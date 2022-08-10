Super Bowl Champ Marshawn Lynch Arrested In Las Vegas After DUI

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

Vegas Police say Lynch was stopped near Las Vegas Strip on Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue at about 7:25 AM on Tuesday. According to TMZ Sports , Lynch was driving into the curb on the side of the road before he was pulled over by police.

After approaching and speaking with the former five-time Pro Bowler and it was determined that he was driving under the influence. He was later taken to jail and booked for a DUI.

Per TMZ Sports, Lynch did not take a breathalyzer test, but they were told that his blood was taken.

A member of the All-2010s Decade Team. Lynch played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, and the Oakland Raiders [now Las Vegas Raiders] during his career.

Beast Mode was a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL rushing touchdown leader, and one-time all-pro. He also won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII and an interception away on the one-yard line in Super Bowl XLIX from going back to back.

Lynch rushed for 10,413 yards, 85 rushing TDs, 2,214 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns in his career.

Marshawn Lynch recounts ‘The pick’

Earlier this year, Beast Mode recounted the vile interception in Super Bowl XLVIII on the goal line. Lynch was being interviewed by Kevin Hart on ‘Cold As Ball.’

“The play called or whatever, you know, the pick. ‘Damn.’ I come off the sideline. In my mind, I’m confused. I’m walking by Pete (Carroll), I’m just laughing at him like (laughs), bruh what the… OK. Marshawn Lynch (H/t Sporting News)

“I’m walking through, and I see Lenny Kravitz. And I’m like, ‘Oh, s—! Man, what’s happening?’ And he’s like, Oh, it’s like that.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, bruh, it’s a pleasure to meet you! Yeah. It’s like that.”

After the Super Bowl, Lynch had a party with his family and friends that included 76 12-bottle Hennessy cases. He said that they went through 15 cases that night and enjoyed the night without thinking about the interception that had happened a few hours before.

The Malcolm Butler interception was named the greatest play in Super Bowl history. During an appearance on The Leisure Time Podcast with Ivan McLennan.

“Once Jermaine Kearse made that catch, I was like, oh, we are about to score. Before the play happened, I screamed out, why are we in [the] shotgun. We were in the shotgun on like the two-yard line. I was confused on why we were in shotgun, and then the play happened. The play happened so fast, and it was so unreal, and how he made that play. I was just stunned. That he could even get that pick by literally running through another man and catch the ball,” said K.J. Wright .

“First of all, it was a horrible play call. Second of all, for him to make that play unreal. That’s probably the only time that play has been made in an NFL game of that caliber. It’s the greatest play in Super Bowl History.”

Wright last week signed a one-day contract with the Seahawks and retired.

