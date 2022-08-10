Read full article on original website
Urbana cancels varsity football this fall
URBANA (WCIA) — Urbana football won’t field a varsity team this fall. The school district released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing it will only play a JV schedule in 2022, electing to cancel all its varsity games. “After evaluating the roster numbers during this week’s practices, the decision was made that there are not enough […]
Herald & Review
After just missing the playoffs, MacArthur football will have fresh faces on offense
DECATUR — As the first day of practice was coming to the an end for the MacArthur football team on Monday, head coach Derek Spates brought the team together. The group was winded after running field sprints at top speed to put a cap on the first proper practice of the 2022 season.
WAND TV
MacArthur Football picking up right where they left off this summer
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The countdown to kickoff continues. We roll on with our High School football previews. And today, it is all about the Generals. MacArthur Football is looking to improve on a 4-4 record last year. Head coach Derek Spates, who has more than two decades of experience,...
WAND TV
Urbana High School's varsity football season cancelled
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana High School varsity football season has already come to an end. School district officials made the announcement on Wednesday, stating the school's varsity play has been cancelled due to low athlete turnout. According to the News-Gazette, Urbana now joins Fisher in canceling its varsity play...
Transportation limited for Mahomet-Seymour students
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — School starts in the Mahomet-Seymour district next week, but some students may have to find alternate transport options to get to and from school. The district sent a letter to parents this week saying that students who live within 1.5 miles of the school do not qualify for hazard transportation and […]
WAND TV
DPS61 considers building new American Dreamer STEM Academy, scraps plans for Dennis
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur School Board is scrapping its plans to build a new Dennis Lab school in favor of building a new American Dreamer STEM Academy. The board said they have to pivot in order to use federal covid dollars before time runs out. DPS61 is scrambling to...
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
advantagenews.com
The Illinois State Fair opens today
The Illinois State Fair will open with a flourish at the Grandstand this year. Ahead of the annual Twilight Parade, harness racing will begin at noon today according to Rebecca Clark, State Fair Manager. Your browser does not support the audio element. A free ice cream social will be held...
chambanamoms.com
More Than 20 Food Trucks You Can Find Around Champaign-Urbana
We’ve listed everything we know about food trucks in Champaign, Urbana and beyond. Find a way to curb that food truck craving in and around Champaign-Urbana. From tacos to burgers to donuts, we’ve got it here. Year after year, Champaign, Urbana and the surrounding communities are home to...
Lane closing on Champaign’s Kirby Avenue
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lane on eastbound Kirby Avenue in Champaign will be closing later this week in order to allow construction crews to complete driveway and sidewalk construction. The closure will take place between Rose and Waverly Drives and will begin on Thursday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in this area […]
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: See the sights at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Check out this gallery of some pictures from the 2022 Illinois State Fair. This gallery will be updated as more pictures become available.
WAND TV
New art exhibit focused on Lincoln in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The new, free exhibit is located at the UIS Visual Art Gallery, the Springfield Art Association and The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library. The three locations share 38 works of art. Mediums include sculptures, paintings, photography, virtual reality, and more. The work was created by 20 Illinois artists...
Red Lion owner confirms intention to relocate business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of Red Lion in the University of Illinois’ Campustown neighborhood has confirmed that he is looking to move the business away from its current location. Owner Scott Cochrane has been looking to renovate the building at Third and Green Streets his business is currently located in, but he said […]
WAND TV
KANSAS concert with Blue Oyster Cult at the Devon canceled
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - This weekend's KANSAS concert with guests Blue Oyster Cult at the Devon this Friday has been canceled. Multiple members of the band KANSAS and its touring organization have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms. There is a plan to reschedule the show. More details...
‘This cemetery is a treasure’: Monticello woman uncovers family history
MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — One woman in Monticello considers herself a self-made historian. She grew up there her entire life and is now discovering the stories of the people who helped shape her hometown. Susan Chumbley was gifted a collection of newspapers during the pandemic. She started reading through them and connecting the dots between […]
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Decatur bridges to undergo routine inspections
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — The Macon County Highway Department is preparing to inspect several roads in Decatur. Starting next week, crews will assess Wyckles Road between Cantrell and Rock Springs Road, Lost Bridge Road over Lake Decatur and Lincoln Memorial Parkway between Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and County Highway 28. Bruce Bird, Macon County […]
wmay.com
5 Tasty Treats To Try At The Illinois State Fair
The Illinois State Fair is August 11th-21st on the North end of Springfield, and the food is fantastic as ever. If you’ve never been to the fair before, here are five treats you HAVE to try:. 1.) Vose Corndog– This classic corndog has people raving about it every year....
WAND TV
Springfield Memorial Hospital opens renovated maternity suites
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Memorial Hospital has finished renovations to its Family Maternity Suites. The $3.87 million project involved 23,464 square feet of space on the nonprofit hospital’s seventh floor. The renovations included ten labor rooms, nine postpartum rooms and two obstetric emergency spaces, as well as a...
Herald & Review
Ripple Motor Show returns to Mount Zion for second year
DECATUR — Now is the opportunity to show off your wheels. The Ripple Motor Show will be open for the public to view vehicles of all kinds from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway. Admission is free. Registration for participants will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a cost of $20.
