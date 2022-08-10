Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gspublishing.net
NEHS attends state land judging competition
The New England High School FFA chapter recently traveled to Harvey for the state land judging competition. The chapter had four participants. Bailey Urlacher earned a gold award and tied for second place overall individually. Matthew Bock earned a silver award, and Bradley Krebs and Mark Schmidt earned bronze awards.
Grundy County Herald
Two GCHS Bass Team members competing in National Bassmasters Tournament
Justin and Jackson Jacobs from Pelham, sons of Leslie Harshman Jacobs and Keith Jacobs, are competing this week at the 2022 Bassmasters High School National Championship at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina. Justin and Jacob are current and former members of the Grundy County High School Bass Team. The brothers qualified through the Central Tennessee Regional Trail. Each two-angler team is accompanied by a coach who runs the boat and can give advice on fishing techniques and patterns. Keith Jacobs will act at his sons’ coach at the tournament.
Comments / 0