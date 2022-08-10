ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hart ‘You Can Have Him Jolene’: Lyrics & Story Behind the Song

“You Can Have Him Jolene” is the reason that Chapel Hart is the on minds of country music fans across the nation. Their Golden Buzzer-worthy performance of the song on America’s Got Talent drew praise from the audience and judges. More importantly, it caught the attention of Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn. At the same time, it put the Mississippi-born New Orleans-based trio on the timelines of just about every country fan on the internet.
Dolly Parton Reacts to Spinoff of ‘Jolene’ That Got the Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Plenty of stars have covered Dolly Parton's hit song, “Jolene,” over the years, but a new girl group called Chapel Hart just gave the track a brand-new spin. The trio auditioned on a recent episode of America's Got Talent, where they sang an original song titled “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” And the performance ended up being such a smash that the Mississippi-born singers were awarded the Golden Buzzer, which automatically sends them to the next round of competition.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Sensation Chapel Hart Invited To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Next Month

Country vocal group Chapel Hart, who were sensational on this season of “America’s Got Talent,” have been invited to make their Grand Ole Opry Debut this August. The all-Black woman group, made up of sisters Danica and Devyn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, received a golden buzzer after their fantastic audition. The July 19 episode featured the group and their original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” which the group said was a response to Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene.”
