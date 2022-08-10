Read full article on original website
thebengilpost.com
Death of Kate (Hopley) Cordani
Kate (Hopley) Cordani, 95, passed peacefully at home on Friday, August 5, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born in Dorchester on January 23, 1927, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Owen & Mary Ann (Judson) Hopley, both immigrants from Sheffield, England. Kate resided in her home for over 60 years and has told family that the house sits on the first 80 acres of land that began the township of Staunton.
thebengilpost.com
Death of Mary Elizabeth Kuruc
Mary Elizabeth Kuruc, 85 of Gillespie, died at Heritage Health of Gillespie on Monday, August 8, 2022. She was born on April 2, 1937, to William Keith and Clara Pettit Keith. She married Ronald J. Kuruc on December 20, 1969, in Carlinville. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2021. She was a supervisor for the Secretary of State, State Police Division.
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: July 31-August 6, 2022
An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Dorsey Street in Benld in reference to criminal damage to property. An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Gillespie Street in reference to a suspicious person. An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Madison Street in reference...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Council approves FOP contract, considers tax-supported police pension plan
Gillespie city aldermen voted unanimously Monday night to authorize the Mayor and City Clerk to sign a new contract with the Fraternal Order of Police which authorizes substantial wage increases for city police officers. Additionally, the council set a special meeting for 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, to vote on whether or not to submit a tax referendum to voters that would support a place pension plan for local police. Both measures appear to be aimed at retaining officers.
