FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
numberfire.com
Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Tuesday night
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 190 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .214 batting average with a .698 OPS, 9...
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs Around the Farm Third Edition: 8/10/22
Here were are with On Tap Sports Net’s third edition of Chicago Cubs Around the Farm. If you missed the first or second edition, essentially we are here to tell you how the Cubs’ minor league affiliates performed and who their best (biggest yes) and worst (biggest yikes) performers were. I tore my ACL yesterday, and I’ve got just about nothing else to do except watch minor league baseball, so let’s dive in.
White Sox Farm Report: August 10, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 10, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Michael Suareo of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
FOX Sports
Royals host the White Sox to open 4-game series
Chicago White Sox (55-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Royals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox to open a four-game series. Kansas City has a 25-31 record...
ESPN
Greinke helps Royals beat Cease, White Sox 5-3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Zack Greinke worked out of trouble to hold Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox 5-3 on Thursday. Greinke allowed nine hits but didn’t walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95...
Yardbarker
Cubs Recall Alfonso Rivas for Field of Dreams Game
With the Field of Dreams game set to take place on Thursday evening, both teams are allowed to recall a 27th man for the event. The Chicago Cubs selected first baseman Alfonso Rivas from Triple-A Iowa to serve as their 27th man. Rivas was sent down to Triple-A on July...
numberfire.com
Cubs give Franmil Reyes a breather on Thursday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Reyes will rest on Thursday evening after Nelson Velazquez was named Chicago's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 167 batted balls this season, Reyes has accounted for a 13.8% barrel rate and a .268 expected...
Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A
Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez handling designated hitting duties for Cubs on Thursday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Velazquez will start in Chicago's designated hitting spot after Franmil Reyes was sent to the bench. In a matchup against Reds' left-hander Nick Lodolo, our models project Velazquez to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Colorado's C.J. Cron resting on Thursday
Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron is not starting in Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Cron will sit on the bench after Elehuris Montero was shifted to first base, Charlie Blackmon was announced as Colorado's designated hitter, Randal Grichuk was aligned in right field, Yonathan Daza was moved to center, and Sam Hilliard was positioned in left.
FOX Sports
Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday
Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118;...
Thompson, Velázquez, Morel power Cubs past Nationals 6-3
CHICAGO (AP) — Keegan Thompson pitched six effective innings, rookies Nelson Velázquez and Christopher Morel homered in the third inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 Monday night. Thompson (9-5) didn’t walk a batter for the second time in three starts while scattering five hits...
numberfire.com
White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
Things to do in Chicago this weekend: Aug. 12-14
From parades to art festivals to the Chicago Bears, there are plenty of activities across the Chicago area this weekend. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson reports.
FOX Sports
Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
numberfire.com
Gilberto Celestino out of Minnesota's Wednesday lineup versus Dodgers
Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Celestino will sit on the bench after Nick Gordon was shifted to center and Jake Cave was aligned in left field. According to Baseball Savant on 133 batted balls this season, Celestino has produced...
FOX Sports
Reds face the Cubs at the Field of Dreams
Chicago Cubs (45-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-66, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (4-6, 3.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -114, Cubs -105; over/under is 9 runs.
Mayhem, Excelsior, Fuel win on Day 1 of Summer Showdown qualifiers
The Florida Mayhem, New York Excelsior and Dallas Fuel kicked off Summer Showdown qualifiers with wins Thursday. Florida defeated the
Tom Ricketts: 'This is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve'
Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts knows the product that he and his front office have put on the field in 2022 isn’t up to par, as the club sits at 45-65 entering play Thursday.
