spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Humane Society to Celebrate 70 years of Sheltering With Annual Tuxes & Tails Gala Aug. 27
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – The Brevard Humane Society is holding its 11th Annual Tuxes & Tails Gala on Saturday, August 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Space Coast Convention Center, 301 Tucker Lane in Cocoa. This celebration will honor Brevard Humane Society’s 70...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school
VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Hiring Event Continues on Thursday at CareerSource in Titusville
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office hiring event will continue on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CareerSource in Titusville at 3880 S. Washington Avenue. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is now hiring for these positions:. ■ 911 Call Taker. ■ 911 Dispatcher. ■ Animal Care...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Ivey Jails ‘Most Despicable Excuse for a Human Being I’ve Ever Seen’
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked animal cruelty and abuse suspect Erica Black, 32, into the Brevard County jail in Sharpes and highlighted one of the most egregious cases he has seen during his long career. BREVARD COUNTY • SHARPES, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked another...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Announces BCSO School Resource Deputies Will Carry A Rifle
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey released a video Monday night to announce the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies will be carrying rifles to increase safety on campuses this school year. “While I pray it never happens, I can assure you that our...
floridapolitics.com
Third report says Brevard Sheriff pressuring candidates to drop races
Florida Today reports Wayne Ivey tried to get candidates to drop out of races for Judge, Brevard County Commission and School Board and endorse his choice. A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate.
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Harrison Dewitt Williams ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 55-year-old Harrison Dewitt Williams BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Williams has two warrants for failure to appear in reference to possession of cocaine and failure to...
click orlando
‘I’m very proud of her:’ Cocoa volunteer makes helping people her mission
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – When she’s not running her own business, one Brevard County native is paying it forward in the community she grew up in. Marci Davis is a volunteer with the Cocoa Police Department, the head of a nonprofit and an operations manager of her church. Her role may change, but the mission is always the same — helping people.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Second Annual Life Recaptured ‘Walk With Wings’ Gala Set Sept. 24 at the War Bird Museum in Titusville
WATCH: Life Recaptured Brandy Crisafulli discusses the Second Annual Life Recaptured ‘Walk With Wings’ Gala, set for September 24 at the Warbird Museum, located at 6600 Tico Road in Titusville. Crisafulli is at the Warbird Museum with Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall and details the mission of Life Recaptured, which offers women who are trapped in sexual exploitation a way to refuge and freedom.
spacecoastdaily.com
10th Annual ‘Reach for the Stars’ Gala Set for Sept. 10 at Hilton Garden Inn Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Take Stock in Children program, a part of Brevard Schools Foundation (BSF), is hosting its 10th annual Reach for the Stars Gala on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cocoa Beach. Funds raised from this event ensure that the Take...
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids
"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Fire Department Earns ISO Class 1 Rating, Becomes First in Brevard to Reach Achievement
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Fire Department is proud to announce that it has earned an Insurance Services Office (ISO) Class 1 rating, placing it among the top 1% of fire departments in the nation and the top 10% of fire departments in the state of Florida.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Launch Credit Union Board Chair Percy Cohrs Talks About LCU’s Growth, Exceptional Services
WATCH: Launch Credit Union Board Chair Percy Cohrs talks with Space Coast Daily’s Karina Connor about LCU’s growth and exceptional services. Launch Credit Union opened its second branch in Titusville on July 8, at 90 South Singleton Avenue. Titusville Mayor Dan Diesel, several Launch board members, CEO Joe Mirachi, and the Titusville Area and Cocoa Beach Regional Chambers of Commerce helped cut the ribbon to make it official.
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
spacecoastdaily.com
Liberty Caucus of Florida’s Bob White to Keynote Brevard Federated Republican Women Luncheon Sept. 7
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard Federated Republican Women will host their lunch meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7 that will feature Bob White, Chairman of the Liberty Caucus of Florida a grassroots organization dedicated to working with the Republican Party to advance our principles and individual rights. “His love...
WESH
VIDEO: Florida mom's Kia stolen from driveway as she gets ready to take kids to school
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man is in the Brevard County Jail on charges of stealing a woman's car. Titusville Police say 43-year-old Santiago Pena took off in the woman's Kia Soul as she was getting ready to take her kids to school. It happened around 7:30 a.m....
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
veronews.com
Man charged after stabbing associate several times in vehicle
VERO BEACH — A man is awaiting extradition to Indian River County following a stabbing last month that left an associate – another man – seriously injured, officials said. The incident occurred in front of the Oceanaire Inn Motel in Vero Beach. “The wound was so severe...
Man recovering credit card skimmer kicks Brevard County K-9 officer, sheriff says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County K-9 officer took a bite out of crime after it was kicked by a fleeing suspect, according to Sheriff Wayne Ivey. Investigators said Marios Stoean ran from deputies Friday night after they caught him trying to retrieve a “credit card skimmer” at a bank’s ATM.
