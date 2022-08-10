ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillespie, IL

wmay.com

Verbal Clashes Raise City Council Tensions

Things are getting contentious around “the horseshoe,” the nickname for the area where aldermen sit in the Springfield City Council chambers. Alderwoman Lakeisha Purchase issued a call Tuesday night for her colleagues to show more respect to one another. That came after Purchase had a tense exchange a week ago with Alderman Shawn Gregory over who’s causing problems for residents and businesses in some city neighborhoods. Gregory apologized for interrupting Purchase, but said he stands by his comments objecting to her characterizations of homeless people in the area. Meanwhile, a debate over changes to zoning rules for some cannabis businesses became personal when Alderwoman Kristin DiCenso said the issue was being pushed by an alderman whose son has an interest in such a business.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County – Chairman’s Legal Declaration Debunked By IDOT

Shelby County Board Chairman Bryon Coffman made a legal declaration in response to a citizen’s question about the legality of a County Board member being appointed to the position of Acting Engineer for the County. As referenced in this article, we contacted the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), regarding this matter and their response is most telling.
WAND TV

$19.8 million railroad overpass grant goes to Springfield

Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Springfield will soon benefit from another railroad relocation project. This one in the form of a $19.8 million grant for an overpass. The overpass will be over Norfolk Southern and Illinois Midland tracks on North Grand Avenue. The heavily traveled stretch of road on the north end of the city is near Robin Roberts Stadium and Lanphier High School.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Sangamon County Solar Farm To Send Power to City of Chicago

A Sangamon County solar farm will be powering the City of Chicago. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm being built on the Sangamon-Morgan County line will be helping supply the City of Chicago with power to run its airports, the Harold Washington Library Center, and other city-run facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office today.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
capitolwolf.com

Traffic pattern changes for Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of. Agriculture today announced temporary changes in traffic patterns near the Illinois State. Fairgrounds to accommodate the influx of vehicles during the fair. Beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, IDOT will change the traffic flow around the fairgrounds...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KFVS12

1 employee hospitalized after massive fire engulfs Metro East recycling center

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – Nearly 200 first responders are on scene after a five-alarm fire ripped through a Metro East recycling center. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois. Heavy black smoke was seen across the area as flames shot out of the Interco building. Workers were inside recycling batteries, Madison Mayor John Hamm III said. A male employee was hospitalized after being burned by the flames. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
MADISON, IL
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Police Report: July 31-August 6, 2022

An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Dorsey Street in Benld in reference to criminal damage to property. An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Gillespie Street in reference to a suspicious person. An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Madison Street in reference...
GILLESPIE, IL
constructforstl.org

Korte Companies Complete Third Anderson Hospital Goshen Campus Medical Building

Korte Companies recently completed construction on the Anderson Goshen Medical Building at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. This is the third building on the Goshen campus. The 50,000 square foot building is currently servicing five medical practices. Interior finishes include stone, laminates, and wood, creating a less-clinical-appearing setting. The building includes 55 examination rooms.
MARYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
ILLINOIS STATE
vandaliaradio.com

St. Elmo woman charged with 2 Felonies in connection with vehicle accident

A St. Elmo woman has been charged with 2 Felony counts in Fayette County Court in connection with a vehicle accident. 42 year old Misty D. May of St. Elmo has been charged with Failure to Stop After Have An Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, which is a Class 4 Felony. The information in the charge alleges May failed to stop her vehicle and allegedly left the scene after being involved in an accident where an individual was injured in the accident. The second charge is Criminal Damage to Property, which is a Class 3 Felony. Information says that May is alleged to have knowingly damaged the property of the same individual in damage to their vehicle in excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000.
SAINT ELMO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Both had four or more previous convictions for related charges

EDWARDSVILLE – A Wood River and a Granite City man were each charged with felony domestic battery in separate incidents Aug. 7, each having four or more prior convictions for similar crimes. Wendell E. McMullen, 53, of Wood River, was charged Aug. 8 with domestic battery (four-plus prior convictions...
GRANITE CITY, IL
newschannel20.com

Community steps up to help animal shelter cover energy bill

JACKSONVILLE, Ill (WICS) — A social media post about a high energy bill results in community members digging into their own pockets to help a Central Illinois animal shelter. Paws Jackson is a non-profit, no-kill rescue and adoption center for cats and dogs in Jacksonville. Over the past month,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL

