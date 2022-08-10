ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Lions HC Dan Campbell steals the show during first 'Hard Knocks' episode

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered some incredibly funny moments during the latest installment of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”. Campbell has become known for his sometimes hilarious and motivational quotes, and that continued to be the case during Tuesday’s season premiere. While addressing his team during a...
TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Decider.com

‘Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions’ Episode 1 Recap: Crying, Farting, Metallica and More Dan Campbell Than You Can Handle

The music. When the Hard Knocks music kicks in, so do the goosebumps. You know, the handful of notes created when bows are dragged across stringed instruments überdramatically, implying mighty things, like creation or destruction or rebirth: Dah-da-da-da-dum. And then a brief swell of feedback. Some rumbling tympani: Bum-BUMM. And that’s when we start to believe the words coming out of Dan Campbell’s mouth.
WKMI

Michigan Social Media Rejoices As Ilitch Fires Tigers GM Avila

Whenever fans want a manager or executive replaces, it does take on a somewhat blood-thirsty nature. Think Matt Millen with the Detroit Lions, Rich Rodrigues with Michigan, Jim Campbell with the Tigers; more recently Jeff Blashill with the Red Wings. And with Al Avila it was no different. Except now there's social media, and it was hard to escape all the frustration being directed Detroit Tiger management.
