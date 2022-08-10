Read full article on original website
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Announces BCSO School Resource Deputies Will Carry A Rifle
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey released a video Monday night to announce the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies will be carrying rifles to increase safety on campuses this school year. “While I pray it never happens, I can assure you that our...
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Ivey Jails ‘Most Despicable Excuse for a Human Being I’ve Ever Seen’
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked animal cruelty and abuse suspect Erica Black, 32, into the Brevard County jail in Sharpes and highlighted one of the most egregious cases he has seen during his long career. BREVARD COUNTY • SHARPES, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked another...
Brevard Sheriff’s Office Charity Receives $73,000 Donation From Boniface Hiers Automotive Group
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announces “Dream for the Badge,” an initiative of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Charity that enables children with terminal illness and adults with different abilities to experience a day as a law enforcement officer. You can help support this great cause by visiting DreamfortheBadge.com.
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Harrison Dewitt Williams ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 55-year-old Harrison Dewitt Williams BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Williams has two warrants for failure to appear in reference to possession of cocaine and failure to...
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Hiring Event Continues on Thursday at CareerSource in Titusville
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office hiring event will continue on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CareerSource in Titusville at 3880 S. Washington Avenue. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is now hiring for these positions:. ■ 911 Call Taker. ■ 911 Dispatcher. ■ Animal Care...
Melbourne Fire Department Earns ISO Class 1 Rating, Becomes First in Brevard to Reach Achievement
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Fire Department is proud to announce that it has earned an Insurance Services Office (ISO) Class 1 rating, placing it among the top 1% of fire departments in the nation and the top 10% of fire departments in the state of Florida.
WATCH: Launch Credit Union Board Chair Percy Cohrs Talks About LCU’s Growth, Exceptional Services
WATCH: Launch Credit Union Board Chair Percy Cohrs talks with Space Coast Daily’s Karina Connor about LCU’s growth and exceptional services. Launch Credit Union opened its second branch in Titusville on July 8, at 90 South Singleton Avenue. Titusville Mayor Dan Diesel, several Launch board members, CEO Joe Mirachi, and the Titusville Area and Cocoa Beach Regional Chambers of Commerce helped cut the ribbon to make it official.
Brevard Humane Society to Celebrate 70 years of Sheltering With Annual Tuxes & Tails Gala Aug. 27
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – The Brevard Humane Society is holding its 11th Annual Tuxes & Tails Gala on Saturday, August 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Space Coast Convention Center, 301 Tucker Lane in Cocoa. This celebration will honor Brevard Humane Society’s 70...
Liberty Caucus of Florida’s Bob White to Keynote Brevard Federated Republican Women Luncheon Sept. 7
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard Federated Republican Women will host their lunch meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7 that will feature Bob White, Chairman of the Liberty Caucus of Florida a grassroots organization dedicated to working with the Republican Party to advance our principles and individual rights. “His love...
WATCH: Second Annual Life Recaptured ‘Walk With Wings’ Gala Set Sept. 24 at the War Bird Museum in Titusville
WATCH: Life Recaptured Brandy Crisafulli discusses the Second Annual Life Recaptured ‘Walk With Wings’ Gala, set for September 24 at the Warbird Museum, located at 6600 Tico Road in Titusville. Crisafulli is at the Warbird Museum with Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall and details the mission of Life Recaptured, which offers women who are trapped in sexual exploitation a way to refuge and freedom.
Arrests In Brevard County: August 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Patrick Space Force Base Unleashes .50-Caliber Aircraft Weapons From Contingency Locations
BREVARD COUNTY • SATELLITE BEACH, FLORIDA – When the United States military personnel are trapped in enemy territory every minute counts as danger approaches. When the 920th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s weapons specialists were tasked to find a way to use the wing’s HH-60G Pave Hawk weapons systems as a way to defend a contingency location on the ground under enemy attack the team developed a first-of-its-kind use for the aircraft’s two GAU-18 .50-caliber machine guns.
City of Melbourne to Host Two Sites for International Coastal Cleanup Event On Sept. 17
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The City of Melbourne will be hosting two clean-up sites as part of the International Coastal Cleanup 2022 event, on September 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Ballard Park, 924 Thomas Barbour Drive. Volunteers will clean along the bank, on...
THINGS TO DO: Top 10 Best Freshwater Fishing Spots Along Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast is known for its beautiful beaches and the world-famous Indian River Lagoon, but did you know it’s also home to some fantastic freshwater fishing lakes?. With world-class bass, crappie, and panfish opportunities at your doorstep it’s yet another reason why this...
Palm Bay Police Arrest Three Suspects After Search Warrant Results in Recovery of Illegal Drugs, Firearms and Bullet Proof Vests
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Palm Bay Police announced on Wednesday, after a long-term narcotics investigation, members of the SWAT Team and Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the 3000 block of Tarpon Avenue SE that resulted in the arrest of three suspects. One...
Ten Eastern Florida State College Employees Named STARS Award Winners for Outstanding Performance
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Ten Eastern Florida State College employees were named STARS Award winners Monday for their exemplary performance during the past academic year. The letters in STARS stand for Superlative, Teamwork, Attitude, Responsibility and Service. STARS Award recipients were Brittany Harris, Millie Rogue, Debbie Kowalczyk, Kaylee Francisco,...
10th Annual ‘Reach for the Stars’ Gala Set for Sept. 10 at Hilton Garden Inn Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Take Stock in Children program, a part of Brevard Schools Foundation (BSF), is hosting its 10th annual Reach for the Stars Gala on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cocoa Beach. Funds raised from this event ensure that the Take...
City of Palm Bay Public Works: Road Repairs in the Area of Minton Road Bridge to Begin Aug. 22
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Motorists on Minton Road in Palm Bay should anticipate delays, reduced lanes of traffic, and road construction alerts in the area of Minton Road Bridge beginning Monday, Aug. 22. Repairs are planned for the southwest corner approach slab of the bridge...
Fatal Crash on US-1 in Mims Kills 24-Year-Old Woman From Titusville
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash on US-1 near Wiley Avenue in Mims that killed a 24-year-old woman from Titusville who was one of the passengers inside a vehicle. The crash happened around 4:38 p.m. ET and has temporarily shutdown...
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Sunny Skies, High Near 92 for Brevard On Thursday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Thursday in Brevard County calls for a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, with a high near 92. Heat index values will be as high as 105. Light south wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
