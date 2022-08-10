ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

DOJ: Fontana man paid 9-year-old girl in online gaming credits to create pornography

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c2bdx_0hBHUIym00

A 28-year-old Fontana man was sentenced in federal court to 25 years in prison for enticing young girls, some as young as 9 years old, to produce pornography.

Jonathan Garcia, 28, received the 25-year sentence Monday and was also ordered to be on supervised release for 20 years after he serves his time in prison.

In May, Garcia pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography. As part of his plea agreement, he admitted to posing as a 15-year-old boy online and communicating with a 9-year-old girl and encouraging her to send him sexually explicit photos in exchange for online credits used in the game “Roblox.”

According to the United States Department of Justice, the girl made three sexually explicit videos and sent them to Garcia. The girl’s mother discovered the online chats and contacted the Ontario Police Department which led to the investigation.

Police ultimately served a search warrant at Garcia’s home where they found several phones containing child pornography. During an interview with police, Garcia admitted to contacting other underage girls online for pornographic media dating back to at least 2015.

In total, Garcia estimated he had contacted somewhere between 50 and 100 girls, the DOJ said.

Garcia kept “meticulously maintained digital folders” that included photos of multiple girls between the ages of 11 and 14 who had been encouraged or paid by Garcia to create and send the images.

He was arrested by police and has remained in custody since March 2020.

Prosecutors in a sentencing memorandum called Garcia a serial offender who caused meaningful damage to many young girls.

“This was not a one-time error in judgment or slip in impulse control but a years-long, premeditated, campaign to satisfy his sexual interest,” prosecutors wrote.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Ontario Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Nurse facing murder charges in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6

A 37-year-old nurse accused of killing six people and injuring eight others when her Mercedes-Benz plowed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills last week faces six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, officials announced Monday. Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón called the crash “tragic.” Nicole Linton, a traveling […]
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
KTLA

Off-duty officer killed in Downey shooting

An off-duty police officer is dead following a shooting in Downey Monday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of an LA Fitness location. Downey police arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot. His wounds were severe and he was […]
DOWNEY, CA
CBS Denver

Dentist denies killing wife on safari trip, tells Colorado courtroom gun accidentally went off

A wealthy dentist accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip testified Wednesday that an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them to hunt a leopard accidentally went off, wounding her as she hurried to pack early in the morning."I did not kill my wife. I could not murder my wife. I would not murder my wife," Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph told jurors Wednesday.His voice cracked at times as he testified for over two hours about his open marriage to Bianca Rudolph and her death in October 2016 in Zambia. He said...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fontana, CA
The Independent

Gruesome new details emerge in house-of-horrors killings after girl escapes

Grisly details are emerging about a house-of-horrors case in Alabama in which authorities say a boyfriend killed and dismembered his partner and her son before holding her daughter hostage for more than a week.Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and first degree kidnapping by prosecutors in Tallapoosa County.Authorities say the “heroic” 12-year-old daughter bit through restraints that Mr Pascual-Reyes had used to tie her to a bed post before escaping from his mobile home in Dadeville and raising the alarm.According to an arrest warrant obtained by WRBL, Mr...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Garcia
The US Sun

‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured

THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Child Pornography#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

KTLA

65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy