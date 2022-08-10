ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Jury convicts man in collision that killed bicyclist in west Beaumont

BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom has found a man guilty in a collision that killed a bicyclist in west Beaumont. Deliberations in the trial of Jason Lynn McKnight began late Wednesday afternoon and the jury returned with the verdict at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The jury...
BEAUMONT, TX
DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Suspected carjacker apprehended after brief pursuit in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Opelousas Street to Lake Charles on Wednesday evening about 5:00 p.m. in regard to a suspected carjacking. CPSO Communications deputies were able to obtain a description of the SUV from the victim and issued a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) to other law enforcement agencies in the vicinity.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair

BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
BEAUMONT, TX
Violations prompt immediate closure of Evadale game room, one arrest

EVADALE — On August 10, 2022, a game room inspection was conducted on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, Texas. The game room was found to have several violations of the Jasper County Ordinance Regulating Game Rooms, warranting the immediate closure of the facility until further notice. The game room could face fines up to $10,000.00 per violation, along with other penalties.
EVADALE, TX
Port Arthur PD seeks information regarding multiple unrelated crimes

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police Department is seeking information about multiple unrelated crimes that took place on August 5. The earliest incident occurred shortly after midnight. Officers responded to the Southeast Texas Medical Center in reference to a victim that had been shot in the buttocks. The shooting occurred at the Louis Manor Apartments, however there were no suspects or no witnesses, and the victim didn't wish to pursue criminal charges.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Beaumont Police investigating fatal crash of Lumberton woman

BEAUMONT — Madison "Madi" Hope Thibodeau, 23, of Lumberton, died in a traffic accident Sunday, August 7, 2022. A severe traffic collision involving one vehicle occurred near Cardinal Drive and Highway 347 in Beaumont, according to Beaumont police. Officers arrived to find a two-door Jeep engulfed in flames in the grass.
BEAUMONT, TX
Candlelight vigil honors Beaumont Police Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell

BEAUMONT — Family and friends say they accomplished their goal of shining a light on the memory of Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell. The Beaumont officer died August 9, 2020 when a teenager more than two times the limit for blood -alcohol content crashed into her police SUV on Cardinal Drive.
BEAUMONT, TX
Daughtry requests withdrawal of guilty plea

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a date rape drug over the internet to an unauthorized purchaser. Now, he is asking the court to reverse that plea. The defendant was indicted by a federal grand jury...
NEDERLAND, TX
Judge McDaniel lifting Hardin County burn ban, urges public to use caution

HARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's issuing an order lifting the Hardin County burn ban, effective at 5 p.m. Thursday. He urges the public to use extreme caution when doing outdoor burning, especially for people who live in Village Mills, Wildwood, Votaw and Thicket, where less rain has fallen and the drought remains severe.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
Home of former NFL star Earl Thomas ablaze

ORANGE — Orange Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Payton Smith says they believe a fire at former NFL Free Safety Earl Thomas was caused by a lightning strike. They said they were able to breach the home, but had to pull back and fight defensively due to the severity of the blaze.
ORANGE, TX
The Morning Show goes to Silsbee ISD for back to school

SILSBEE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to Silsbee to speak with Silsbee Elementary Principal Dr. Gerald Chandler see how the first day back to school went for teachers and incoming students. For the latest information and to stay up-to-date, follow KFDM on social media. Had an amazing...
SILSBEE, TX
The Morning Show visits The Giving Field

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford is at The Giving Field to discuss a fundraising event. The neighborhood community garden is conducting a lemonade stand, with funds benefiting needed repairs to their green house, as well as helping to cover maintenance issues.
BEAUMONT, TX
New Public Health Service Allows You to Order Birth and Death Records Online

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Public Health Department has announced they have partnered with Permitium for citizens to be able to order birth and death certificates from their home through an online portal at https://beaumonttexas.gov/vitalrecords. “We are very excited to be able to offer this new service to the citizens...
BEAUMONT, TX

