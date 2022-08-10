Camila Cabello Wears $15 Walmart Bodycon Dress With Strappy Sandals for Joyride on Baby Shark Children’s Bike

Click here to read the full article.

Camila Cabello recently went on a joyride at Walmart in a $15 dress she bought at the retailer.

The singer embraced a new hairstyle, too, showcasing her now light brown hair, wearing it straightened with a layered fringe in the front. The hair showcased hints of blond throughout. As Cabello rode her bicycle around the store, joyously, her black midi dress provided a supporting fit.

The sleeveless bodycon black dress had thick straps and a round neck.

To complete her look, Cabello wore a pair of Bazar Chic’s “Lola” sandals with a strappy accent. The black sandals wrapped around the ankle, with straps that crossed over the toe.

Strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that don’t offer much coverage around the legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

Last week, Cabello wore more a dramatic attire. She was spotted in a diagonal cutout dress with adorning cutout sleeves, which was paired with glossy Marc Jacob Kiki Boots .

Boots are usually the singer’s staple as for most of her performances, she’s worn boots with lace-up accents, knee-high lengths and platform soles. Cabello is showing her versatile, as she swapped out her boots for sandals.

PHOTO: Camila Cabello’s Style Through the Years