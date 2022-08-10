ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cards' Kyler Murray gifts young fan with signed team jersey

By abc15.com staff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2RE7_0hBHYem800

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is helping to lift the spirits of a little fan who had their autographed jersey taken.

“So I was just really sad and I was shocked and for the last few days until I found out what happened I was just crying and just sad.” said Zakary Gumowski.

Zakary’s day however didn't start so sad.

He was at the Red and White practice over the weekend and was on top of the world after getting the one autograph he's wanted for years, from Kyler Murray.

“He didn't sign anyone else's autographs until the end. It was me and another kid who signed jersey and there was a lot of other people, like maybe 50 other people, who saw that happening. So I got really lucky that I caught it by my eye and just ran over there to try to get my autograph.” said Zakary.

A short while later, however, when he turned around his prized possession jersey was gone.

“I don't really know what happened. We don't know if it was stolen or, or for that lost and we just couldn't find it. But really, it was just on the rail and then when we went to go leave, it just wasn't there.” he said.

Margaret, Zakary’s mom, works with Kristi Brown, a Cardinals Hall of Fans Inductee, who tweeted a video sharing the story.

“I didn't think that it was gonna get as far as it did. I never thought it was gonna go viral like this, but it did,” said Margaret.

The video was seen 143,000 times and caught the attention of Kyler Murray himself.

The star quarterback came to the rescue and tweeted "jersey on the way bro" and even better, gave it to him in person today.

“It's just a huge thank you from the bottom, or I never knew that he in general reach out. Maybe someone like a co-worker would reach out to the players and see it, but I never knew the actual star player on the team, the quarterback, would reach out and try to get me that jersey.”

