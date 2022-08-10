Read full article on original website
Cuppa' Joe with Amherst Town Manager & Special Guest Tony Maroulis
Join Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman and special guest Tony Maroulis, the Executive Director of Community & Strategic Initiatives at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, for an informal conversation. Bring your questions, ideas, concerns, all are welcome!. About Our Special Guest: Tony Maroulis. Tony Maroulis has been named executive director...
Meet and Greet with CRESS Director
Come meet the new Director of Amherst's CRESS program. Earl Miller and several CRESS responders will be at the Senior Center for coffee and pastries. He's looking forward to getting to know the senior community, so come say hi, ask questions and get to know the new department.
Elementary School Building Committee
RECEIVED: 8/09/2022 at 3:13 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Call to Order. 2. Anser: Agenda and Overview. 3. MSBA Comments on June PSR. 4. Amherst August 3 Presentation to MSBA Facility Assessment Subcommittee (FAS) and MSBA comments. 5. Updated Site Plans and School First Floor. 6. Net Zero Subcommittee Recommendation to Select Ground Source Heat Pump: Summary of July 6 and August 4 presentations to subcommittee and subcommittee recommendation. 7. Committee vote on HVAC: Motion to Select Ground Source Heat Pump (Geothermal) with Target EUI of 25 for the School HVAC system. 8. Invoices. 9. Matters not anticipated by the Chair 48 hours in advance of the meeting. 10. Public Comments. 11. Adjourn.
Amherst Municipal Affordable Housing Trust
RECEIVED: 8/8/22 at 2:44 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Announcements. Review minutes from July meeting. Discussion with Tim McCarthy, Craig’s Doors (7:10 PM). Planning for September Forum (7:30 PM). Discussion of Subcommittees, Working Groups and Roles of Trust Members (8:00 PM). Discussion of CPA proposals (8:30 PM). Updates and Discussions on: (8:40 PM): Strong Street property evaluation; East Gables (fka 132 Northampton Road); East Street/Belchertown Rd (including moving housing); Hickory Ridge. Public Comments. Items not anticipated within 48 hours. Upcoming meetings and comments for agenda future agendas: Housing Trust, September 8--Plans for permanent shelter; Ball Lane project. Housing Forum, September 13.
Solar Bylaw Working Group
RECEIVED: 8/05/2022 at 4:13 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Review/Vote Minutes from 7/29/22; Staff Updates; Overview of Land Use and Mapping in Amherst; Review of the MA Decarbonization Road Map; SBWG – Review workplan and timeline, including input from McGowan; Solar Assessment update; Next Meeting – Schedule and Agenda Items; Public Comment; Adjourn.
Water Shut-Off Notice: Kendrick Place
As part of the Northampton Rd reconstruction project the Department of Public Works will be shutting off the water to Kendrick Place on Wednesday, August 10th. Water will be turned off to all properties on Kendrick Place starting at 7:30 am. Water should be restored by 3:00 pm or earlier.
In the News
Department of Public Works crews will be installing water and sewer services to the North Amherst Library on Sunderl... Warner Bros. LLC crews will be placing the final coat of asphalt on the roundabout at the intersection of University Dr South and Snell St on Sat...
Amherst Community Theater Auditions
Sign-ups for Auditions are open now! September 9-11, 2022 with callbacks on Monday, September 12 for our January 2023 production of “Disney The Little Mermaid”. Check Amherst Community Theater website - https://amherstacts.org/. Contact: producer@amherstacts.org or call Sam Karlin, Producer, at 413-265-8900.
Fall Sports with Amherst Rec
Basketball, Ultimate Frisbee, Lacrosse, Tennis, and more! Keep your eyes peeled for details on our registration site!
