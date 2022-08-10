Read full article on original website
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
A Democrat who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race is giving the party a $600,000 surprise gift
The Milwaukee Bucks executive who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race this week is in a giving mood. After he immediately threw his support behind fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, Alex Lasry is now offering another gift to boost his former rival. Lasry said he...
Billionaire’s Son Drops $12 Million, Scrambles Race to Face Ron Johnson
For months, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes looked like a runaway candidate for the Democratic Senate nomination in the state, which would pit him against Sen. Ron Johnson (R) in November. A progressive star who’d already won a statewide election, Barnes has racked up endorsements from Majority Whip Jim Clyburn...
Wisconsin 2020 election investigator gets 'surprise' at Trump rally
Special counsel Michael Gableman is rallying behind the Trump-backed primary rival of Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, spurning the top lawmaker who hired him to investigate the 2020 election.
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson is poised to win Tuesday's primary. His chances in November look rocky.
In an election where the abortion issue could increase turnout from Democrats, Sen. Johnson may need to win more independents to hold on to his seat.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
Hear why Trump is targeting a Wisconsin GOP lawmaker
During a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, former President Donald Trump criticized the state’s House Speaker Robin Vos for not decertifying the 2020 election results.
Wisconsin GOP Leader Says Trump's Still Begging Him To Decertify 2020 Election
A top Republican in Wisconsin says former President Donald Trump swung and missed in an attempt to coax him into decertifying the state’s 2020 presidential election results. Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Trump called him last week asking him to decertify President Joe Biden’s win in his state.
Recap: Trump-backed Michels wins WI gov primary; Johnson, Barnes to face off in Senate race
Wisconsin provides another window into Trump's influence on the GOP a day after the FBI searched for classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump ties may come back to haunt in swing state Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Donald Trump reasserted his grip on Republicans in Wisconsin’s primary, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to play that against his newly minted Republican opponent Wednesday while observers said running too closely to Trump in the swing state could be dangerous. Trump’s pick for governor, construction company co-owner Tim Michels, beat out the choice of establishment Republicans. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said that means Michels now “owns” Trump and he won’t be able to moderate in the general election. “His relationship with Trump is going to drive this campaign,” Evers told reporters after eating breakfast with his running mate, state Rep. Sarah Rodriguez. “Trump owns him, he owns Trump. That’s his problem, that’s not mine.” Michels sought to tie Evers to President Joe Biden, releasing a new TV ad the day after his win that calls them “both career politicians in way over their head.” The ad does not mention Trump’s endorsement of Michels.
Trump threatens endorsement against Wisconsin Republican resisting decertify movement
Former President Donald Trump put a top Wisconsin lawmaker on notice, escalating his immense pressure campaign to get the state to embrace his claims of a stolen election in 2020.
Trump vs. Pence: Tim Michels Chances Against Rebecca Kleefisch—GOP Polls
Latest polls show Pence-backed candidate ahead of Trump's pick.
Barnes wins Democratic Senate primary in Wisconsin, finalizing showdown with Ron Johnson
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has won Wisconsin’s Democratic Senate primary, NBC News projects, officially setting up a pivotal battleground state showdown with incumbent Republican Ron Johnson in a race that could determine control of the Senate. Barnes' victory was all but certain after his three leading competitors exited the...
Competing Trump, Pence-endorsed candidates on ballot in Wisconsin
MSNBC's Shaquille Brewster joins Morning Joe to break down key primaries, including the Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary between candidates Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels.Aug. 9, 2022.
Primary takeaways: Dems eye Wis. Sen. Johnson; Vt. looks to break ceiling; Omar survives Minn. squeaker
Wisconsin Democrats united behind Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, nominating him to face two-term GOP incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson in the November election.
