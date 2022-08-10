Read full article on original website
fox16.com
New drought monitor shows little change across Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning shows very little change following recent rainfall across Arkansas. This drought monitor covers all data through August 8th at 8 a.m. Therefore rainfall collected much of Tuesday and Wednesday is not accounted for in this update. One area...
Kait 8
First urgent care center opens in Mississippi County
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A ribbon cutting was held Monday, Aug. 8 in Mississippi County for a first-of-its-kind medical center. The Wagner Medical Clinic has long served the area of Manila, but now, they’re partnering with St. Bernards to open the first and only Urgent Care center in Mississippi County.
Kait 8
Aug. 10: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Storms continue to be in the forecast through Thursday morning as a lingering cold front meanders down to the south. By Thursday afternoon, drier air overspreads Region 8 and the rain chances drop considerably.
Kait 8
Farmers ask for tighter regulations on dicamba
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers in northeast Arkansas are asking for tighter regulations on dicamba. Dicamba is a strong chemical that can effectively and efficiently kill weeds, but now it’s taking out more than just weeds. The chemical can evaporate at a certain temperature, become airborne, travel to...
Kait 8
Boil order issued for Cross County city
PARKIN, Ark. (KAIT) – A boil order has been put in effect for the city of Parkin. Mayor Diane Patterson told Region 8 News on Wednesday, Aug. 10 the boil order would be in effect “until further notice”. She explained the boil order was due to electricity...
kasu.org
Former Arkansas state Rep. and Alzheimer's advocate Butch Wilkins dies at 75
Family for former Arkansas lawmaker and Alzheimer's advocate Boyce "Butch" Wilkins, 75, say he passed away on Saturday. The Jonesboro Sun reports that Wilkins' stepdaughter Christi Tidwell Bales posted on Facebook that he passed away that morning. Wilkins, of Bono, worked over 3 decades as a law enforcement officer for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission before being elected to the state House in 2008.
Kait 8
Safety measures on the road ahead of school
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - With schools starting across northeast Arkansas, it’s important to be extra cautious on the roads. With children at bus stops or being dropped off, it’s important to know where and when to stop. Although it might seem like a pretty self-explanatory topic Paragould Fire...
Kait 8
Two deadly crashes have travelers on edge
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Two deadly crashes on Highway 49 have drivers concerned for their safety. One of the crashes happened Tuesday in Paragould. The other crash occurred Wednesday in Brookland. In February, the Arkansas Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit from 60 mph to 50 mph along Highway...
Kait 8
Concerns for downtown Jonesboro following restaurant closures
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After three restaurants have closed in the past two weeks, people are wondering what is next for downtown Jonesboro. Sunny’s on Main permanently closed on Saturday, July 23, Donburi in Huntington Square closed indefinitely on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and Eleanor’s announced its closure for Sunday, Aug. 7.
Kait 8
Upgrading drainage systems to prevent another historic flood
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County town is taking steps to reduce flooding risks. On June 7 heavy rain left cars stranded and homes flooded in Paragould. Over 5 inches of rain fell in just a few short hours. This was considered a 500-year flood. That means there is...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Mississippi County
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Monday morning in Mississippi County. The 1.7 magnitude quake struck at 3:53 a.m. on Aug. 8. The USGS said the temblor was located 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) northwest of Dell. So far, no one has reported...
Kait 8
Newport Police Department names new chief
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Newport has a new police chief. In a Tuesday news release shared on social media, the Newport Police Department introduced Larry Dulaney as its new chief. Dulaney has been on the NPD force since 1988. For the last 12 years, he has served...
Kait 8
M1.9 quake reported in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 1.9 earthquake Tuesday in Lawrence County. The quake, which was center two kilometers (1.8 miles) west of Lynn, occurred at 2 p.m. Aug. 9, according to the USGS. It had a depth of 2.5 kilometers. No one reported...
neareport.com
Monday night crash claims life of Jonesboro man
A traffic accident late Monday in Jonesboro claimed the life of a young man, Arkansas State Police reported. It happened at 10:22 PM on Neely Road at Kellers Chapel, the report says. A 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling south and failed to negotiate a curve at the intersection. The vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
Kait 8
Deputies recover non-active explosive device
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said they recovered a bomb last week. Sheriff Kevin Bell explained an investigation is underway after authorities found an explosive device in a rural home. The device contained an electric capacitator inside a mason jar filled with fluid. The...
Kait 8
Committee move bullet-proof vest system and recreation grant resolutions to full council
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Finance and Administration Council Committee met Tuesday, Aug. 9 to discuss several items, one of which focused on providing more protection for the city’s officers. Members looked at a resolution to authorize the purchase of law enforcement bullet-proof vest systems for the...
Kait 8
Patriotic pup sings national anthem
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup. Deborah Brumley sent video of her two-year-old Border Collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem. Every morning, before Good Morning Region 8, we air “The Star-Spangled Banner.”. And every morning, Jagger chimes in. “He sings with...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Tuesday morning shut down parts of U.S. Highway 49. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 9, one-mile south of U.S. Highway 412 near Greene County Tech High School. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, who was traveling in the area, reported a “bad...
Kait 8
Taste of the Ozarks: Watermelon Greek Salad
Kait 8
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A prominent realtor in Greene County died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 49 Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas State Police’s preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 9:55 a.m., Aug. 9, south of Greene Road 721. The report stated that 26-year-old Jace...
