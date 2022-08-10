Read full article on original website
riograndeguardian.com
Podcast: A first for Brownsville as Chivas play Internazionale Milano
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The City of Brownsville will celebrate a first this evening as an international soccer game is played at Brownsville Sports Park between two of the biggest clubs in the world. The women’s team of Chivas de Guadalajara are champions of Mexico. They play Inter Milan of...
Rio Hondo Volleyball Edges Mercedes 3-2
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo volleyball team edged Mercedes three sets to two in a non-district match at Mercedes.
PSJA Looks to Get Back Into Playoffs
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After missing out on the playoffs the last two seasons, the PSJA Bears think they’ll have a shot to not only make it, but also win a district title. The Bears’ district, 31-6A went from nine teams to six. Vela and PSJA North,...
Mid-Valley cities announce first multi-county marathon
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is partnering with cities of Donna and Weslaco to bring the Valley’s first annual multi-county marathon. The participating cities met with start directors Andy Deschenes and Matt Auger along with the marathon’s race director, Basilio Mendoza to discuss the new marathon and the proposed route across Hidalgo […]
Early registration opens for Harlingen marathon
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Marathon returns for all ages and all levels of athletes on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. The marathon includes a variety of distances for runners to choose from. Runners can registers for a 26.2 mile run, 13.1 mile run, 2 or 4 person relay, or a 5k run. Early registration […]
Ayala Looks to Rebuild Valley View Football
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New Valley View football coach Hector Ayala and his coaching staff are bringing positive energy to his Tigers. “Looking real good, better than last year,” said senior running back Johnny Chavez. “These coaches got us working hard, harder than we have before.”. The...
KRGV
Two-A-Day Tour: Edinburg Bobcats
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg placed fourth in District 31-6A with a 5-3 record. This year's team could be in the mix once again, with a different looking district. Click on the video above for more.
KRGV
Two-A-Day Tour: Mission Eagles
MISSION, Texas -- Mission Eagles earned a taste of the postseason last year in HC Danny Longoria's first year, now with a different looking District 31-6A, they'll be looking for an even deeper run. Click on the video above for more.
Santa Maria football excited to play in new stadium
SANTA MARIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Maria football team is excited to play home games this year. All of their games in 2021 were played on the road while their new stadium was being built. “It looks nice,” said senior lineman/fullback Jordan Ramirez. “Have our family and friends...
No agreement on HCISD MOU
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the first day of school fast approaching, the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and the City of Harlingen have yet to reach an agreement on police security for local schools. Last month, the City of Harlingen recommended HCISD start up its own police department in two years. The city informed […]
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Former top performers revisited; evidence of roaches, flies, floor tiles
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to McAllen and found two former Top Performers needed a revisit after years of “Keeping it Clean.” However, one had fallen from the mountain. CBS 4’s new Food 4 Thought host, Derick Garcia, obtained troubling health inspection reports from Taco Fiesta. In April 2013 they were awarded […]
Brownsville ISD nurses receive life support training
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health and the Brownsville Independent School District offered trauma and life support training for their nurses. The two-day training helped prepare educators, school medical personnel, and first responders in the event of an active shooter scenario. Nurses from across BISD attended the hands-on training at Veterans Memorial Early College High School. They faced potential scenarios […]
Harlingen COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen reminds residents of a COVID-19 and booster clinic. The city’s social media post said vaccines and boosters will be available on: August 10 at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Harrison Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. August 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center […]
Three COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952. Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one […]
CBP seize $113K worth of cocaine
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCenytral) — Over $113,000 worth of cocaine was seized at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge, U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers say. On Aug. 4, a 22-year-old Mexican man attempted to enter the United States driving a 2011 Chrysler. According to a CBP report, the vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for […]
KRGV
Classes for Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy set to begin
Students at Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy will begin working towards their bachelor's degrees on Monday. For the first two years, students will take AP classes to prepare them for college courses. Once they are juniors, they are already getting college credit hours. Construction on the collegiate academy isn’t finished...
riograndeguardian.com
Villalobos: Exciting day for RGV as Anzalduas Bridge gets closer to carrying fully loaded trucks
MCALLEN, Texas – McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos thought the occasion so special he asked that an official photo be taken of the Anzalduas International Bridge Board members. The board comprises elected officials and staff from the cities of McAllen, Mission, and Granjeno. The reason the occasion was special, Villalobos...
KRGV
McAllen company selected to expand Anzalduas bridge
A McAllen company has been selected to expand the Anzalduas International Bridge. City commissioners officially selected D. Wilson Construction Company of McAllen for the construction of new inbound and outbound commercial facilities and related paving improvements at the bridge. The contract is for $81.8 million with a contract time of...
95 reptiles, insects seized at Hidalgo International Bridge
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 95 reptiles and insects from three people attempting to cross into Mexico. On Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 95 specimens of exotic reptiles and insects during an inspection at the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a news release. Officers inspected a white Ford van […]
