Justin and Jackson Jacobs from Pelham, sons of Leslie Harshman Jacobs and Keith Jacobs, are competing this week at the 2022 Bassmasters High School National Championship at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina. Justin and Jacob are current and former members of the Grundy County High School Bass Team. The brothers qualified through the Central Tennessee Regional Trail. Each two-angler team is accompanied by a coach who runs the boat and can give advice on fishing techniques and patterns. Keith Jacobs will act at his sons’ coach at the tournament.

PELHAM, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO