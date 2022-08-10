ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

veronews.com

Inaugural Treasure Coast Women Who Rock Awards

VERO BEACH, FLA. — The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Indian River State College (IRSC) has partnered with weVENTURE Women's Business Center (WBC) at Florida Tech's Bisk College of Business and presenting sponsor PNC Bank to host the Inaugural Women Who Rock Awards of the Treasure Coast on October 11th and 13th in honor of National Woman's Small Business Month.
veronews.com

Sea Colony unit 'by far the prettiest condo currently on market'

After visiting Florida's West Coast for 10 winters, Rodney and Kimberly Miller felt like it was getting too crowded. So they began looking for a place with a more laid-back environment for their southern sojourns. Fortuitously, a neighbor near their Sunapee, New Hampshire, home mentioned Vero Beach and the...
veronews.com

Pediatrician opens practice with doctor who delivered her

Good news for readers with kids. Vero Beach has a brand-new pediatric practice – and there is a charming story behind it. Forty years ago, Dr. Asoka Wijetilleki, a Vero Beach pediatrician fondly known as Dr. Wije, held a newborn girl in his arms wondering what she might become. Little did he know that 39 years later he'd get a phone call from her asking if she could join him in his practice when she returned to Vero after living and working in New York. And that just a short time after joining him, she would end up being his boss and the future of the practice.
wealthinsidermag.com

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Predicted to Decline the Most

People looking to buy a home may be frustrated by two recent trends, leaving them unsure of the best time to pull the trigger. Just as the price of homes in many areas has started to cool off, mortgage rates have spiked — the rate on a 30-year mortgage has doubled since the beginning of the year, as we recently reported. So do you buy now or wait to see if interest rates come down before prices go back up? Right about now, a crystal ball would help.
marinelink.com

Kovalski Named VP, Engineering at Ocean5

Stuart, Florida-based Ocean5 appointed Roger Kovalski as Vice President of Engineering. Photo courtesy Ocean5. Stuart, Florida-based Ocean5 appointed Roger Kovalski as Vice President of Engineering. He was previously Senior Project Engineer & Yacht Designer, and began his career with OCEAN5 in early 2012. Kovalski has been in the engineering and...
veronews.com

COVID infections flatten; hospital admissions drop

The latest COVID-19 surge may finally have peaked, with new weekly infections here flattening around the 500 mark as the Vero Beach area remains a zone of high community transmission. The CDC reported 18 new hospital admissions in the seven days ending Aug. 3, and as of press time Monday,...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

They've been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he'd grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp's five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of "old Florida" that's quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
veronews.com

In Memory: Aug. 10

Robert L. Esposito, age 77, passed away August 9, 2022 at the VNA Hospice House, Vero Beach. He was born May 14, 1945 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late Adolph and Bruna Esposito. Bob was a graduate of West Haven High School, class of 1963. He served in the...
veronews.com

Brightline service through Vero to Orlando pushed back to next year

Brightline won't complete construction on its $2.8 billion extension of high-speed passenger train tracks to Orlando by the end of 2022, as once expected, a company spokeswoman said. Instead, construction on the 170-mile-long extension will continue into 2023 and the initiation of passenger service between South Florida and Orlando...
veronews.com

From the Publisher

Last week, when Gannett – owner of the Press Journal – reported a second quarter loss of $54 million and warned of coming "painful reductions" to its already decimated news staff, it in part blamed what the Poynter Institute called its "disastrous financial results" on the soaring cost of paper.
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jupiter Medical Center Creates New Laborist Program to Accommodate Area Growth

Board-certified OB-GYN now on-site 24/7 to provide fast access to care, ensure safety. August 2, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center has announced that laborists are now available in-house 24/7 at the regional, not-for-profit medical center. Laborists, also called "OB-GYN hospitalists," are highly trained physicians who specialize in inpatient care...
visitindianrivercounty.com

It's A Dogs World In Indian River

Want to plan a vacation but don't want to leave your furry friend behind? Many people consider their dogs to be family members not – just pets – and leaving them behind can be difficult. With several hotel options, places to play, and even a mobile vet, Indian River County is the perfect place to plan a pet-friendly family vacation.
veronews.com

Cuddly critters charm kids at LaPorte 'Back to School' event

The pitter-patter of children's feet mixed with the clomping of horses' hooves and squawks of exotic birds at the seventh annual Back to School Family Fun Day hosted by LaPorte Farms in Sebastian. The summertime event is always a great way to get little ones geared up and excited about heading back to school in just a few short weeks.
