RECEIVED: 8/05/2022 at 10:07 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Comments from the Chair (Jenn Fair) Director’s Report (Dave) 7:10 PM Land Management Updates • Land Use Policy – Commissioner Feedback • Land Use Application – Amherst College Stream Sampling 7:30 PM Request for Determination – Bruce Stedman on behalf of the Fort River Watershed Association and the Town of Amherst Conservation Department, for placement of trail signage along the existing Emily Dickinson Trail in Riverfront Area off Mill Lane (Map17C, Lot 13, 1-14 and Map17B, Lot 1). 7:35 PM Request for Determination – BSC Group on behalf of Eversource Energy for the upgrade of the existing 18G5 Distribution Line within its existing right-of-way north of Meadow Street, and installation of one new utility pole within Resource Areas jurisdictional to the Conservation Commission (Map 4B, Lot 14). Click 'more details' for continued list of topics.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO