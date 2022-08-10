Read full article on original website
Dustin Rhodes Says He 'Heard Down The Pike' AEW Will Move To Two-Day Pay-Per-Views
Since its formation in 2019, AEW has stuck to quarterly pay-per-view events, though an exception was made in 2022 for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The company does have AEW Dynamite special episodes and added Battle of the Belts specials in 2022, but the big four AEW PPVs have remained Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. The run-time for the shows are generally four hours on pay-per-view, which has been a talking point for many fans.
411mania.com
Mickie James: ‘I Feel I’m Done in Wrestling’
– Earlier this week, Mickie James posted on Twitter, writing that she feels like she’s “done” in pro wrestling. She wrote, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling. But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!”. Earlier today, James responded to a...
411mania.com
Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Gave Him the Option to Wrestle Another Year to Face John Cena
– During the latest edition of Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed how Vince McMahon gave him the option of wrestling another year so he could face John Cena after his retirement feud with Baron Corbin. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kurt...
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Shares Photo Of MJF On Instagram
The MJF and AEW situation has become akin to Joseph "Coop" Cooper from "BASEketball," in that we still have no clue where this guy is. The disgruntled AEW star hasn't been seen since the June 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles, when he launched into a tirade against AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan that had fans questioning how much was real, storyline, or somewhere in between. The promo came on the heels of a controversial AEW Double or Nothing weekend, where MJF reportedly no-showed a meet-and-greet, may or may not have bought a plane ticket out of Las Vegas, and then ultimately appeared at Double or Nothing anyway, losing to Wardlow in dominating fashion.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Names Two AEW Stars He Would Love To See In WWE
Booker T sees a good amount of WWE shining in two AEW stars, and one of them had a previous run with the company. Booker was joined by his "Hall of Fame" co-host Brad Gilmore when a fan pitched the idea of Wardlow and Andrade El Idolo moving on to WWE.
Yardbarker
Major WWE update on Bray Wyatt
Fans of Bray Wyatt may not have to wait too much longer to see him back on TV. Fightful Select reports that some WWE higher-ups believe that the company is more likely to get Bray Wyatt back. More on this will be reported tomorrow on FightfulSelect.com and if he does return, this puts an end to a year of speculation on his future in pro wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Will John Cena Be At WWE Clash At The Castle?
Since COVID-19 and even a little before the pandemic hit, John Cena has been transitioning away from professional wrestling and more into the Hollywood side of life as others such as The Rock and Batista have. WWE is heading over to Cardiff, Wales, for their first PLE inside a stadium...
411mania.com
Inspiration For WWE Eugene Character Passes Away
The man who was the real-life inspiration for WWE’s Eugene character has reportedly passed away. It was announced that Eugene Palermo, who lived with Down syndrome and worked as a ring boy for WWE shows, passed away on Sunday at the age of 57. As Wrestling Inc notes, Palermo’s...
411mania.com
Backstage Update on Erick Redbeard Appearing on AEW Rampage
– As previously reported, AEW announced that Danhausen will be teaming with former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard tomorrow night on Rampage against The Gunn Club. Fightful Select has an update on Erick Redbeard working a match for AEW. According to the report, Redbeard has not signed a full-time contract with...
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch on Facing Tyrus at NWA 74, Would Like a Matchup With Eddie Kingston
– During a recent interview with PWMania, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch discussed facing Tyrus at NWA 74 and more. Below are some highlights:. His thoughts on facing Tyrus: “I told everyone when I won the world title, I didn’t care who I took on. It doesn’t matter. I’m moving like a freight train. It didn’t matter to me whose name was on the marquee next to mine, because at the end of it I know I’m going to be the winner. I’m focusing on myself and being the world champion.”
411mania.com
Backstage Notes From AEW Dynamite: Quake at the Lake
– Fightful Select has some backstage notes available for last night’s Quake at the Lake edition of AEW Dynamite. In the main event, AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley retained his title against Chris Jericho. Jericho shared a post-match photo of his face, which you can view HERE. Fightful...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Potential Bray Wyatt WWE Return Now That Triple H Is In Charge Of Creative
2021 was a change-filled year for the WWE, with the company releasing over 80 talents from its roster. Superstars on that ignominious list included Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Malaki Black, and Andrade El Idolo, but there was no more puzzling name among them than Bray Wyatt. The three-time WWE world...
411mania.com
NWA Powerrr Results: Trevor Murdoch Battles Pope, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a non-title match between Trevor Murdoch and Pope, plus more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per WZ:. * Tables Match: Mike Knox def. De’Vin Graves. * Ricky Morton def. Wrecking Ball Legursky.
411mania.com
Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.10.22
August 10th, 2022 | Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. You guys know how much I love these special episodes of AEW Dynamite. We didn’t get to see Darby’s record since he jumped Brody once he got into the ring. He had a skateboard with thumbtacks on it and Brody was bleeding badly almost instantly. Brody turned it around and just started throwing Allin all over ringside. Commentary even noted that he might’ve had this won early but wanted to inflict more punishment. That kept up through the commercial break and Brody set up a table outside with bad intentions. Perfectly timed after the break, Brody missed a splash and crashed through the table. The House of Black showed up, complete with the returning Buddy Matthews. They beat up Darby and when Buddy went to open the coffin, Sting was laying in there! Hilariously, Buddy just stood there awkwardly as Sting slowly got up and prepared to hit him. In a cool moment though, Sting had some of the Malakai black spot over his eye on his paint. Sting kicked ass before throwing the bat to Malakai. Interestingly, Malakai dropped the bat and left, leaving the match to be one-on-one. Darby hit a dive and then used Brody’s chain to hang Brody over the ropes and once Darby let go, Brody fell into the casket at the 13:24 mark. A hell of a match that felt like a war though I’m over Darby winning these. [***¾]
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross Teases Fans With Huge Bray Wyatt Gimmick Match
Karrion Kross made his jaw-dropping return to WWE last Friday night on "WWE SmackDown" alongside his valet and real-life wife, Scarlett. The last time fans saw Kross on WWE television, he was portraying a gladiator-themed character that, well, didn't go down as those behind the scenes might have hoped. Nevertheless, fans were delighted to see that Kross had reverted to the gimmick that made him a feared heel in "NXT" upon his return. Although, it appears Kross is now already teasing the possibility of a gimmick match with another feared – but at the same time much-loved – individual on his Instagram.
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Possible Match for AEW All Out
It’s possible that AEW is preparing for Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson to square off at All Out. On next week’s Dynamite episode, AEW has officially announced that Danielson will compete against Daniel Garcia in a 2 out of 3 falls match. Garcia previously defeated Danielson at Fight for the Fallen. It was widely assumed that AEW will hold a rematch at All Out, but that is not the case.
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He Has A Good Relationship With Tony Khan, Still Grateful To WWE
In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that he still has a good relationship with Tony Khan following recent comments he made. Flair had noted that Khan forced some changes to the card for his last match, but he didn’t mind that. He also spoke out about criticism that he was ‘kissing WWE’s ass’ when he thanked them for putting him back in the signature intro on WWE TV. Here are highlights:
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Preview: Go-Home Show Before Emergence, Mike Bailey Defends Title
– Impact Wrestling presents its latest edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight. Tonight’s show will be the go-home episode before tomorrow’s Emergence event. Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley will have a contract signing. Mike Bailey defends the X-Division title and more. Impact programming...
411mania.com
TJP Reveals William Regal Called Him Multiple Times to Work the WWE Cruiserweight Classic
– Former WWE Superstar TJP recently spoke to Insight with Chris Van Vliet, and he discussed William Regal calling him multiple times and asking him to work the WWE Cruiserweight Classic. Below are some highlights provided by Chris Van Vliet:. TJP on William Regal calling him multiple times on the...
411mania.com
Ricky Starks on the Influences for His Promo Style, His Promo After Losing the FTW Title
– AEW star Ricky Starks recently appeared on Drivetime with DeRusha, and he discussed his emotional promo after losing the FTW at Fight for the Fallen and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Ricky Starks on his promo after losing the FTW title: “I’m hopeful. You guys played a...
