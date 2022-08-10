Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Related
Photo: Marshawn Lynch mug shot was a serious concern
Marshawn Lynch was arrested on Tuesday for suspicion of driving under the influence, and his mug shot was a serious concern. The former Seattle Seahawks running back was arrested in Las Vegas after police saw Lynch driving into curbs on the side of the road. Lynch refused a breathalyzer but had his blood drawn. He was booked into jail for DUI.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Marshawn Lynch's Mugshot
Longtime NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday for driving under the influence. According to a statement from LVPD, Lynch was stopped for suspected driving impairment. "Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," the statement said....
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
It’s About Damn Time! Courtney Clenney Charged With Killing Christian Obumseli
In April, police officers arrested Courtney Clenney, an Instagram influencer, after being accused of fatally stabbing her estranged Black boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, inside their trendy Miami apartment. However, Clenney was released after claiming self-defense. After reopening the investigation, police have charged her with Obunseli’s murder, The New York Post reported....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police video shows the moment ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch is dragged from his sports car and falls to the ground as he's arrested at 7am on DUI charges in Las Vegas 'reeking of booze and struggling to stay awake'
Police footage from retired NFL star Marshawn Lynch's recent arrest on suspicion of drunk driving shows the former Seattle Seahawks running back quarreling with Las Vegas police before being dragged from his sports car and falling onto the street. 'I'm just asking what's the problem?' Lynch said to the officers...
Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lunch accused of DUI in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Former NFL running back and Oakland native Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving impaired, according to police.Officers stopped the vehicle that Lynch, 36, was driving at about 7:30 a.m., concluded that he was impaired and detained him, police said in a statement.Lynch was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, the statement said.Authorities did not disclose whether Lynch was tested for driving impaired and did not immediately respond to an email message seeking additional details.It was unclear if Lynch had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Jail records did not show one listed for him.A graduate of Oakland Technical High School and a star running back for the California Golden Bears, Lynch played 12 season the NFL, mostly with the Seattle Seahawks.He was a five-time Pro Bowler and had 10,413 career rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns from 2007-19 with the Seahawks, the Buffalo Bills and the Oakland Raiders.
Police Reveal What Marshawn Lynch Said During Arrest
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch reportedly told police he stole the vehicle he was driving when he was charged with DUI earlier this week. According to TMZ Sports, Las Vegas police found Lynch asleep at the wheel of a 2020 Shelby GT500 at 7:25 in the morning Tuesday. Cops claim there was an odor of "alcoholic beverage" coming from Lynch's car.
Former NFL Running Back Marshawn Lynch Arrested in Las Vegas
The 36-year-old was booked for driving under the influence Tuesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Video shows police forcibly removing Marshawn Lynch from car during DUI arrest
The story involving popular former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch getting arrested Tuesday morning in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving under the influence has since taken multiple turns. It was reported on Wednesday that the 2020 Shelby GT500 that Lynch was allegedly operating at approximately 7:30 a.m. local...
Police: Marshawn Lynch was asleep, car damaged before arrest
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep and smelled of alcohol when Las Vegas police found him in his damaged sports car and arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to an arrest report made public Thursday. Lynch’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and...
Yardbarker
Bay Area Legend And Ex Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch Arrested
Beloved former Las Vegas Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was in the news today after getting arrested on suspicion of DUI. Earlier today, the Las Vegas metro police department conducted a stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue. The intersection is near Las Vegas Boulevard. The driver was later identified as Lynch, according to the department’s Twitter account. The former Raiders and Seattle Seahawks star was suspected to have been impaired, leading to the stop. LVMPD went on to note that after investigating the matter, Lynch was arrested. It was determined that he was indeed under the influence. He was then sent to the Las Vegas City Jail where he was booked.
Eyes Low: Marshawn Lynch Arrested For DUI In Las Vegas, Mugshot Is On Struggle
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested early Tuesday morning (August 9) in Las Vegas on DUI and other charges.
Comments / 0