Death of Kate (Hopley) Cordani
Kate (Hopley) Cordani, 95, passed peacefully at home on Friday, August 5, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born in Dorchester on January 23, 1927, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Owen & Mary Ann (Judson) Hopley, both immigrants from Sheffield, England. Kate resided in her home for over 60 years and has told family that the house sits on the first 80 acres of land that began the township of Staunton.
Death of Ned Ray Newingham
Ned Ray Newingham was born on February 11, 1945, to Clarence and Rosa (Henson) Newingham in White Hall, Illinois. He loved to work, ride his motorcycle, be with his dogs and cat (Dolly), play cards, and spend time with his grandchildren. Ned met Sylvia Clark and they were married on...
Gillespie Police Report: July 31-August 6, 2022
An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Dorsey Street in Benld in reference to criminal damage to property. An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Gillespie Street in reference to a suspicious person. An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Madison Street in reference...
