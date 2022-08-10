ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Says Darvin Ham Will Run Lakers Offense Through Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the game when he is healthy. He is versatile on both ends of the floor, capable of scoring from a variety of areas on offense while being an elite rim protector and multi-positional defender. Even though he had a down season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis still managed to average 23.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 3.1 APG.
The Spun

Details Emerge From LeBron James' Meeting With Lakers

Earlier this month, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported the Los Angeles Lakers met with LeBron James to discuss their future together. The two sides reportedly had a "productive" discussion, but did not decide on a future contract. LeBron is eligible for a two-year, $97 million extension, but that wasn't completed in the meeting.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Insider Points to Major Weakness With This Team

Do the Dodgers have a weak spot? Andy McCullough of The Athletic did a mailbag on Tuesday, and he thinks they might. With Clayton Kershaw laid low by another back injury, plus Walker Buehler out indefinitely, the rotation looks a tad worrisome. If neither Kershaw nor Buehler makes it back for October — Kershaw may be more likely than Buehler — the Dodgers will have to bank on Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Dustin May carrying the load. The first four have all produced excellent results in 2022, but are also more contact-prone than most contenders would prefer. May is working his way back from Tommy John surgery.
Lakers Nation

Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka Preaching Importance Of Patience In Conducting Remaining Offseason Business

The Los Angeles Lakers maintain they will do more work to improve the roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Lakers finished the previous campaign with a 33-49 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs. When the nightmare season concluded, vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka promised to bring championship-level basketball back to L.A.
