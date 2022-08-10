Read full article on original website
Fate of Easthampton’s proposed crisis pregnancy center ordinance now uncertain
EASTHAMPTON – Fate of City Councilor Owen Zaret’s proposed “Deceptive Advertising Practices of Limited Services Pregnancy Centers” ordinance that would include $300 fines for violations is now uncertain. The City Council Ordinance Subcommittee, chaired by Councilor Salem Derby, took no action on the matter at its...
Amherst Municipal Affordable Housing Trust
RECEIVED: 8/8/22 at 2:44 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Announcements. Review minutes from July meeting. Discussion with Tim McCarthy, Craig’s Doors (7:10 PM). Planning for September Forum (7:30 PM). Discussion of Subcommittees, Working Groups and Roles of Trust Members (8:00 PM). Discussion of CPA proposals (8:30 PM). Updates and Discussions on: (8:40 PM): Strong Street property evaluation; East Gables (fka 132 Northampton Road); East Street/Belchertown Rd (including moving housing); Hickory Ridge. Public Comments. Items not anticipated within 48 hours. Upcoming meetings and comments for agenda future agendas: Housing Trust, September 8--Plans for permanent shelter; Ball Lane project. Housing Forum, September 13.
The Jones Library, Inc. Board of Trustees
RECEIVED: 8/04/2022 at 11:01 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Minutes; Public Comment; President's Report; Library Building Project Report; Jones Building Project Budget Update; Design Subcommittee Report; Outreach Subcommittee Report; CPA Agreement Update; North Amherst Library Update; Epsilon Associates Proposal; Annual Fund Report; Capital Campaign Report; FY21 Audit; FY22 Budget; Investment Committee Report; Equity Committee Update; Library Director Annual Evaluation Update; Friends of the Library Report; Library Director Report; Adjourn.
Master Plan effort wants to hear from Westfield residents in 10-question survey
WESTFIELD — As part of the development of a new master plan, the first in 50 years, the city of Westfield’s Master Plan Committee launched a 10-question, 10-minute public survey at the Westfield Big Day/Night Out celebration on Aug. 6. The survey was developed by consultant James Riordan...
Cuppa' Joe with Amherst Town Manager & Special Guest Tony Maroulis
Join Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman and special guest Tony Maroulis, the Executive Director of Community & Strategic Initiatives at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, for an informal conversation. Bring your questions, ideas, concerns, all are welcome!. About Our Special Guest: Tony Maroulis. Tony Maroulis has been named executive director...
Meet and Greet with CRESS Director
Come meet the new Director of Amherst's CRESS program. Earl Miller and several CRESS responders will be at the Senior Center for coffee and pastries. He's looking forward to getting to know the senior community, so come say hi, ask questions and get to know the new department.
Elementary School Building Committee
RECEIVED: 8/09/2022 at 3:13 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Call to Order. 2. Anser: Agenda and Overview. 3. MSBA Comments on June PSR. 4. Amherst August 3 Presentation to MSBA Facility Assessment Subcommittee (FAS) and MSBA comments. 5. Updated Site Plans and School First Floor. 6. Net Zero Subcommittee Recommendation to Select Ground Source Heat Pump: Summary of July 6 and August 4 presentations to subcommittee and subcommittee recommendation. 7. Committee vote on HVAC: Motion to Select Ground Source Heat Pump (Geothermal) with Target EUI of 25 for the School HVAC system. 8. Invoices. 9. Matters not anticipated by the Chair 48 hours in advance of the meeting. 10. Public Comments. 11. Adjourn.
Greenfield banning all nonessential outdoor watering and water use
As part of the state's issuing a “Level 3 Critical Drought” declaration for the Connecticut River Valley, the City of Greenfield is banning all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately.
Palmer committee addresses concern at 4-way intersection
A decision is being made by the town of Palmer committee on whether or not to complete a 4-way stop in the village of Bondsville.
Conservation Commission
RECEIVED: 8/05/2022 at 10:07 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Comments from the Chair (Jenn Fair) Director’s Report (Dave) 7:10 PM Land Management Updates • Land Use Policy – Commissioner Feedback • Land Use Application – Amherst College Stream Sampling 7:30 PM Request for Determination – Bruce Stedman on behalf of the Fort River Watershed Association and the Town of Amherst Conservation Department, for placement of trail signage along the existing Emily Dickinson Trail in Riverfront Area off Mill Lane (Map17C, Lot 13, 1-14 and Map17B, Lot 1). 7:35 PM Request for Determination – BSC Group on behalf of Eversource Energy for the upgrade of the existing 18G5 Distribution Line within its existing right-of-way north of Meadow Street, and installation of one new utility pole within Resource Areas jurisdictional to the Conservation Commission (Map 4B, Lot 14). Click 'more details' for continued list of topics.
Holyoke mayor speaks out over trash issues in the city
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is speaking out and is asking property owners in the city to clean up their trash. He said there are too many dumpsters in the city with overflowing garbage and it is littering the streets of the city. “It’s not right. If...
Chicopee subcommittee votes against permits for proposed Burnett Road truck stop
CHICOPEE – The City Council’s License Committee voted against recommending permits be granted for six fuel tanks and a service station license to a Tennessee company that wants to locate a truck stop and travel center on Burnett Road. The 3-2 decision will now go to the full...
Solar Bylaw Working Group
RECEIVED: 8/05/2022 at 4:13 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Review/Vote Minutes from 7/29/22; Staff Updates; Overview of Land Use and Mapping in Amherst; Review of the MA Decarbonization Road Map; SBWG – Review workplan and timeline, including input from McGowan; Solar Assessment update; Next Meeting – Schedule and Agenda Items; Public Comment; Adjourn.
Energy and Climate Action Committee
RECEIVED: 8/05/2022 at 12:35 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Review and Vote Minutes of 7/27/22; Public Comment; Staff Update; ECAC Updates Capitol Inventory Memo; Heat Pump Strategies; Heat Pump Lessons Learned; Transportation (regularly scheduled for last meeting of the month); CPACE; Solar Bylaw Working Group Update; Outreach and Education; Creating a unifying theme; Items for Next Meeting Agenda; Public Comment; Adjourn.
Water Shut-Off Notice: Kendrick Place
As part of the Northampton Rd reconstruction project the Department of Public Works will be shutting off the water to Kendrick Place on Wednesday, August 10th. Water will be turned off to all properties on Kendrick Place starting at 7:30 am. Water should be restored by 3:00 pm or earlier.
Inquiry into Holyoke firefighters’ off-duty hours considered ‘invasion of privacy,’ City Council is told
HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain’s bid to seek information on what work city firefighters do in their off-duty hours has been nixed by the Law Department. The council’s Public Safety Committee was advised on Monday that Jourdain’s request exceeded “management rights” and that it “would be unwise to pursue this,” according to city solicitor Lisa Ball.
Update To Brookside Bridge Project In Orange
(Orange, MA) The Brookside Road Bridge in Orange will remain closed for at least one year after further investigations found multiple issues beyond the deck of the bridge that require immediate attention according to the Town of Orange. Massachusetts Department of Transportation has issued an apology for the inconvenience this may cause residents and is expediting the project process.
Second Chicopee truck stop on Burnett Road in jeopardy
A proposed truck stop near Burnett Road in Chicopee could be in jeopardy. after a vote from the license committee.
Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Springfield, Holyoke, and West Springfield. In Springfield, Baystate Medical Center held a free health fair in honor of National Health Center Week. This year’s theme is “Community Health Centers: The Chemistry for Strong Communities.”. On Wednesday, the first of...
City of Easthampton issues water use restriction order
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Effective immediately, all non-essential outdoor water use is banned. The city is asking residents to turn off their lawn sprinklers and be mindful of their water...
