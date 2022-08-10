Read full article on original website
Lakers News: LeBron James and Anthony Davis React to LA's New Uniforms
LeBron James and Anthony Davis both gave the Lakers new "classic edition" uniforms a rave review.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Are Reportedly "Hopeful" That Russell Westbrook Will Increase His Corner 3PT Percentage
Russell Westbrook has had a fantastic career in the NBA, and there's no doubt that he will end up retiring as a Hall-of-Fame player. He has made a name for himself as an explosive scorer at the rim and as an elite passer. Despite his numerous skills, one of Russell...
Shaquille O’Neal wishes he could play against ‘buttercups’ in today’s NBA: ‘It’ll be a slaughterhouse’
It’s no secret that the NBA has changed a lot over the years, and for that reason, it’s always tough to speculate about how a given player would have performed in a different era. However, when it comes to Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, he has no...
Could It Happen? A Kevin Durant And James Harden Reunion In Philadelphia?
According to Frank Isola, Kevin Durant has interest in playing with James Harden on the Philadelphia 76ers. SNY's Ian Begley also reported that the Brooklyn Nets superstar would be open to playing for the 76ers.
TMZ.com
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Dodgers News: What the Nationals Wanted From LA in the Trade For Juan Soto
The Los Angeles Dodgers were one of the few teams that could afford to trade for Juan Soto. The Nationals, being well aware of this fact, would obviously try to capitalize on the moment. So how high was the price?
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says Darvin Ham Will Run Lakers Offense Through Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the game when he is healthy. He is versatile on both ends of the floor, capable of scoring from a variety of areas on offense while being an elite rim protector and multi-positional defender. Even though he had a down season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis still managed to average 23.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 3.1 APG.
Austin Reaves reflects on Lakers-Clippers rivalry: 'Everyone gets amped up'
The Lakers have won 17 NBA championships, while the Clippers have won none. But the rivalry between these two teams has been one-sided, favoring the Clippers in recent years. The Clippers are 32-7 against the Lakers over the last 10 seasons, including seven straight wins in the last two years.
Pelicans Can Build Kevin Durant Deal, Keep Brandon Ingram
The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly deemed Brandon Ingram 'off the table' in trade talks for Kevin Durant but a deal can be built using a third team.
Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka Made Bold Promise to LeBron James in Recent Meeting
Lakers executive Rob Pelinka made LeBron James a big promise during their recent meeting regarding the star's potential contract extension.
Retiring Bill Russell's No. 6 ensures his legacy of equality and justice endures | Opinion
Bill Russell joins Jackie Robinson and Wayne Gretzksy as the only players in American professional sports to have their numbers retired leaguewide.
Details Emerge From LeBron James' Meeting With Lakers
Earlier this month, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported the Los Angeles Lakers met with LeBron James to discuss their future together. The two sides reportedly had a "productive" discussion, but did not decide on a future contract. LeBron is eligible for a two-year, $97 million extension, but that wasn't completed in the meeting.
Lakers News: LeBron James Contract Extension Meeting Details Revealed
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports provides some details from the Lakers recent meeting with superstar LeBron James regarding a possible contract extension.
thecomeback.com
Shaquille O’Neal has strong words for current NBA, calls players “butter cups”
It’s no secret that the NBA game has changed since former Los Angeles Lakers superstar center Shaquille O’Neal was playing in his prime. These days, the game is less physical and has become much more friendly to players on offense thanks to a few rule changes and the way the game is officiated.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals The Lakers Finally Want To Offer Maximum Number Of Picks For Kyrie Irving
The situation with the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook had reached a point where most people believe there is no coming back from. Westbrook being given most of the blame for LA's rotten 2021-22 season has not sat well with the guard as he continues to balk at the possibility of accepting a smaller role on the squad.
Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit to be heard by LA jury
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Kobe Bryant was one of the most photogenic sports figures in Los Angeles, and images of him seen by millions around the world — smiling in victory, grimacing in agony — keep his memory alive. But some photos of him should...
Dodgers: Insider Points to Major Weakness With This Team
Do the Dodgers have a weak spot? Andy McCullough of The Athletic did a mailbag on Tuesday, and he thinks they might. With Clayton Kershaw laid low by another back injury, plus Walker Buehler out indefinitely, the rotation looks a tad worrisome. If neither Kershaw nor Buehler makes it back for October — Kershaw may be more likely than Buehler — the Dodgers will have to bank on Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Dustin May carrying the load. The first four have all produced excellent results in 2022, but are also more contact-prone than most contenders would prefer. May is working his way back from Tommy John surgery.
Celtics Reportedly Desired Destination for Kevin Durant
When Kevin Durant first asked out of Brooklyn, his desired landing spots were Phoenix and Miami, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. However, the Suns have since matched the max offer sheet the Pacers gave Deandre Ayton. Due to only being allowed one player on a designated rookie ...
Lakers News: NBA Expert Provides Hot Take on Russell Westbrook Situation
The Ringer's Ryen Russillo explains why Russell Westbrook playing in any capacity for LA is worse than him sitting out the season.
Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka Preaching Importance Of Patience In Conducting Remaining Offseason Business
The Los Angeles Lakers maintain they will do more work to improve the roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Lakers finished the previous campaign with a 33-49 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs. When the nightmare season concluded, vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka promised to bring championship-level basketball back to L.A.
