ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

Trump ties may come back to haunt in swing state Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Donald Trump reasserted his grip on Republicans in Wisconsin’s primary, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to play that against his newly minted Republican opponent Wednesday while observers said running too closely to Trump in the swing state could be dangerous. Trump’s pick for governor, construction company co-owner Tim Michels, beat out the choice of establishment Republicans. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said that means Michels now “owns” Trump and he won’t be able to moderate in the general election. “His relationship with Trump is going to drive this campaign,” Evers told reporters after eating breakfast with his running mate, state Rep. Sarah Rodriguez. “Trump owns him, he owns Trump. That’s his problem, that’s not mine.” Michels sought to tie Evers to President Joe Biden, releasing a new TV ad the day after his win that calls them “both career politicians in way over their head.” The ad does not mention Trump’s endorsement of Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Wisconsin Gop#Election State#Republican Primary#Wisconsin Public Radio#The Associated Press#Kleefisch 47 43 Percent#Gop#Fbi#Democratic

Comments / 0

Community Policy