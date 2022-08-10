Dallas Cowboys wrap up Oxnard training camp that benefits youth groups

Cowboys camp that benefits youth groups wraps up final training day

Tracy Lehr / KEYT Fans enjoy final training day

OXNARD, Calif.-The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their public practices during their Oxnard training camp a day earlier than planned.

Coaches said they are planning a team bonding event on Wednesday, instead.

They will be missed by fans and youth groups that benefit from the parking fees.

But the loss of the day of public parking won't hurt them because they groups that include Oxnard City Corps and Oxnard and Port Hueneme Police Explorers had already agreed to an undisclosed amount.

City Corps member Victoria Esquivel said, "The camp means a lot to us, it is a very special opportunity that we get to come here, help out and clean up and make sure our city continues to look amazing."

City Corps member Tomas Delgado agreed.

"We have a contract with them"

He said he had enjoyed cleaning up the place and making it look good for the team and the people who came to see them.

The River Ridge Playing Fields has a nearby parking lot with room for 600 cars.

The area used to be surrounded by open space that was used for parking and fan interaction but homes built on Vineyard Avenue took away a big chunk of that land.

Fans are thrilled they found a way to make it work for the team as well as the youth groups that benefit.

Those groups include local high school sports teams that run the concession stands.

The finals practice had fans cheering on quarterback Dak Prescott . It was also hot by Oxnard standards, but people working the camp from Dallas said it was much hotter back home.

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx watched the practice, too and reminded people they are nicknamed "America's Team."

"America's Team" has practiced in Oxnard 16 times and diehard fans including celebrities are confident that this summer's training camp will lead to the Super Bowl.

