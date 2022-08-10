Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard Knocks
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in Michigan
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this month
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tour
Eater
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
Hard Knocks 2022: How can I watch Detroit Lions training camp series?
SPORTS reality blockbuster Hard Knocks is back for another season starting TONIGHT. The NFL and HBO announced that the series will chronicle the Detroit Lions training camp this year. And the iconic show is back on screens tonight in the build-up to the 2022 season. How can I watch Hard...
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell steals the show during first 'Hard Knocks' episode
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered some incredibly funny moments during the latest installment of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”. Campbell has become known for his sometimes hilarious and motivational quotes, and that continued to be the case during Tuesday’s season premiere. While addressing his team during a...
Aidan Hutchinson Sings, Dances, Wins Over...Everyone
The former Michigan standout is now a rookie in Detroit and is winning over everyone with every passing moment of training camp.
TMZ.com
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Live Blog: Updates, analysis from Patriots preseason opener vs. NY Giants
The Patriots kick off the 2022 preseason against the Giants. With quarterback Mac Jones and most of the starters reportedly out, the New England Patriots kick off the preseason against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Former Patriots assistant Brian Daboll returns to New England for his first preseason...
‘Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions’ Episode 1 Recap: Crying, Farting, Metallica and More Dan Campbell Than You Can Handle
The music. When the Hard Knocks music kicks in, so do the goosebumps. You know, the handful of notes created when bows are dragged across stringed instruments überdramatically, implying mighty things, like creation or destruction or rebirth: Dah-da-da-da-dum. And then a brief swell of feedback. Some rumbling tympani: Bum-BUMM. And that’s when we start to believe the words coming out of Dan Campbell’s mouth.
Jameson Williams reached out to Lions legend before picking jersey number
Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams was initially supposed to wear No. 18 but has changed his mind and called a Lions legend for permission to change. When he first got to the Detroit Lions, rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams chose to wear No. 18, with respect to Calvin Johnson. Those plans have changed.
Father Gabriel Richard football ‘lightyears’ ahead of last year
MLive is publishing a preview story every weekday for each Ann Arbor-area high school football team leading up to the opening week of the season. Today, Thursday, Aug. 11, MLive is highlighting Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard.
Michigan Social Media Rejoices As Ilitch Fires Tigers GM Avila
Whenever fans want a manager or executive replaces, it does take on a somewhat blood-thirsty nature. Think Matt Millen with the Detroit Lions, Rich Rodrigues with Michigan, Jim Campbell with the Tigers; more recently Jeff Blashill with the Red Wings. And with Al Avila it was no different. Except now there's social media, and it was hard to escape all the frustration being directed Detroit Tiger management.
Detroit Tigers lose to Cleveland Guardians, 5-2: Game thread replay
Detroit Tigers (43-67) vs. Cleveland Guardians (56-52) When: 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Comerica Park. ...
