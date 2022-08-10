August 10th, 2022 | Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. You guys know how much I love these special episodes of AEW Dynamite. We didn’t get to see Darby’s record since he jumped Brody once he got into the ring. He had a skateboard with thumbtacks on it and Brody was bleeding badly almost instantly. Brody turned it around and just started throwing Allin all over ringside. Commentary even noted that he might’ve had this won early but wanted to inflict more punishment. That kept up through the commercial break and Brody set up a table outside with bad intentions. Perfectly timed after the break, Brody missed a splash and crashed through the table. The House of Black showed up, complete with the returning Buddy Matthews. They beat up Darby and when Buddy went to open the coffin, Sting was laying in there! Hilariously, Buddy just stood there awkwardly as Sting slowly got up and prepared to hit him. In a cool moment though, Sting had some of the Malakai black spot over his eye on his paint. Sting kicked ass before throwing the bat to Malakai. Interestingly, Malakai dropped the bat and left, leaving the match to be one-on-one. Darby hit a dive and then used Brody’s chain to hang Brody over the ropes and once Darby let go, Brody fell into the casket at the 13:24 mark. A hell of a match that felt like a war though I’m over Darby winning these. [***¾]

