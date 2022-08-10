ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Austin Riley lifts Braves over Red Sox in 11th

Austin Riley had a two-run single in the 11th inning to lift the visiting Atlanta Braves to a 9-7 win against the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a two-game series on Tuesday night.

Riley tallied three hits, including a two-run homer, and five RBIs, and Ronald Acuna Jr. had three hits and scored three runs for the Braves, who ended a season-high three-game losing streak.

Braves starter Charlie Morton allowed five runs and six hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked one. Dylan Lee (3-0) pitched the 10th inning, and Tyler Matzek worked the 11th for his first save.

Christian Arroyo had two hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in three runs for Boston, which has lost five of six. Alex Verdugo had three hits and scored two runs, and Tommy Pham and Jarren Duran also homered.

Red Sox starter Rich Hill allowed four runs and seven hits in four innings. The 42-year-old left-hander had no strikeouts and one walk.

Kaleb Ort (0-1) took the loss for Boston.

After the Braves took a 7-6 lead on an RBI single by Orlando Arcia in the 10th, they blew their fourth lead of the game in the bottom half of the inning as J.D. Martinez hit a sacrifice fly that tied it 7-7.

Riley gave the Braves a 1-0 lead with an RBI triple in the first inning.

Arroyo crushed a two-run homer in the second to move the Red Sox ahead 2-1.

Riley put Atlanta back ahead, 3-2, with a two-run homer in the third; it was his 30th homer of the season. Matt Olson followed with a single and William Contreras doubled him home to make it 4-2.

Pham homered to lead off the bottom of the third and cut the deficit to 4-3.

Arroyo drove in Verdugo with a double in the fourth to tie the score 4-4.

Duran went deep in the fifth to give Boston a 5-4 lead.

Michael Harris II had an RBI double in the sixth to tie it back up 5-5.

Dansby Swanson’s RBI double in the eighth gave the Braves a 6-5 lead, the fifth run they scored with two outs.

Xander Bogaerts doubled to lead off the bottom of the inning, and he scored on a single by Martinez to tie the score 6-6.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

