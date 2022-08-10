Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Council agrees to form committee to study building of new outside pool
The Centralia City Council has agreed to form a committee to explore options for the creation of a new outdoor city pool. The issue came up during the comments section of the meeting after some earlier comments had been made to the council about the desire to once again have an outside pool.
wmay.com
Verbal Clashes Raise City Council Tensions
Things are getting contentious around “the horseshoe,” the nickname for the area where aldermen sit in the Springfield City Council chambers. Alderwoman Lakeisha Purchase issued a call Tuesday night for her colleagues to show more respect to one another. That came after Purchase had a tense exchange a week ago with Alderman Shawn Gregory over who’s causing problems for residents and businesses in some city neighborhoods. Gregory apologized for interrupting Purchase, but said he stands by his comments objecting to her characterizations of homeless people in the area. Meanwhile, a debate over changes to zoning rules for some cannabis businesses became personal when Alderwoman Kristin DiCenso said the issue was being pushed by an alderman whose son has an interest in such a business.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County – Chairman’s Legal Declaration Debunked By IDOT
Shelby County Board Chairman Bryon Coffman made a legal declaration in response to a citizen’s question about the legality of a County Board member being appointed to the position of Acting Engineer for the County. As referenced in this article, we contacted the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), regarding this matter and their response is most telling.
WAND TV
$19.8 million railroad overpass grant goes to Springfield
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Springfield will soon benefit from another railroad relocation project. This one in the form of a $19.8 million grant for an overpass. The overpass will be over Norfolk Southern and Illinois Midland tracks on North Grand Avenue. The heavily traveled stretch of road on the north end of the city is near Robin Roberts Stadium and Lanphier High School.
5-alarm fire at recycling factory near Granite City contained, 1 injured
MADISON COUNTY, Ill — A 5-alarm fire erupted at a factory near Granite City Wednesday morning, injuring one employee. As of Wednesday night, the fire was under control, but firefighters were still monitoring for hotspots into the night. Granite City fire officials told 5 On Your Side the fire...
wlds.com
Sangamon County Solar Farm To Send Power to City of Chicago
A Sangamon County solar farm will be powering the City of Chicago. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm being built on the Sangamon-Morgan County line will be helping supply the City of Chicago with power to run its airports, the Harold Washington Library Center, and other city-run facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office today.
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Newspaper boxes may be returning – filled with meds
You’ll soon see more drugs on a street corner near you. But in this case, neighbors are mostly happy about it.
capitolwolf.com
Traffic pattern changes for Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of. Agriculture today announced temporary changes in traffic patterns near the Illinois State. Fairgrounds to accommodate the influx of vehicles during the fair. Beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, IDOT will change the traffic flow around the fairgrounds...
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
KFVS12
1 employee hospitalized after massive fire engulfs Metro East recycling center
MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – Nearly 200 first responders are on scene after a five-alarm fire ripped through a Metro East recycling center. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois. Heavy black smoke was seen across the area as flames shot out of the Interco building. Workers were inside recycling batteries, Madison Mayor John Hamm III said. A male employee was hospitalized after being burned by the flames. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: July 31-August 6, 2022
An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Dorsey Street in Benld in reference to criminal damage to property. An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Gillespie Street in reference to a suspicious person. An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Madison Street in reference...
constructforstl.org
Korte Companies Complete Third Anderson Hospital Goshen Campus Medical Building
Korte Companies recently completed construction on the Anderson Goshen Medical Building at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. This is the third building on the Goshen campus. The 50,000 square foot building is currently servicing five medical practices. Interior finishes include stone, laminates, and wood, creating a less-clinical-appearing setting. The building includes 55 examination rooms.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
vandaliaradio.com
St. Elmo woman charged with 2 Felonies in connection with vehicle accident
A St. Elmo woman has been charged with 2 Felony counts in Fayette County Court in connection with a vehicle accident. 42 year old Misty D. May of St. Elmo has been charged with Failure to Stop After Have An Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, which is a Class 4 Felony. The information in the charge alleges May failed to stop her vehicle and allegedly left the scene after being involved in an accident where an individual was injured in the accident. The second charge is Criminal Damage to Property, which is a Class 3 Felony. Information says that May is alleged to have knowingly damaged the property of the same individual in damage to their vehicle in excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Both had four or more previous convictions for related charges
EDWARDSVILLE – A Wood River and a Granite City man were each charged with felony domestic battery in separate incidents Aug. 7, each having four or more prior convictions for similar crimes. Wendell E. McMullen, 53, of Wood River, was charged Aug. 8 with domestic battery (four-plus prior convictions...
Radar shows heavy smoke in Metro East, up to 5,000 feet high
Based on radar projections from FOX2, a radar beam rose up to about 3,500 feet before the noon hour. This smoke plume is reaching "heavy" levels and has the chance of reaching up to 5,000 feet high.
newschannel20.com
Community steps up to help animal shelter cover energy bill
JACKSONVILLE, Ill (WICS) — A social media post about a high energy bill results in community members digging into their own pockets to help a Central Illinois animal shelter. Paws Jackson is a non-profit, no-kill rescue and adoption center for cats and dogs in Jacksonville. Over the past month,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man sentenced to three years in prison for felony violation of an order of protection
A 48-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for felony violation of an order of protection. Tim Marshall of Clinmar Street was also ordered to complete four years of parole when getting out of prison. Marshall had pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to the charge...
