night on Rampage against The Gunn Club. Fightful Select has an update on Erick Redbeard working a match for AEW. According to the report, Redbeard has not signed a full-time contract with...
WWE
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch on Facing Tyrus at NWA 74, Would Like a Matchup With Eddie Kingston

– During a recent interview with PWMania, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch discussed facing Tyrus at NWA 74 and more. Below are some highlights:. His thoughts on facing Tyrus: “I told everyone when I won the world title, I didn’t care who I took on. It doesn’t matter. I’m moving like a freight train. It didn’t matter to me whose name was on the marquee next to mine, because at the end of it I know I’m going to be the winner. I’m focusing on myself and being the world champion.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
411mania.com

Backstage Notes From AEW Dynamite: Quake at the Lake

– Fightful Select has some backstage notes available for last night’s Quake at the Lake edition of AEW Dynamite. In the main event, AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley retained his title against Chris Jericho. Jericho shared a post-match photo of his face, which you can view HERE. Fightful...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew All Out#Television#Combat#Aew World Title#The Aew World Titles#The Blackpool Combat Club
411mania.com

NWA Powerrr Results: Trevor Murdoch Battles Pope, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a non-title match between Trevor Murdoch and Pope, plus more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per WZ:. * Tables Match: Mike Knox def. De’Vin Graves. * Ricky Morton def. Wrecking Ball Legursky.
WWE
411mania.com

Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.10.22

August 10th, 2022 | Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. You guys know how much I love these special episodes of AEW Dynamite. We didn’t get to see Darby’s record since he jumped Brody once he got into the ring. He had a skateboard with thumbtacks on it and Brody was bleeding badly almost instantly. Brody turned it around and just started throwing Allin all over ringside. Commentary even noted that he might’ve had this won early but wanted to inflict more punishment. That kept up through the commercial break and Brody set up a table outside with bad intentions. Perfectly timed after the break, Brody missed a splash and crashed through the table. The House of Black showed up, complete with the returning Buddy Matthews. They beat up Darby and when Buddy went to open the coffin, Sting was laying in there! Hilariously, Buddy just stood there awkwardly as Sting slowly got up and prepared to hit him. In a cool moment though, Sting had some of the Malakai black spot over his eye on his paint. Sting kicked ass before throwing the bat to Malakai. Interestingly, Malakai dropped the bat and left, leaving the match to be one-on-one. Darby hit a dive and then used Brody’s chain to hang Brody over the ropes and once Darby let go, Brody fell into the casket at the 13:24 mark. A hell of a match that felt like a war though I’m over Darby winning these. [***¾]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wrestlinginc.com

Karrion Kross Teases Fans With Huge Bray Wyatt Gimmick Match

Karrion Kross made his jaw-dropping return to WWE last Friday night on "WWE SmackDown" alongside his valet and real-life wife, Scarlett. The last time fans saw Kross on WWE television, he was portraying a gladiator-themed character that, well, didn't go down as those behind the scenes might have hoped. Nevertheless, fans were delighted to see that Kross had reverted to the gimmick that made him a feared heel in "NXT" upon his return. Although, it appears Kross is now already teasing the possibility of a gimmick match with another feared – but at the same time much-loved – individual on his Instagram.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest on Possible Match for AEW All Out

It’s possible that AEW is preparing for Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson to square off at All Out. On next week’s Dynamite episode, AEW has officially announced that Danielson will compete against Daniel Garcia in a 2 out of 3 falls match. Garcia previously defeated Danielson at Fight for the Fallen. It was widely assumed that AEW will hold a rematch at All Out, but that is not the case.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
411mania.com

Ric Flair Says He Has A Good Relationship With Tony Khan, Still Grateful To WWE

In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that he still has a good relationship with Tony Khan following recent comments he made. Flair had noted that Khan forced some changes to the card for his last match, but he didn’t mind that. He also spoke out about criticism that he was ‘kissing WWE’s ass’ when he thanked them for putting him back in the signature intro on WWE TV. Here are highlights:
WWE
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Preview: Go-Home Show Before Emergence, Mike Bailey Defends Title

– Impact Wrestling presents its latest edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight. Tonight’s show will be the go-home episode before tomorrow’s Emergence event. Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley will have a contract signing. Mike Bailey defends the X-Division title and more. Impact programming...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy