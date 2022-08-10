Read full article on original website
West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center opens in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — State officials celebrated the opening of the West Virginia State Tax Department’s new Taxpayer Engagement Center on Thursday in downtown Charleston. The Center consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location, designed for ease of access and customer service,...
Oakland Southern States location approves merger
OAKLAND — Four Southern States cooperatives in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia will merge into an all-new organization, Freedom Ag & Energy Cooperative, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The members of the cooperatives in Winchester, Va., Oakland, Md., Buckhannon, W.Va., and Petersburg, W.Va., all formally approved the merger in votes...
Marsh: West Virginians shouldn't wait on reformulated shots
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Those who have recently received a COVID-19 vaccine booster will still be able to receive a reformulated vaccine shot this fall, according to the state's COVID-19 czar. Reformulated vaccines specifically for the Omicron variant are expected to become available in September or October, but...
Golden Ambassador nominations due Sept. 9
McHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce is once again seeking nominations from Chamber members for Honorary Golden Ambassador. The person earning this Golden Ambassador title has contributed to tourism in Garrett County. Only Chamber members may nominate fellow Chamber members for this prestigious title. For the purposes of this award only, Chamber members shall mean owners, employees and volunteers of a Garrett County Chamber member organization. Only one nomination form is required per nominee; multiple nomination forms for an individual will only be used for additional information about the individual but do not count as multiple nominations.
West Virginia reaches settlement with Rite Aid in opioid suit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with Rite Aide relating the pharmacy chain's role in the opioid epidemic, according to state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. The settlement, which "may add up to $30 million," is the result of a lawsuit alleged Rite...
1 of West Virginia's most notorious inmates pleads guilty to 1989 jail slaying in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One of the state's more notorious convicts on Thursday pleaded guilty to murdering another convict in 1989 at the old Harrison County Jail. Charles Bruce Franklin entered a plea to second-degree murder, saying a hit had been put out on John Gideon Perry, 39. The men were both at the Harrison County jail where Perry had been scheduled to testify in the murder trial of William "Red" Snyder, who was accused in the stabbing death of another inmate during the Jan. 1, 1986, Moundsville riot.
Garrett County Safety Day set Aug. 14
McHENRY — An emergency and agricultural event, Garrett County Safety Day Sirens & Tractors, will be held from 1-6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Garrett County Fairgrounds. The event is free and open to the public. Activities for the entire family will include meet a firefighter, tractor driving, hose maze, animal safety, K-9 demonstration, powerful machines, and more.
