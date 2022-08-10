ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello Wears $15 Walmart Bodycon Dress With Strappy Sandals for Joyride on Baby Shark Children’s Bike

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
Camila Cabello recently went on a joyride at Walmart in a $15 dress she bought at the retailer.

The singer embraced a new hairstyle, too, showcasing her now light brown hair, wearing it straightened with a layered fringe in the front. The hair showcased hints of blond throughout. As Cabello rode her bicycle around the store, joyously, her black midi dress provided a supporting fit.

The sleeveless bodycon black dress had thick straps and a round neck.

To complete her look, Cabello wore a pair of Bazar Chic’s “Lola” sandals with a strappy accent. The black sandals wrapped around the ankle, with straps that crossed over the toe.

Strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that don’t offer much coverage around the legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

Last week, Cabello wore more a dramatic attire. She was spotted in a diagonal cutout dress with adorning cutout sleeves, which was paired with glossy Marc Jacob Kiki Boots .

Boots are usually the singer’s staple as for most of her performances, she’s worn boots with lace-up accents, knee-high lengths and platform soles. Cabello is showing her versatile, as she swapped out her boots for sandals.

wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Jennifer Lawrence runs into woman wearing the same dress in NYC

Don’t look up — because you might spot a stranger wearing your outfit. In a hilarious case of dressing déjà vu, Jennifer Lawrence bumped into another woman in her exact La Garçonne frock ($625) while out for a stroll in NYC Sunday. The “Hunger Games” actress, 31, paired the strappy sand-colored style with sold-out sandals from The Row and a Trademark bucket bag ($498), while her trendy twin looked equally chic with her Bottega Veneta bag and chunky clogs. Lawrence was first spotted in the sundress on July 29, when she styled it with a gingham bucket hat and a Dior saddle bag. While the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
