NY RANGERS PLAYERS SPEAK ON TROUBA'S CAPTAINCY ANNOUNCEMENT
The New York Rangers today announced that Jacob Trouba is the 28th captain in team history, a role most previously held by Ryan McDonagh in 2018:. The New York Rangers are the biggest NHL team by market cap and the most iconic team not in Canada. The fact that their captaincy has been vacant since 2018 speaks volumes on the seriousness with which the organization considers the role. Trouba, a tower of terror on the back end, is honestly a great choice to lead this group. The new captain spoke following the announcement:
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects
The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
markerzone.com
WORLD JUNIORS: TEAM USA REVEALS LINES FOR OPENING MATCH AGAINST GERMANY
Team USA is set to faceoff against Team Germany in their opening match of the 2022 World Juniors. Head coach Nate Leaman and his group look to win back-to-back World Junior gold for the first time ever. The USA named their starting lineup for game number one:. Thomas Bordeleau will...
markerzone.com
SWEDEN OVERCOMES SLOW START AND FIVE-MINUTE MAJOR TO DEFEAT SWITZERLAND IN THEIR WORLD JUNIOR OPENER
The opening game of Day 2 at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship saw Simon Edvinsson and Team Sweden battle Simon Knak and Team Switzerland. Sweden heads into the tournament looking to improve on their quarter-final exit at the 2021 event. Meanwhile, Switzerland looks to make the knockout stage for the first time since 2020, after finishing last in their group at the 2021 tournament.
markerzone.com
DINAMO RIGA FINDS NEW HOME AFTER LEAVING KHL EARLIER THIS YEAR
After leaving the KHL in late February due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Latvian club Dinamo Riga has found a new home. Dinamo Riga will now participate in Latvia's top division, the OHL, which will now be made up with nine teams, including three from Lithuania after an agreement between both countries.
markerzone.com
DANIEL PAILLE DENIES INVOLVEMENT IN 2003 WORLD JUNIOR TEAM ALLEGATIONS
There remains a mountain of information to unearth regarding the allegations facing Canada's 2003 World Junior Championship team, and since the initial report it has been quiet on that front. So far, P.A. Parenteau, Carlo Coliacovo and Jordin Tootoo have spoken out, denying any involvement, but the rest of the group have maintained radio silence.
markerzone.com
SENATORS' PROSPECT RIDLY GREIG SCORES BRILLIANT ONE-HANDED GOAL (VIDEO)
Ridly Greig of the Brandon Wheat Kings saw Connor Bedard snipe Latvia's goalie and clearly wasn't about to be shown up by a 16-year old child. On a second period breakaway, with a one-handed effort, Greig scored an absolutely brilliant goal, sliding the puck five-hole on Latvian goaltender, Patriks Berzins.
The surge in fuel costs for Premier League fans driving to away matches this season has been illustrated by new analysis.Supporters of champions Manchester City living near the Etihad Stadium can reach just five of the league’s other 19 stadiums on £20 of petrol during the 2022/23 campaign, RAC Foundation figures shared with the PA news agency show.They could have driven to eight grounds within that budget a year ago.Leicester City fans have seen the biggest reduction in the number of away matches they can attend on £20 of petrol.While our analysis focuses on journeys made by football fans, our...
NHL
Panthers Prospects Named to 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Rosters
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the five prospects who have been named to rosters to compete in the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship from Tuesday, Aug. 9 to Saturday, Aug. 20 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Panthers prospects participating in the World...
markerzone.com
JOHAN LARSSON RETURNING TO SWEDEN, SIGNS MULTI-YEAR DEAL IN SHL
After 488-career games across parts of ten seasons in the National Hockey League, 30-year-old forward Johan Larsson is returning to Sweden. According to Swedish media outlet Expressen, Larsson has agreed to terms on a three-year contract with his former SHL club, Brynas IF. The contract includes a North American out-clause, meaning if an NHL team wants to sign Larsson, he can void his contract with Brynas IF.
CBS Sports
Börje Salming, Maple Leafs legend and Hockey Hall of Famer, diagnosed with ALS
The Toronto Maple Leafs legendary defenseman Börje Salming announced on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with ALS. Salming, 71, spent 16 seasons in Toronto and is one of the best players in franchise history. Salming announced his diagnosis in an official statement through the team. The former Maple...
markerzone.com
VICTOR HEDMAN AND ONDREJ PALAT BECOME NEWEST INVESTORS IN ENGLISH FOOTBALL CLUB PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
New Jersey Devils forward Ondrej Palat and Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman are apart of an investor group that have paid $4.8 million USD for a 20% stake in English football club Plymouth Argyle. "I have been a football fan my entire life and I am very excited to...
markerzone.com
BEDARD RECORDS TWO POINTS AS CANADA DEFEATS LATVIA IN TOURNAMENT OPENER
It was a battle of David and Goliath at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Wednesday evening as the hosts, Canada, took on Latvia, who are in the top division of the World Juniors for the first time since the 2017 tournament as a replacement for Russia, who is banned by the IIHF.
markerzone.com
CONNOR BEDARD SCORES CANADA'S FIRST AT THE 2022 WJC AND SURPRISE, SURPRISE...IT WAS AN ABSOLUTE SNIPE
So let me tell you a little something about this kid named Connor Bedard...the guy can score goals with hockey pucks. Team Canada is in the midst of their first game of this summer edition of the World Junior Championship against Team Latvia. As you would expect, Canada stormed out of the gate, dominating play.
markerzone.com
ATLANTIC DIVISION TEAM SIGNS GOALTENDER ANDREW HAMMOND TO PTO
The Hamburglar will be given another opportunity to make an NHL roster this Fall. According to CapFriendly, the Florida Panthers have signed goaltender Andrew Hammond to a professional tryout contract and will be at training camp in September. With the Panthers' goaltending tandem of Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight more...
NBC Sports
U.S. hockey goalie Alex Cavallini announces pregnancy
Alex Cavallini, the No. 1 U.S. goalie at the Beijing Winter Olympics, is due with her first child late this year or early next year. Cavallini, 30, started all three playoff games at the Olympics in February, including a 3-2 loss in the final to Canada, after which she said she tore an MCL on Jan. 14.
markerzone.com
RED WINGS PROSPECT THEODOR NIEDERBACH EJECTED FOR BOARDING AT 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
During the first game of Day 2 at the 2022 World Juniors, Sweden took on Switzerland, with the Swedes getting into penalty trouble all throughout. Late in the third period, Swedish forward Theodor Niederbach hit Swiss forward Dario Allenspach from behind. The officials then reviewed the play for a major penalty and after looking at the video, Niederbach was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding.
markerzone.com
CANADA DECIDES ON STARTING NETMINDER FOR WORLD JUNIOR OPENER AGAINST LATVIA
Canada will open their 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship schedule on Wednesday evening when they face off against Latvia, who are coming off a 6-1 loss to Finland. There were many question marks for Canada leading up to Wednesday's tilt with the Latvians, but none bigger than who would get the start in goal. Canada has three legit goaltenders on their roster with Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa, Rangers prospect Dylan Garand and Brett Brochu.
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR AND LOGAN O'CONNOR TAKE THE STANLEY CUP DOWN CALGARY'S BOW RIVER
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
markerzone.com
SERENA WILLIAMS 'EVOLVING AWAY' FROM TENNIS AFTER CANADIAN OPEN
Serena Williams' legendary tennis-playing career is seemingly approaching its conclusion, as the 23-time Grand Slam winner tells Vogue Magazine this is it:. Williams' professional career spanned 27 years, and she walks away as arguably the most decorated tennis player of all-time. Besides being tied with Ken Rosewall for most Grand Slam titles ever, Serena holds the second-most titles in the Open Era of the sport.
