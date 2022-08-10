Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home
A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mystery over how a happy five-year-old girl died in hospital a day after she showed 'flu-like' symptoms on her birthday - as her distraught family plead for answers
A devastated family are looking for answers as to how their five-year-old daughter died while waiting for medical transport in a Canberra hospital. Rozalia Spadafora's death on July 5 at Canberra Hospital has been referred to the ACT Coroner who will decide if an inquest is needed. On learning the...
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Minnesota board of county commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for correctional officers who were told they were not to have contact with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The officers at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center alleged that Superintendent Steve Lydon...
New Hampshire police say that new 'biological' evidence proves missing five-year-old Harmony Montgomery was MURDERED in December 2019. Body has never been found
Police investigating the disappearance of five-year-old Harmony Montgomery today revealed that she was murdered in December 2019, citing new 'biological' evidence of her death but refusing to say what it is. Harmony was five-years-old when she was last seen alive by her mother in 2019 in New Hampshire. The young...
Hospital trust apologises after mother was told her baby had died before she was brought to her alive - then died hours later
NHS medics told a mother her baby was dead, then alive, before the child died hours later. Alisha Pegg said that she was sent home from the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford despite being in premature labour. When she then gave birth to baby Grace at home, the pair were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pregnant mother and baby died after she was sent to ‘unsuitable ward’
A pregnant woman and her baby died two days apart after she caught Covid and was transferred to an unsuitable ward to treat her illness, an inquest heard.Sumera Haq, 37, was eight months pregnant with her third child when she contracted coronavirus and started suffering severe stomach pain and worsening shortness of breath.She was rushed to Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, east London, and initially treated on a labour ward.Two days later, on 9 August last year, the primary school teacher was transferred to a medical ward after her respiratory function worsened, but her condition deteriorated and she suffered...
Baby girl birthed on road emerges unscathed after mother is crushed by truck in India
A baby girl was delivered on a road in northern India during an accident which the infant miraculously survived. The baby’s mother was crushed by a truck and died just minutes after she gave birth. The incident occurred near Firozabad city in Uttar Pradesh state on Wednesday when eight-month...
Inquest into death of baby boy who died at 26 days old in his Moses basket is left with 'unanswered questions' as police raise concerns about 'untidy' home
An inquest into the death of a baby boy who died at just 26 days old has been left with 'unanswered questions' after he was found 'cold and unresponsive' in his Moses basket. Fiona Tissington called an ambulance as her husband Philip performed CPR on their son Joseph when he stopped breathing at his home in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire on July 27, 2021.
Young Boy Paralyzed During July 4th Mass Shooting Released From ICU
Cooper Roberts has finally been released from an Illinois ICU, one month after he and his family were shot in the Highland Park mass shooting during an Independence Day parade. A child gravely injured and paralyzed in the Highland Park shooting has been released from an Illinois ICU unit. After...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Hospital Apologizes for Wrongly Saying Baby Was Dead Before She Actually Died in Mom's Arms
A hospital trust in England has apologized to a mom whose daughter died hours after she was initially told the baby was no longer alive, per multiple reports. Alisha Pegg claimed the staff at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford "neglected" her and her daughter Grace, who died last February shortly after she was born at 22 weeks, according to BBC News and The Guardian.
Heartbroken mother demands answers after her little girl died in hospital of the flu when nurses 'didn't take them seriously' for hours - and only offered her Panadol
The devastated family of a little girl who died after being admitted to hospital with the flu are demanding answers, as authorities reveal the case will be investigated. Rozella Spadafora was taken to Canberra Hospital emergency department by her mother Katrina on July 4 this year - her fifth birthday.
Former Kansas couple charged in 2010 murder
A couple have been charged in connection with a twelve year old murder. Kristopher Valadez, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of German Clerici, 19.
EXCLUSIVE: Chiropractor 'who left Georgia woman paralyzed during neck adjustment' is seen leaving town with wife and kids – as victim's grandmother reveals he has not reached out or apologized to patient since botched procedure
The chiropractor who left a 28-year-old Georgia woman paralyzed after a neck adjustment went wrong has not reached out to her family or apologized, and declined to comment when approached by DailyMail.com. Caitlin Jensen was hospitalized on June 16 after a treatment administered by Dr. TJ Harpham, 42, left her...
Comments / 0