Saint Louis, MO

Newspaper boxes may be returning – filled with meds

By Chris Hayes
 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS – You’ll soon see more drugs on a street corner near you. But in this case, neighbors are mostly happy about it.

One in south St. Louis City is called the “naloxyboxy,” a retrofitted newspaper dispenser containing the pharmaceutical naloxone packaged as Narcan nasal spray.

“We plan on placing these all throughout the city,” Chad Sabora said.

The first one will be officially starting this weekend, outside Sabora’s MO-Network headquarters on South Broadway, about a block north of Gasconade.

“If it’s 2 o’clock in the morning and somebody’s at risk, we want to make sure they don’t die,” Sabora said.

Naloxone can reverse a drug overdose in someone who may appear dead. Sabora says more people need to carry it.

“This creates some anonymity where people don’t have to worry about someone seeing them,” Sabora said. “Just come take this and save somebody’s life.”

Atif Mahr said it’s a great idea.

“…Especially with the epidemic we have going on.”

Mahr told us he once saved someone using naloxone.

“While we were working on a job site, someone OD’d. I’m a veteran, so the VA Hospital passes them out, so I happened to have one I keep it in my truck for safety, like that, and we administered it and he survived,” he said.

Sabora first brought naloxone to the St. Louis market a decade ago. We featured his efforts, which were illegal at the time, as he met in back alleys and people’s homes.

Now he works out in the open, like in 2020 when he passed out naloxone outside the St. Louis County Justice Center . Jail administrators told us then that they supported Sabora’s efforts.

Are there concerns the medication could be stolen?

“If somebody swipes everything, it’s still going to find its way into the community and our goal here is to flood neighborhoods,” Sabora said.

Sabora’s also working on helping people who struggle with access to other medications, like insulin and EpiPens, “…which we help people get for free or at low cost if they struggle to pay for their medication.”

“This is not about one population being pitted against each other when it comes to who can get their medication,” he said. “This is about all of us working together.”

