Tesla may continue to benefit from government largesse as the Senate just passed the US$740 billion bill on tax reform, climate change, and healthcare spending mitigation. The giant US$370 billion climate section contains newly minted credits for purchasing either a used electric vehicles, or a new one, that will mostly benefit established names like Tesla. General Motors and Ford with their budding EV efforts are also expected to benefit, while those that are just starting with an electric car or two, like Toyota or Honda, may miss out.

INCOME TAX ・ 3 DAYS AGO