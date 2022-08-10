Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Football: Floor and ceiling for the Illini 2022 campaign
Illinois football needs to have a solid year in 2022 if the future of the program wants to be bright. After a 5-7 campaign that gave a lot of Illini fans hope, we can't take a step backward. We have done this with too many coaches in the past. There was potential to start their...
spotonillinois.com
How did Ivan Ludwig from Danville place in Boys' 12 USTA standings in the week ending July 30?
Danville tennis player Ivan Ludwig is ranked 5,349th in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 30. They had 24 total points, split between 24 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
spotonillinois.com
Man injured when minibike slams into parked vehicle
A Clark County man was injured when his minibike hit a parked vehicle. The crash happened at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday on North Main Street in Wayland, Missouri. How high did Flora junior tennis player Ollie Collins rank in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending July 30?. 05:20. How many...
spotonillinois.com
Home sales in Piatt County during week ending July 23
There were five reported residential sales in Piatt County in the week ending July 23, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $175,000 and the median property tax bill was $2,137 for the previous year. 810 NORTHMonticello$175,000Property Tax (2020): $3,104.92Effective...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Iroquois County 2022 second installment taxes due dates announced
The Iroquois County Treasurer's Office will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for collection of taxes and to asset taxpayers with questions they may have, according to information from Treasurer Kurt Albers. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 05:13. 05:13. 04:42. How many Fairview Heights junior...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Macon County Sheriff: "The following Deputies were recognized by the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM) for their..."
Macon County Sheriff tweeted the following: "The following Deputies were recognized by the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM) for their efforts in DUI enforcement. Deputy Shane BeckDeputy Tony AnnelloDeputy Justin LillyDeputy Jessie OwensDeputy Byron EbbertGreat work deputies!"Read... Posted in:. 11:02. 10:49. 09:54. 09:50. 09:37. 05:20. How high did Flora junior...
Comments / 0