Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Remains in two vehicles in same waterway may provide closure in missing persons cases
PORT ARTHUR/PORT NECHES — Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that at the same time Port Arthur Police found the remains of Elton Harris in a submerged vehicle Tuesday afternoon, they found another vehicle and remains believed to be those of a man reported missing from Port Neches in 2008.
fox4beaumont.com
Jury convicts man in collision that killed bicyclist in west Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom has found a man guilty in a collision that killed a bicyclist in west Beaumont. Deliberations in the trial of Jason Lynn McKnight began late Wednesday afternoon and the jury returned with the verdict at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The jury...
fox4beaumont.com
DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
fox4beaumont.com
Volunteer firefighters confront fire danger in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY — KFDM's Angel San Juan talks to Kirbyville VFD's Chief Greg Ellis about the dangers volunteer firefighters face and the burn ban Jasper County Judge Mark Allen has in place. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4beaumont.com
Suspected carjacker apprehended after brief pursuit in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Opelousas Street to Lake Charles on Wednesday evening about 5:00 p.m. in regard to a suspected carjacking. CPSO Communications deputies were able to obtain a description of the SUV from the victim and issued a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) to other law enforcement agencies in the vicinity.
fox4beaumont.com
Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair
BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
fox4beaumont.com
Violations prompt immediate closure of Evadale game room, one arrest
EVADALE — On August 10, 2022, a game room inspection was conducted on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, Texas. The game room was found to have several violations of the Jasper County Ordinance Regulating Game Rooms, warranting the immediate closure of the facility until further notice. The game room could face fines up to $10,000.00 per violation, along with other penalties.
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur PD seeks information regarding multiple unrelated crimes
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police Department is seeking information about multiple unrelated crimes that took place on August 5. The earliest incident occurred shortly after midnight. Officers responded to the Southeast Texas Medical Center in reference to a victim that had been shot in the buttocks. The shooting occurred at the Louis Manor Apartments, however there were no suspects or no witnesses, and the victim didn't wish to pursue criminal charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont Police investigating fatal crash of Lumberton woman
BEAUMONT — Madison "Madi" Hope Thibodeau, 23, of Lumberton, died in a traffic accident Sunday, August 7, 2022. A severe traffic collision involving one vehicle occurred near Cardinal Drive and Highway 347 in Beaumont, according to Beaumont police. Officers arrived to find a two-door Jeep engulfed in flames in the grass.
fox4beaumont.com
Candlelight vigil honors Beaumont Police Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell
BEAUMONT — Family and friends say they accomplished their goal of shining a light on the memory of Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell. The Beaumont officer died August 9, 2020 when a teenager more than two times the limit for blood -alcohol content crashed into her police SUV on Cardinal Drive.
fox4beaumont.com
Daughtry requests withdrawal of guilty plea
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a date rape drug over the internet to an unauthorized purchaser. Now, he is asking the court to reverse that plea. The defendant was indicted by a federal grand jury...
fox4beaumont.com
Judge McDaniel lifting Hardin County burn ban, urges public to use caution
HARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's issuing an order lifting the Hardin County burn ban, effective at 5 p.m. Thursday. He urges the public to use extreme caution when doing outdoor burning, especially for people who live in Village Mills, Wildwood, Votaw and Thicket, where less rain has fallen and the drought remains severe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4beaumont.com
Home of former NFL star Earl Thomas ablaze
ORANGE — Orange Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Payton Smith says they believe a fire at former NFL Free Safety Earl Thomas was caused by a lightning strike. They said they were able to breach the home, but had to pull back and fight defensively due to the severity of the blaze.
fox4beaumont.com
Abbott announces additional state resources as wildfires, dry conditions prompt burn bans
TEXAS — Governor Abbott said today that more state resources will be committed to assist local fire departments in battling wildfires across Texas. The Governor is directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state resources in collaboration with the Texas A&M Forest Service. Two additional Texas...
fox4beaumont.com
Kenneth Williams sends statement to KFDM about appointment as Beaumont city manager
BEAUMONT — Statement from Kenneth Williams regarding selection as City Manager of Beaumont, Texas. “Becoming City Manager of Beaumont is a dream come true and one I certainly treasure. The City of Beaumont is the right fit for my skills, experience, and education in partnering with City Staff to achieve the goals of the City.
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show goes to Silsbee ISD for back to school
SILSBEE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to Silsbee to speak with Silsbee Elementary Principal Dr. Gerald Chandler see how the first day back to school went for teachers and incoming students. For the latest information and to stay up-to-date, follow KFDM on social media. Had an amazing...
fox4beaumont.com
Proposed severance plan for next likely Beaumont City Manager draws ire of one councilman
BEAUMONT — Beaumont City Council is scheduled to vote on hiring a new city manager during Tuesday's meeting. Council is set to vote on appointing Kenneth Williams as City Manager, effective October 1. He is one of three finalists for the position. including Interim City Manager Chris Boone. Williams...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits The Giving Field
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford is at The Giving Field to discuss a fundraising event. The neighborhood community garden is conducting a lemonade stand, with funds benefiting needed repairs to their green house, as well as helping to cover maintenance issues.
fox4beaumont.com
New Public Health Service Allows You to Order Birth and Death Records Online
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Public Health Department has announced they have partnered with Permitium for citizens to be able to order birth and death certificates from their home through an online portal at https://beaumonttexas.gov/vitalrecords. “We are very excited to be able to offer this new service to the citizens...
Comments / 0