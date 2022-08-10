Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golf, Spa, Eat, Repeat…. Why To Spend A Weekend In Palm SpringsBecca BlondPalm Springs, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
New airline coming soon to Palm Springs International Airport with flights starting at $29Josue TorresPalm Springs, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Related
Brenda Pree hired as City Clerk of Palm Springs
Brenda Pree will be moving from Pittsburgh to Palm Springs to serve as the new city clerk. City manager Justin Clifton announced Pree's hiring on Wednesday. Pree has served as Pittsburgh’s City Clerk since 2017. In that role, she manages 10 support staff providing administrative and operational services to a nine-member elected body. Her responsibilities The post Brenda Pree hired as City Clerk of Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
New city clerk arriving from Pittsburgh
City officials on Wednesday announced Brenda Pree will become the next city clerk. Pree currently works in the same role for the city of Pittsburgh, a role she has been in since 2017. In Pittsburgh, Pree’s accomplishments include creation of a citywide records management department to digitize and make available...
thepalmspringspost.com
City seeks applications from non-profits for 2022-2023 event sponsorship funds
Palm Springs is now accepting applications from organizations in search of grant funds for their events in the coming 12 months. According to a news release issued this week, funds are available to non-profit groups that use their funding for the highest public benefit and that have established history of serving the city.
Ritz-Carlton to pay $535,000 to settle environmental violation allegations
Riverside County is expected to receive more than $100,000 from a settlement announced today with the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. over allegations of unlawful hazardous waste disposal at eight California hotels, the District Attorney's Office announced today. Under the settlement, the hotelier will pay a total of $400,000 in civil penalties, along with $100,000 to fund The post Ritz-Carlton to pay $535,000 to settle environmental violation allegations appeared first on KESQ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs’ $8.6M Downtown Park incomplete after contractor ‘abandons’ project
The city of Palm Springs says a contractor who was paid millions of dollars to construct the Downtown Park has "abandoned" the project, which remains incomplete nearly a year after opening. With much fanfare last October, Palm Springs celebrated the grand opening of the new taxpayer-funded park – but 9 months later, city documents show the The post Palm Springs’ $8.6M Downtown Park incomplete after contractor ‘abandons’ project appeared first on KESQ.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
News of Record: August 11, 2022
The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Aug. 1 to 7. (IFPD has a new system of reporting and is working to include times in its logs.) • Aug. 1 — Public service assist. Maranatha Dr. • Aug. 2 — Traffic crash, no...
thedesertreview.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Riverside
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
theeagle1069.com
Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project
Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion of the Salton Sea, which is in Riverside County.. Dudek Engineering will be designing...
RELATED PEOPLE
iecn.com
Wicked Fest brings an early Halloween to San Bernardino
The owners of Wicked Bootique, a family run boutique dedicated to Halloween and horror themed products, hosted the first annual Wicked Fest on August 5. With over 50 vendors, a bar, a jumper for children and a photo op setup featuring Carrie in her bloody prom dress, Wicked Fest attracted hundreds of guests.
thepalmspringspost.com
As home sales inventory increases, have rents started falling?
Earlier this year, we did a deep dive on rent prices in Palm Springs and elsewhere in the Coachella Valley. At the time, data showed average monthly rent in the city had doubled in the past seven years and crossed the $2,000 mark for the first time at the start of 2022.
macaronikid.com
City of Murrieta's Summer Movies Series
The City of Murrieta will host its summer Movies in the Park event series on Saturday evenings throughout the month of August. Movies start at dusk and will be held at Murrieta Town Square Park and Amphitheater. These events are all free to attend and family friendly. Remember to bring chairs or a blanket and movie snacks. Well behaved, leashed, friendly dogs are welcome to attend.
iecn.com
RUSD opens new school year with three new principals in place
The Rialto Unified School District proudly welcomed students back into the classroom this week while also welcoming a trio of new leaders for the Coyotes, Seahawks, and Stars. The 2022-2023 school year kicked off on Monday, August 8 in the RUSD. Students were warmly welcomed back onto campus following summer break with teachers, principals, administrators, and staff celebrating the return of students and greeting them as they filed back onto campus. Schools across the District pulled out all the stops during their welcome-back celebrations with balloons and red carpets to Star Wars characters and cheerleaders as students arrived at school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside apartment complex sold
A 304-unit Riverside apartment complex has been sold. Metro 3610 was purchased for an undisclosed sum by Silver Star Real Estate in La Palma, CBRE announced Tuesday in a statement. CBRE represented the seller, whose name was not released. The property, at 3610 Banbury Drive, was built in 1984. It...
thepalmspringspost.com
New school year brings new start times, possible lower enrollment
It’s the first day of the new school year for Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD) students, and there are a few changes coming. Hit snooze: Thanks to a law passed in 2019 and going into effect for the first time this school year, PSUSD middle and high school students start class a full hour later at 8:45 a.m.
iebusinessdaily.com
Avelo to offer non-stop service from PSP
Avelo Airlines will soon operate from Palm Springs International Airport to tourist destinations in Northern California and Oregon. The non-stop flights to Santa Rosa/Sonoma Calif., Bend Ore. and Eugene Ore. are scheduled to start Nov. 11, according to a statement on Palm Springs’ website. “We’re thrilled to welcome another...
knewsradio.com
County Animal Shelters Have Plenty of Pets; August Is ‘Clear The Shelters’ Month
Dog, pembroke welsh corgi, running on grass. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Throughout the month of August, Riverside County Animal Shelters are offering free adoptions. You have to leave a deposit which will be returned to you when the dog or cat is spayed or neutered. Currently, the county...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefamilyvacationguide.com
15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California
California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
Palm Springs police officer involved in deadly bail agent shooting will not be charged
A Palm Springs police officer involved in a deadly shooting by an unlicensed bail agent will not face criminal charges, the District Attorney announced. David Spann, 33, was killed in his Palm Springs home in April 2021. He was allegedly shot by Fabian Herrera, who police said was posing as a bounty hunter. Herrera was The post Palm Springs police officer involved in deadly bail agent shooting will not be charged appeared first on KESQ.
iecn.com
Docuseries The Women on the Mother Road features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe
A three-part docuseries coined The Women on the Mother Road is airing on American public television and features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe, which is located along the historic Route 66. The Mother Road, known as Route 66, was paved in 1926 to connect struggling economic cities with larger...
thepalmspringspost.com
Report: Housing market shows signs of ‘rapidly reversing’
The Coachella Valley’s July housing report shows that a return to relative normalcy could be on the horizon. At issue: Analysis of the report released by Greater Palm Springs Realtors points to several indicators — including median price, total sales, inventory, and days in the market — that show we’re on the road to a steady return to pre-pandemic levels.
Comments / 0