FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
pasconewsonline.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Sebastian
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
veronews.com
Inaugural Treasure Coast Women Who Rock Awards
VERO BEACH, FLA. — The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Indian River State College (IRSC) has partnered with weVENTURE Women’s Business Center (WBC) at Florida Tech’s Bisk College of Business and presenting sponsor PNC Bank to host the Inaugural Women Who Rock Awards of the Treasure Coast on October 11th and 13th in honor of National Woman’s Small Business Month.
treasurecoast.com
Attention PSL Residents! Do not miss a single update from FCC Environmental Services!
Attention PSL Residents! Do not miss a single update from FCC Environmental Services!. FCC Environmental Services will become the City’s new solid waste hauler Sept. 5, and we want to make sure residents don’t miss a single update about their new service. Sign up for solid waste text...
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County, FL (August 8, 2022) –St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates awarded a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate-income families build and improve their homes across the U.S.
New program helps Port St. Lucie residents find affordable housing
We're told home ownership is part of the American dream, however, today's housing market makes it feel more like a pipe dream for many.
veronews.com
Sea Colony unit ‘by far the prettiest condo currently on market’
After visiting Florida’s West Coast for 10 winters, Rodney and Kimberly Miller felt like it was getting too crowded. So they began looking for a place with a more laid-back environment for their southern sojourns. Fortuitously, a neighbor near their Sunapee, New Hampshire, home mentioned Vero Beach and the...
veronews.com
Pediatrician opens practice with doctor who delivered her
Good news for readers with kids. Vero Beach has a brand-new pediatric practice – and there is a charming story behind it. Forty years ago, Dr. Asoka Wijetilleki, a Vero Beach pediatrician fondly known as Dr. Wije, held a newborn girl in his arms wondering what she might become. Little did he know that 39 years later he’d get a phone call from her asking if she could join him in his practice when she returned to Vero after living and working in New York. And that just a short time after joining him, she would end up being his boss and the future of the practice.
wealthinsidermag.com
10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Predicted to Decline the Most
People looking to buy a home may be frustrated by two recent trends, leaving them unsure of the best time to pull the trigger. Just as the price of homes in many areas has started to cool off, mortgage rates have spiked — the rate on a 30-year mortgage has doubled since the beginning of the year, as we recently reported. So do you buy now or wait to see if interest rates come down before prices go back up? Right about now, a crystal ball would help.
mynews13.com
Florida Today: Melbourne motel abruptly tells tenants to move out, worrying officials
Melbourne landscaper Alfred Pellegrino moved into Riders on the Storm Inn in January, renting a room at the aging U.S. 1 weekly-rental motel while battling numbness in his hands — a threat to his livelihood. Like his fellow tenants, Pellegrino unexpectedly learned last week that the motel is shutting...
marinelink.com
Kovalski Named VP, Engineering at Ocean5
Stuart, Florida-based Ocean5 appointed Roger Kovalski as Vice President of Engineering. Photo courtesy Ocean5. Stuart, Florida-based Ocean5 appointed Roger Kovalski as Vice President of Engineering. He was previously Senior Project Engineer & Yacht Designer, and began his career with OCEAN5 in early 2012. Kovalski has been in the engineering and...
veronews.com
COVID infections flatten; hospital admissions drop
The latest COVID-19 surge may finally have peaked, with new weekly infections here flattening around the 500 mark as the Vero Beach area remains a zone of high community transmission. The CDC reported 18 new hospital admissions in the seven days ending Aug. 3, and as of press time Monday,...
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
veronews.com
In Memory: Aug. 10
Robert L. Esposito, age 77, passed away August 9, 2022 at the VNA Hospice House, Vero Beach. He was born May 14, 1945 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late Adolph and Bruna Esposito. Bob was a graduate of West Haven High School, class of 1963. He served in the...
veronews.com
Brightline service through Vero to Orlando pushed back to next year
Brightline won’t complete construction on its $2.8 billion extension of high-speed passenger train tracks to Orlando by the end of 2022, as once expected, a company spokeswoman said. Instead, construction on the 170-mile-long extension will continue into 2023 and the initiation of passenger service between South Florida and Orlando...
veronews.com
From the Publisher
Last week, when Gannett – owner of the Press Journal – reported a second quarter loss of $54 million and warned of coming “painful reductions” to its already decimated news staff, it in part blamed what the Poynter Institute called its “disastrous financial results” on the soaring cost of paper.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center Creates New Laborist Program to Accommodate Area Growth
Board-certified OB-GYN now on-site 24/7 to provide fast access to care, ensure safety. August 2, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center has announced that laborists are now available in-house 24/7 at the regional, not-for-profit medical center. Laborists, also called “OB-GYN hospitalists,” are highly trained physicians who specialize in inpatient care...
visitindianrivercounty.com
It’s A Dogs World In Indian River
Want to plan a vacation but don’t want to leave your furry friend behind? Many people consider their dogs to be family members not – just pets – and leaving them behind can be difficult. With several hotel options, places to play, and even a mobile vet, Indian River County is the perfect place to plan a pet-friendly family vacation.
WPBF News 25
'I can’t think of a better first day': School back in session on the Treasure Coast
Fla. — School district leaders on the Treasure Coast say everything went great for the first day back and they’re going to continue doing everything they can to keep students and staff safe. Martin County Public Schools. "We couldn’t of asked for a better first day- We’ve...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: What to Expect During the Last Weeks of Waste Pro’s Contract
Port St. Lucie - Tuesday August 9, 2022: Port St. Lucie’s waste-service contract with Waste Pro is coming to an end in a few weeks and the city has issued an advisory to residents about what to expect until the new service provider takes over. In their advisory the...
veronews.com
Cuddly critters charm kids at LaPorte ‘Back to School’ event
The pitter-patter of children’s feet mixed with the clomping of horses’ hooves and squawks of exotic birds at the seventh annual Back to School Family Fun Day hosted by LaPorte Farms in Sebastian. The summertime event is always a great way to get little ones geared up and excited about heading back to school in just a few short weeks.
