McHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce is once again seeking nominations from Chamber members for Honorary Golden Ambassador. The person earning this Golden Ambassador title has contributed to tourism in Garrett County. Only Chamber members may nominate fellow Chamber members for this prestigious title. For the purposes of this award only, Chamber members shall mean owners, employees and volunteers of a Garrett County Chamber member organization. Only one nomination form is required per nominee; multiple nomination forms for an individual will only be used for additional information about the individual but do not count as multiple nominations.

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO