Rep. Jahana Hayes could be the first incumbent Connecticut Democrat to lose in 22 years
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger
Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
AOC and Ilhan Omar coordinated Supreme Court arrest stunt with Soros-funded dark money group
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and the 15 other Democratic lawmakers who were arrested Tuesday outside the Supreme Court coordinated the stunt with a progressive dark money group funded by billionaire George Soros.
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
Rep. Haley Stevens Wins Hotly Contested Democratic Primary In Michigan
Rep. Haley Stevens decisively won a contentious Democratic primary in the northern suburbs of Detroit on Tuesday, delivering a critical win for the pro-Israel lobby and other establishment groups that spent millions of dollars on her behalf. Stevens defeated Rep. Andy Levin, a progressive known for championing union rights and...
House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries
NEW YORK (AP) — Three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection are being challenged in Tuesday’s primary elections by rivals endorsed by the former president. The primaries for Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse are the...
Republican Rep. Paul Gosar wins primary to keep his seat
Controversial U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has won the GOP primary for Arizona’s 9th congressional district, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Gosar is one of former President Trump's biggest supporters and the embodiment of the MAGA movement in Arizona and made headlines this year appearing at a gathering of white nationalists hosted by the outspoken Holocaust denier, antisemitic, homophobic and racist activist Nick Fuentes.
RESULTS: Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won a tight primary race to retain the Democratic nomination for her Minnesota district
Minnesota held primary elections on Tuesday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. local time and 9 p.m. ET. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her bid for reelection in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District Democratic primary after besting challenger Don Samuels, who conceded on Tuesday night. Congress. Half of the North Star State's...
'Squad' member Ilhan Omar narrowly survives primary challenge from pro-police centrist candidate
Incumbent "Squad" Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has narrowly defeated her primary challenger, Don Samuels, in the race for the Democratic nomination to represent Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. Samuels, a pro-police candidate and former Minneapolis City Council member, offered a more centrist policy approach...
What to watch in Wis., 3 other states in Tuesday's primaries
The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor's race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber. Meanwhile, voters in Vermont are...
Ilhan Omar defeats primary challenger by less than 2,500 votes
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is on track to win a third term representing Minnesota's deep-blue 5th Congressional District after narrowly fending off a primary challenge on Tuesday. Omar won 57,683 votes — 50.3 percent of the total — while former Minneapolis City Councilman Don Samuels came up short with 55,217...
Omar survives surprising nail-biter to win Democratic nomination for Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, CNN projects
Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar survived a primary challenge Tuesday, CNN projected -- but barely, and the narrow result could encourage critics of the progressive "squad" member to try again in two years.
Congressman Dean Phillips wants Democrats to put forth a new presidential candidate for '24
Dean Phillips (D), Minnesota’s third district congressman, told Chad Hartman on WCCO Radio Thursday that it is time for a new generation. “I respect Joe Biden, but it’s time for a generational change”, and adds that it cannot be Donald Trump.
Republican Brad Finstad wins special election for Minnesota House seat
Republican Brad Finstad won a special election to fill the remainder of late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term in southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: Finstad, a former legislator and USDA rural development director, defeated Democratic nominee and former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger. Background:...
Merrick Garland calls Trump’s bluff
After Trump allies demanded he reveal the warrant behind the search of Mar-a-Lago, the attorney general moved to do just that. Now, the ball’s in Trump’s court.
Voters pick gubernatorial, Senate matchups in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Vermont, Connecticut
Voters went to the polls in four states on Tuesday, setting up a handful of high-stakes matchups for Senate and governorships. In Wisconsin, Democrats overwhelmingly selected Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson (R), who is seeking a third term despite an earlier pledge to retire after two. Republicans narrowly chose construction executive Tim Michels over former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch to face Gov. Tony Evers (D) in November. Former President Donald Trump had backed Michels while former Vice President Mike Pence had endorsed Kleefisch. Their policy platforms were similar, Politico reports, but Trump "had a problem" with Kleefisch "over an old tweet" involving a state Supreme Court justice whose election rulings Trump didn't like.
Becca Balint wins Vermont’s Democratic primary for U.S. House
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The leader of Vermont’s state Senate, Becca Balint, won the Democratic Party primary on Tuesday for Vermont’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, meaning she could become the first woman and the first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress.
4 winners and 1 loser from the Kansas, Missouri, Arizona, and Michigan primaries
Voters in five states — Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington — went to the polls Tuesday to select who will move on to a slew of competitive general election races and, in one case, tell us about the political ramifications of the Supreme Court’s June decision rolling back abortion rights.
