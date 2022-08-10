Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Comics 411: Underutilized Comic Book Characters
Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed our Favorite Black Panther Comic...
Original Predator Actor Responds To Prey On Hulu
An original Predator actor responds to how he feels about Hulu’s Prey.
ComicBook
Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night Debuts IMAX Poster
The main story of Sword Art Online's television series came to a close with the War of Underworld. Despite the series not confirming any new episodes, the story has continued on the big screen via Sword Art Online Progressive, a prequel story that follows an early adventure in the lives of Kirito and Asuna. Now, a sequel to the prequel will arrive later this year in Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night, which will arrive in theaters in Japan, along with IMAX screens.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’
Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
New Netflix number one show dethrones Stranger Things – despite negative reviews
Netflix's new number one show has not had a warm reception
John Wayne vs. Clint Eastwood: One of the Most Noticeable Differences in Their Movie Style
When you think of Western movies, there are two names that immediately come to mind. John Wayne helped usher in the genre as one of Hollywood’s most iconic styles, and Clint Eastwood in many ways served as a spiritual successor to Wayne’s trademark macho-laden western films. Both stars...
ComicBook
Jason Momoa's Salary for Aquaman 2 Revealed
The King of Atlantis is making the big bucks. Following the billion-dollar success of 2018's Aquaman, leading man Jason Momoa renegotiated his deal to "essentially double his salary" for the sequel. According to Variety, Momoa is set to make $15 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Arthur Curry is far from alone in pay raises for DC Comics' most popular characters, as Joaquin Phoenix is eyeing $20 million for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. That's over quadruple what the actor earned for his Academy Award-winning performance in the first Joker. While Joker 2 is still in development, Momoa's sophomore Aquaman has been shot to completion and aims to release next March.
Quentin Tarantino’s Review Of Top Gun: Maverick Will Make You Want To See The Movie Again
Audiences loved Top Gun: Maverick when it arrived in theaters, but Quentin Tarantino has a specific reason why the movie worked so well for him.
thedigitalfix.com
Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker
A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
TVGuide.com
Yellowstone Spin-Off 1923: Cast, Release Date, and Everything Else to Know
It's time to get on your flapper dress and pour a glass of moonshine. The next Yellowstone prequel series will be 1923 and is scheduled to roll into town at the end of this year. The series is already in pre-production, with principal photography set to begin soon so the series will be ready to launch in December. This news comes after Paramount announced the show's name change earlier this summer, shifting from 1932 to 1923, about 30-35 years before Kevin Costner's character John Dutton III was born. The timing makes the setting perfect for the prohibition era on the heels of WWI, and as the nation headed for an economic collapse.
Black Panther 2 undergoing reshoots three months before premiere
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever should release on time on November 11th, despite the various issues the production had to deal with earlier this year. Fans should no longer be worried that Marvel might delay Black Panther 2, despite reports that reshoots are underway. Reshoots are part of the moviemaking process,...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 3 is “off the chain”
Since releasing on Disney Plus back in 2019, The Mandalorian has delighted both Star Wars and TV fans alike with its fresh story and, of course, its introduction of the pop culture icon ‘Baby Yoda’. However, season 2 of the Star Wars series ended in 2020, and for two years, all of us Force enthusiasts have been waiting patiently for updates on The Mandalorian season 3.
Glorious: Horror film starring JK Simmons lands rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes
A new horror film, starring JK Simmons and Ryan Kwanten, has received a rare perfect score on aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes. Glorious, directed by Rebekah McKendry, premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal earlier this week. Already, it has received all-around positive reviews from critics, being praised...
Jason Blum On His ‘Exorcist’ Remake, The Evolution Of Blumhouse & His Desire To Win An Oscar
Click here to read the full article. Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum is at Locarno where he is set to be feted with the Swiss festival’s Raimondo Rezzonico award for Best Independent Producer. Prior to the event — which will take place at a rainy Piazza Grande — Blum spoke to Deadline about a range of topics, including the status of his upcoming Exorcist remake, the evolution of his micro-budget producing philosophy, and his desire to win an Academy Award. Check out the full interview below. DEADLINE: How has your financial model of low production budgets and high rewards evolved? JASON...
Team Whistle leans in on Shorts Remix feature, YouTube's latest update for Shorts
Team Whistle, a sports and entertainment media company, is flexing their creative talents once again. This time, it's with the recently launched YouTube Shorts "Remix" feature, the platform's latest update and amplification for Shorts. In a collective effort across the organization to utilize and celebrate the feature, Whistle orchestrated content...
Megan Thee Stallion: Traumazine review – bruising brilliance from rap’s reigning queen
Released amid a hail of controversy – some of it stemming from an incident in which its author was shot, allegedly by rapper Tory Lanez – Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 debut album Good News was an exercise in optimism from its title down. Two years on, there’s more controversy – the Texan rapper is currently engaged in a bitter legal battle with her record label – but her mood has clearly changed. The title of Good News’ follow-up is derived from “a chemical released in the brain when it is forced to deal with painful emotions caused by traumatic events”; the video announcing its release featured a funeral, gatecrashed by Megan Thee Stallion in an absolutely enormous hat. “I’m on my fuck-you shit, bitch, I’m done being nice,” she announces a few minutes after Traumazine begins.
‘I Am Groot’: Ranking Every Short From the Disney+ Collection
All of Marvel's 'I Am Groot' shorts are heartwarming and hilarious, but some stick better than others. Here's our ranking of all five episodes on Disney+.
