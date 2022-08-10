The surge in fuel costs for Premier League fans driving to away matches this season has been illustrated by new analysis.Supporters of champions Manchester City living near the Etihad Stadium can reach just five of the league’s other 19 stadiums on £20 of petrol during the 2022/23 campaign, RAC Foundation figures shared with the PA news agency show.They could have driven to eight grounds within that budget a year ago.Leicester City fans have seen the biggest reduction in the number of away matches they can attend on £20 of petrol.While our analysis focuses on journeys made by football fans, our...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO