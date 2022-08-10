Kate (Hopley) Cordani, 95, passed peacefully at home on Friday, August 5, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born in Dorchester on January 23, 1927, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Owen & Mary Ann (Judson) Hopley, both immigrants from Sheffield, England. Kate resided in her home for over 60 years and has told family that the house sits on the first 80 acres of land that began the township of Staunton.

STAUNTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO