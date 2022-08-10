ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Football: Floor and ceiling for the Illini 2022 campaign

Illinois football needs to have a solid year in 2022 if the future of the program wants to be bright. After a 5-7 campaign that gave a lot of Illini fans hope, we can't take a step backward. We have done this with too many coaches in the past. There was potential to start their...
NORMAL, IL
spotonillinois.com

Man injured when minibike slams into parked vehicle

A Clark County man was injured when his minibike hit a parked vehicle. The crash happened at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday on North Main Street in Wayland, Missouri. How high did Flora junior tennis player Ollie Collins rank in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending July 30?. 05:20. How many...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Home sales in Piatt County during week ending July 23

There were five reported residential sales in Piatt County in the week ending July 23, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $175,000 and the median property tax bill was $2,137 for the previous year. 810 NORTHMonticello$175,000Property Tax (2020): $3,104.92Effective...
PIATT COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rossville, IL
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Mattoon, IL
Champaign, IL
Sports
spotonillinois.com

Iroquois County 2022 second installment taxes due dates announced

The Iroquois County Treasurer's Office will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for collection of taxes and to asset taxpayers with questions they may have, according to information from Treasurer Kurt Albers. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 05:13. 05:13. 04:42. How many Fairview Heights junior...
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Macon County Sheriff: "The following Deputies were recognized by the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM) for their..."

Macon County Sheriff tweeted the following: "The following Deputies were recognized by the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM) for their efforts in DUI enforcement. Deputy Shane BeckDeputy Tony AnnelloDeputy Justin LillyDeputy Jessie OwensDeputy Byron EbbertGreat work deputies!"Read... Posted in:. 11:02. 10:49. 09:54. 09:50. 09:37. 05:20. How high did Flora junior...
MACON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy