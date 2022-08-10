ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG Is Releasing Two Special-Edition G63 SUVs in Japan

Mercedes-Benz is bringing two new special editions of the G-Class to the Japanese market. Continuing to push the G-Class as the most capable luxury off-roaders, Mercedes-Benz is offering up a Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 and Mercedes-AMG G63 Magno Hero Edition. The Edition 55 will see two colors (Obsidian Black and...
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB 35 spy shots: Mid-cycle update coming

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB 35 is about to come in for an update, as indicated by the recent sighting of a camouflaged prototype vehicle. Mercedes is in the process of updating its entire compact range, starting with the A-Class, which will be dropped from the U.S. lineup once the updated version is launched, likely around the end of the year.
2022 BMW i4 M50 Review: A True Unicorn in the Wild

In May of 2009, I drove my first EV. It was a Cube-based Nissan prototype propelled by an all-electric platform that spawned the LEAF three years later; America’s first modern electric car. A decade later and I’m not sure what’s more astonishing: that electric cars like this new i4 offer such incredible performance or that with such a large lead Nissan still can’t get the ARIYA to market?
The Hyundai N Vision 74 concept is a 670bhp fuel-cell hybrid

Battery and hydrogen power under a remix of the original Hyundai Pony. Sign us up. Skip 17 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Nestled amongst the multitude of excellence that emerged from fabled Italian designer Giorgetto Giugiaro sit both...
Tesla Model 3 Is the Cheapest Luxury Car to Own

The Tesla Model 3 has distinguished itself in the electric vehicle market with top-tier safety, range, and performance credentials. However, the baby Tesla also has money-saving skills in the luxury car segment. In addition to its better features, the Model 3 depreciates less and costs less to own than its cheapest conventional and EV luxury competitors.
Dad Builds Mercedes Vision AVTR For Son’s Birthday

Back in May 2022 we reported about this cool dad who built his son a ‘drivable’ wooden replica of the Lamborghini Vision GT. Now the guy is back with something even cooler: his son will get to "drive" a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR - a concept car inspired by the Avatar movie. Now that’s a cool birthday present!
Tesla is offering half off its Full Self Driving package and more for loyal customers in China

Tesla has a new rewards program in China to encourage customers to trade in their used models for a brand new one (via Electrek). From now until September 30th, Tesla vehicle owners in China who opt for the deal will receive half off the Full Self Driving feature, 15,000km (9,320.57 miles) of Supercharging credits, and a home charger installation savings of about $1,184.
What's the best EV to rival a Tesla?

Sweden's Polestar 2 has the full package – including some very nice looking seatbelts. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Just stop and listen for a moment… ssh. That distant rustling sound you hear? It’s not...
Coachbuilt Bentley Mulliner Batur Will Preview EV Design Language

Bentley will debut its latest coachbuilt model next week during the Monterey Car Week festivities, and while details are scant, the brand says the car, called the Mulliner Batur, will preview the design language of Bentley's future EVs. The Batur name is taken from a deep crater lake in Bali, Indonesia.
First US$4,000 tax credit for used electric car purchase passes but new Teslas don't qualify for the larger $7,500 rebate

Tesla may continue to benefit from government largesse as the Senate just passed the US$740 billion bill on tax reform, climate change, and healthcare spending mitigation. The giant US$370 billion climate section contains newly minted credits for purchasing either a used electric vehicles, or a new one, that will mostly benefit established names like Tesla. General Motors and Ford with their budding EV efforts are also expected to benefit, while those that are just starting with an electric car or two, like Toyota or Honda, may miss out.
Aptera teases clean new interior of its solar electric car with 1,000 miles of range

Aptera is teasing a new clean interior of for the latest prototype of its solar electric car with up to 1,000 miles of range. A lot of people get into electric vehicles for their efficiency, and there’s nothing more efficient than Aptera’s solar electric vehicle (SEV). Thanks to an extremely lightweight, three-wheel design and a drag coefficient (Cd) of only 0.13, the Aptera SEV can achieve 250 miles of range on a fairly small battery pack and 1,000 miles with bigger battery packs.
