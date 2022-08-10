Good news for readers with kids. Vero Beach has a brand-new pediatric practice – and there is a charming story behind it. Forty years ago, Dr. Asoka Wijetilleki, a Vero Beach pediatrician fondly known as Dr. Wije, held a newborn girl in his arms wondering what she might become. Little did he know that 39 years later he’d get a phone call from her asking if she could join him in his practice when she returned to Vero after living and working in New York. And that just a short time after joining him, she would end up being his boss and the future of the practice.

